Indiana Jones 5 Production Has Wrapped, Movie Releases in June 2023

Harrison Ford to star alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, and Antonio Banderas.

By ANI | Updated: 28 February 2022 12:29 IST
Photo Credit: Lucasfilm

Harrison Ford and Toby Jones in Untitled Indiana Jones Project (2023)

Highlights
  • Fifth part of Indiana Jones film has been directed by James Mangold
  • The film is sequel to 2008's poorly-received Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
  • Steven Spielberg helmed the first four instalments

Indiana Jones 5 — led by returning titular star Harrison Ford — has wrapped production.

The upcoming action-adventure film's producer Frank Marshall revealed the news with a photo of his hat from the set posted to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "That's a wrap."

The untitled fifth part of Indiana Jones film has been directed by James Mangold (Logan), with a script co-written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth.

The film is the sequel to 2008's poorly-received Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and is the fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones film series.

Mangold has received critical acclaim for his work on Oscar-nominated films Logan and Ford v Ferrari.

Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four instalments, will stay involved with various elements of the project and serve as a producer alongside Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel.

Along with Ford, Indiana Jones 5 stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, and Antonio Banderas.

John Williams, the 89-year old composer responsible for many iconic theme songs including the main theme from Raiders of the Lost Ark — the first Indiana Jones movie — will also return for the fifth installment.

Indiana Jones 5 is set for release in cinemas on June 30, 2023.

  • Release Date 30 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure
  • Cast
    Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, Olivier Richters
  • Director James Mangold
  • Music John Williams
  • Producer Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel
  • Production Lucasfilm
