Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi trailer is out. On Tuesday, Netflix shared a nearly one-and-a half minute long trailer for its true-crime docu-series to give us an idea of what to expect from the hard-hitting original. The Indian Predator trailer begins with a chilling voiceover from an unidentified individual who claims to have kept a dead body outside the Tihar Jail. He goes on to challenge those in power by daring them to catch him. The focus then shifts to a series of biting interviews, which reveal that the individual in question “knows the system a little bit” and hates the police.

The Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi trailer ends with a series of unnerving shots, which give us a glimpse of the serial killer without revealing much about his physical appearance. Produced by Vice India, Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi is directed by Ayesha Sood with Srusti Jain and Nandita Gupta serving as the series producer and creative producer, respectively.

Sood said in a prepared statement: “The non-fiction space in India is constantly evolving and I am so happy to be a part of this to create a riveting story. As a filmmaker, I am keen to learn something from every project that I develop, and understanding this story and the investigation that it ensued, led me to discovering a lot about human psychology and the justice system as well! I look forward to presenting through this docu-series on Netflix, a case that should have rocked the country but was missed.”

When Indian Predator was first announced last March, Sood was one of four directors — alongside Umesh Kulkarni, Ashwin Shetty, and Dheeraj Jindal — attached to the docu-series. India Today was also mentioned as a production house. But the trailer announcement only mentions Sood and Vice. Gadgets 360 has learnt that's because The Butcher of Delhi is the first of three parts that make up Indian Predator. Others will follow shortly after release.

Samira Kanwar, VP Content for Vice APAC, thanked Netflix for giving them a “supportive creative home” to explore the non-fiction space with Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi: “India has always had the potential for a flourishing non-fiction content scene that is finally gaining ground like never before. We are thrilled to join hands with Netflix, a home to some of the best documentaries from India and around the world, to present the story of some of India's most ruthless serial killers. We are grateful to Netflix for providing us a platform to tell these stories and being such a supportive creative home.”

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi debuts July 20 on Netflix, five days after the Jitendra Kumar-led sports dramedy movie Jaadugar, which releases on July 15. Indian Predator is to be followed by Masaba Masaba season 2 later in July.