Indiana Jones 5 Production Has Wrapped, Movie Releases in June 2023

Indiana Jones 5 — led by returning titular star Harrison Ford — has wrapped production.
The upcoming action-adventure film's producer Frank Marshall revealed the news with a photo of his hat from the set posted to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "That's a wrap."
That's a wrap!!! #indianajones pic.twitter.com/pQRTw0oOXx— Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) February 27, 2022
The untitled fifth part of Indiana Jones film has been directed by James Mangold (Logan), with a script co-written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth.
The film is the sequel to 2008's poorly-received Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and is the fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones film series.
Mangold has received critical acclaim for his work on Oscar-nominated films Logan and Ford v Ferrari.
Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four instalments, will stay involved with various elements of the project and serve as a producer alongside Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel.
Along with Ford, Indiana Jones 5 stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, and Antonio Banderas.
John Williams, the 89-year old composer responsible for many iconic theme songs including the main theme from Raiders of the Lost Ark — the first Indiana Jones movie — will also return for the fifth installment.
Indiana Jones 5 is set for release in cinemas on June 30, 2023.
