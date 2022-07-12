Indian Matchmaking season 2 release date is out. On Monday, Netflix announced that the second season of the arranged marriage reality series Indian Matchmaking will debut August 12. Alongside, the world's largest subscription-based streaming service also shared Indian Matchmaking season 2 first look photos to give fans an idea of what to expect from the reality series this time around. The new season of Indian Matchmaking consists of eight one-hour-long episodes.

The second season of Indian Matchmaking, like its Emmy-nominated predecessor, will focus on matchmaker Sima Taparia as she helps her clients find suitable matches for an arranged marriage. As Indian Matchmaking season 2 progresses, she'll rumble through biodatas and offer personal advice to clients. The new instalment will feature “familiar faces” and new daters.

You can also see all first look photos at our Indian Matchmaking season 2 home.

*Gets down on one knee and asks if there are plans for season 2 of Indian Matchmaking*



THE ANSWER IS YES ????



SEEMA AUNTY AND INDIAN MATCHMAKING WILL RETURN FOR A SECOND SEASON ???? pic.twitter.com/BxUXInNbpF — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 11, 2022

Taparia told Variety: “The love I've gotten from the fans of the show has been wonderful. Matchmaking is my passion, and it's a joy to share my work with audiences around the world. Sima from Mumbai is back!”

Creator Smriti Mundhra, who is also an executive producer on Indian Matchmaking season 2 with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and J.C. Begley, said that she hopes it lives up to the standards set by the first part: “The response to Season 1 of Indian Matchmaking was overwhelming, and we're thrilled to be back with more episodes that explore the rollercoaster of emotions and tough conversations on the journey to finding love.”

Indian Matchmaking garnered a fair deal of attention when it debuted in 2020 due to its concept and for putting a spotlight on South Asian traditions. The reality series, however, received flak for propagating discrimination based on caste, skin colour, and gender stereotypes. Despite this, it was renewed for a second season in August 2021 with an open casting call. And then earlier in 2022, Netflix greenlit a third season.

All eight episodes from Indian Matchmaking season 2 will be out August 12 on Netflix.