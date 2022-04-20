Technology News
Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty Takes His Cop Universe to Amazon Prime Video With Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra plays a Delhi cop on Indian Police Force.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 20 April 2022 13:27 IST
Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty Takes His Cop Universe to Amazon Prime Video With Sidharth Malhotra

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Amazon Prime Videos India

Indian Police Force is likely to be released in 2023 on Prime Video

  • The eight-part series marks the digital debut of Shetty
  • The filmmaker said he aims to set a new benchmark
  • Indian Police Force is the first OTT series project of Malhotra

Amazon Prime Video has joined hands with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for his action web series titled Indian Police Force, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

Directed and produced by Shetty, the project is headlined by Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra who will play a Delhi Police cop in the series. The first-look teaser of the show has also been unveiled.

Indian Police Force is a fictional series that pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe.

In a press statement issued on behalf of Shetty, the makers said they intend to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide with the upcoming series.

With a global release, viewers in 240 countries and territories will experience an immersive cop universe story coming from India and rooted in Indian values, they added.

Shetty, known for creating the cinematic cop universe with films such as Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, said he has been working on Indian Police Force for many years.

“I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide,” the 49-year-old filmmaker said in a statement.

The eight-part series marks the digital debut of Shetty, also known for directing popular comedy film series like the Golmaal franchise. Indian Police Force is the first OTT series project of Malhotra, whose last movie Shershaah premiered on Prime Video in August 2021.

The filmmaker said he aims to set a new benchmark with this high-octane action series.

“I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark,” he added.

On Tuesday evening, Prime Video first teased that Malhotra will star in a new project from Shetty, which will expand the director's cop universe to the digital space.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, India said, the team is excited to collaborate with Shetty on his first ever digital venture.

“We are certain that this series will further intensify the action-packed cop-verse that Rohit has built over years,” Purohit said.

“We are delighted to welcome actor Sidharth Malhotra into the Amazon Prime Video family as we embark on our journey of creating this action extravaganza. We are confident that Indian Police Force will provide an immersive and an exhilarating experience to our audiences worldwide,” she added.

The shooting of Indian Police Force, an Amazon Original series in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez, is currently underway in Mumbai.

Indian Police Force is likely to be released in 2023 on Prime Video.

Indian Police Force Coming to Prime Video

Indian Police Force

  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Sidharth Malhotra
  • Director Rohit Shetty
  • Producer Rohit Shetty
  • Production Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment
Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty Takes His Cop Universe to Amazon Prime Video With Sidharth Malhotra
