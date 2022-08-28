Technology News
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Where, When, and How to Watch

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 will stream live on Disney+ Hotstar.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 28 August 2022 07:00 IST
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Where, When, and How to Watch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @ACCMedia1

Indian team training at the ICC Academy for ACC Asia Cup 2022 (Pictured: Deepak Chahar)

Highlights
  • Asia Cup 2022 has kicked off in the United Arab Emirates
  • India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 starts at 7:30pm IST
  • Team India is led by Rohit Sharma

India vs Pakistan cricket matches are always stuff of legend. It is an event that millions of cricket fans across the world look forward to. Thanks to Asia Cup 2022, we get to witness yet another India vs Pakistan cricket match later today. The Asia Cup 2022 has kicked off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 27 and excited fans can catch up the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 live in the comfort of their own home.

The Asia Cup 2022 was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka. However, following the political tensions in the country, the venue was later shifted to Dubai. The Indian team for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 is being led by Rohit Sharma as the captain along with KL Rahul as the vice-captain. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan are the other members in team India. The Pakistan team will play under the captaincy of Babar Azam.

If you are as excited as any other ardent cricket fan in the world to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, here are all the details regarding where, when, and how you can watch the match:

Caution: Make sure your popcorns are in place so that there is no last minute rush.

What time is the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 has been scheduled to take place today, August 28, at 7:30pm IST at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The toss for the match will take place at half an hour before the match kicks off, at 7pm IST.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Select HD channels. The match will also stream live on Disney+ Hotstar.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
