Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer release date is here. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the next chapter of its true crime docu-series would premiere September 7 on its platform worldwide. Alongside, Netflix unveiled a 33-second first look at Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer, which will dive into the tale of serial killer Raja Kolander. “He confessed his crimes before the press, down to the last detail,” an interviewee says. Kolander is known to have been cannibalistic, keeping skulls as trophies, and even having conversations with them.

The first look at The Diary of a Serial Killer comes a week on from Netflix revealing the title for the second season of Indian Predator, where it also provided other details. Chandni Ahlawat Dabas is the executive producer on Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer, with Dheeraj Jindal as the series director, Sudeep Nigam as the writer, and Moumita Sen as the creative producer. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer is an India Today Originals Production. No word on an episode count yet.

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer shall arrive just seven weeks on from the premiere of the first chapter, Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi. The three-episode miniseries followed the exploits of Chandrakant Jha, who dropped off chopped dead bodies outside a prominent jail across years before being caught. While The Diary of a Serial Killer shares a common title, there's no connective tissue behind the scenes, with the entire creative team being different. The Butcher of Delhi was directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by Vice Studios India.

Here's the official synopsis for Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer via Netflix:

When a young, well-loved journalist goes missing in Allahabad, the entire community comes together to unearth the truth. In the process they find an unlikely suspect — a small-time local politician's husband. Just when the police think the case is closed, they find a diary that has a list of 13 names along with that of the dead journalist.

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer is out September 7 on Netflix.