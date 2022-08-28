India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Where, When, and How to Watch

India vs Pakistan cricket matches are always stuff of legend. It is an event that millions of cricket fans across the world look forward to. Thanks to Asia Cup 2022, we get to witness yet another India vs Pakistan cricket match later today. The Asia Cup 2022 has kicked off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 27 and excited fans can catch up the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 live in the comfort of their own home.

The Asia Cup 2022 was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka. However, following the political tensions in the country, the venue was later shifted to Dubai. The Indian team for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 is being led by Rohit Sharma as the captain along with KL Rahul as the vice-captain. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan are the other members in team India. The Pakistan team will play under the captaincy of Babar Azam.

If you are as excited as any other ardent cricket fan in the world to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, here are all the details regarding where, when, and how you can watch the match:

Caution: Make sure your popcorns are in place so that there is no last minute rush.

What time is the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 has been scheduled to take place today, August 28, at 7:30pm IST at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The toss for the match will take place at half an hour before the match kicks off, at 7pm IST.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Select HD channels. The match will also stream live on Disney+ Hotstar.