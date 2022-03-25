Technology News
loading

Indian Matchmaking Season 3: Netflix Renews Sima Taparia Series, Season 2 Coming in 2022

"Hello, this is an official announcement from Mumbai, I mean, Netflix."

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 25 March 2022 13:44 IST
Indian Matchmaking Season 3: Netflix Renews Sima Taparia Series, Season 2 Coming in 2022

Photo Credit: Netflix

Indian Matchmaking is produced by Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)

Highlights
  • The eight-episode series sparked many controversies after its debut
  • Indian Matchmaking first premiered in 2020
  • Indian Matchmaking season 2 will release later in 2022

Good news for all the Indian Matchmaking fans! The second season of the show hasn't even hit Netflix yet, but the streaming giant has already renewed the Emmy-nominated series for a third season.

On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the slate of reality TV shows that have been renewed for new seasons, while also announcing a list of new shows.

In it, Netflix quietly revealed that Indian Matchmaking has been renewed for a third season, and that season 2 of the show will premiere this year.

Matchmaker Sima Taparia, who became a household name with the series' first season, will return to help people find their perfect matches.

The logline for season 2 goes: "Matchmaker Sima Taparia returns to help some familiar faces and new singletons across the globe who have decided that it's time to put their love lives in the hands of the expert."

The show sparked many controversies after its debut. Meanwhile, Taparia secured a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards under the 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program' category.

The Netflix show's first season offered an inside look at the custom of matchmaking in Indian cultures through a contemporary lens.

The eight-episode series, currently available to stream on Netflix, based on arrange marriages had a huge ensemble of interesting personalities, starting with fan-favourite Sima. The famous line from the show, "Hello, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai," had gone viral and gave rise to many memes.

While people found the show a little regressive, it shed light on the bitter reality which is prevalent across India. It is hard to believe that the reality series was not designed as a comedy with the awkward pauses, choice of music and some of the dialogues that might leave you in splits.

The idea of matching kundlis, finding a girl who has fair skin and a good height or is flexible in nature, and the matchmaker's famous advice — "you will have to compromise" — make up for most of the show.

The series is produced by Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Executive producers are Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, and JC Begley.

Indian Matchmaking season 2 will release later in 2022.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Indian Matchmaking, Indian Matchmaking season 2, Indian Matchmaking season 3, Sima Taparia, Netflix
‘Frosties’ NFT Series Creators Arrested in US Over ‘Rug Pull’ Scam
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31, to Debut Alongside OnePlus 10 Pro

Related Stories

Indian Matchmaking Season 3: Netflix Renews Sima Taparia Series, Season 2 Coming in 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  2. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Facing Issues After Android 12 Update: Report
  4. Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Executive Says
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
  6. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31
  7. The Batman Deleted Scene: Joker Meets Dark Knight Inside Arkham
  8. Apple Said to Be Working on Hardware Subscription Service for iPhone
  9. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  10. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 to Go on Sale in India on April 6
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Starts Testing Darker Theme for iOS, Fixes Bugs on Desktop
  2. Sun Found to Emit Waves That Travel 3 Times Faster Than Previously Thought
  3. Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022: Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, and More
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31, to Debut Alongside OnePlus 10 Pro
  5. Indian Matchmaking Season 3: Netflix Renews Sima Taparia Series, Season 2 Coming in 2022
  6. ‘Frosties’ NFT Series Creators Arrested in US Over ‘Rug Pull’ Scam
  7. The Batman Deleted Scene: Joker Meets Dark Knight Inside Arkham
  8. Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Plans Could Be Similar to 4G Tariffs: Report
  9. Russia Open to Bitcoin Payments for Energy Exports, Claims Energy Chief Pavel Zavalny
  10. Ambrane FitShot Surge With Inbuilt Games, Breath Training Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.