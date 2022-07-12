Technology News
loading

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Release Date Set as August 12 on Netflix, Here's Your First Look

Indian Matchmaking season 2 consists of eight one hour-long episodes.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 12 July 2022 13:32 IST
Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Release Date Set as August 12 on Netflix, Here's Your First Look

Photo Credit: Netflix

Sima Taparia in Indian Matchmaking season 2

Highlights
  • Indian Matchmaking season 2 is led by Sima Taparia
  • Second season will feature new faces and familiar ones
  • Indian Matchmaking season 2 comes nearly two years after the first one

Indian Matchmaking season 2 release date is out. On Monday, Netflix announced that the second season of the arranged marriage reality series Indian Matchmaking will debut August 12. Alongside, the world's largest subscription-based streaming service also shared Indian Matchmaking season 2 first look photos to give fans an idea of what to expect from the reality series this time around. The new season of Indian Matchmaking consists of eight one-hour-long episodes.

The second season of Indian Matchmaking, like its Emmy-nominated predecessor, will focus on matchmaker Sima Taparia as she helps her clients find suitable matches for an arranged marriage. As Indian Matchmaking season 2 progresses, she'll rumble through biodatas and offer personal advice to clients. The new instalment will feature “familiar faces” and new daters.

You can also see all first look photos at our Indian Matchmaking season 2 home.

Taparia told Variety: “The love I've gotten from the fans of the show has been wonderful. Matchmaking is my passion, and it's a joy to share my work with audiences around the world. Sima from Mumbai is back!”

Creator Smriti Mundhra, who is also an executive producer on Indian Matchmaking season 2 with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and J.C. Begley, said that she hopes it lives up to the standards set by the first part: “The response to Season 1 of Indian Matchmaking was overwhelming, and we're thrilled to be back with more episodes that explore the rollercoaster of emotions and tough conversations on the journey to finding love.”

Indian Matchmaking garnered a fair deal of attention when it debuted in 2020 due to its concept and for putting a spotlight on South Asian traditions. The reality series, however, received flak for propagating discrimination based on caste, skin colour, and gender stereotypes. Despite this, it was renewed for a second season in August 2021 with an open casting call. And then earlier in 2022, Netflix greenlit a third season.

All eight episodes from Indian Matchmaking season 2 will be out August 12 on Netflix.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Indian Matchmaking Season 2

  • Release Date 12 August 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Reality, Romance
  • Cast
    Sima Taparia
  • Producer
    Smriti Mundhra, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, J.C. Begley
  • Production
    The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Indian Matchmaking, Indian Matchmaking season 2, Indian Matchmaking season 2 release date, Netflix, Sima Taparia, Smriti Mundhra
James Webb: 5 Points On What New Telescope Aims To Achieve
Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Price Tipped, Official Renders Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Release Date Set as August 12 on Netflix, Here's Your First Look
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  3. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  7. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  8. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  9. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  10. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras, Glyph Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
  3. WhatsApp Head Issues Warning To All Android Users: All You Need to know
  4. Nikon to Drop Out of DSLR Cameras, Shift Focus to Mirrorless Segment: Report
  5. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Teaser Page Goes Live
  6. TikTok Warned by Italian Data Watchdog Over Alleged Breach of EU Privacy Rules For Updated Targeted Ads Policy
  7. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC India Launch Officially Teased
  8. Qualcomm, Ericsson, Thales Plan to Introduce Space-Based 5G Network for Global Connectivity
  9. Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements
  10. US Senators Said to Be Briefed on Bill Aimed at Boosting US Chip Manufacturing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.