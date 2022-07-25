Technology News
I Am Groot Trailer Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Out August 10 on Disney+ Hotstar

I Am Groot is a five-episode short series.

By ANI | Updated: 25 July 2022 10:58 IST
I Am Groot Trailer Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Out August 10 on Disney+ Hotstar

Photo Credit: Disney+

The official poster of I Am Groot

I Am Groot trailer is here. On Friday, Marvel Studios unveiled the official trailer of their upcoming animated spin-off series I Am Groot at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Directed by Ryan Little, Hollywood actors Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper will reprise their voice roles — as Groot and Rocket — for the animated short series.

I Am Groot will be a five-part short series featuring the adorable Guardians of the Galaxy character engaging in a variety of hijinks and dancing his way through new worlds.

Soon after Marvel Studios dropped the trailer, fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons.

Groot first appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy in the year 2014, which showcased the character sacrificing his life for his son Baby Groot.

Post that, Baby Groot was part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The upcoming short series will showcase Baby Groot's adventures.

I am Groot is going to be Marvel Studios' second Disney+ animated series after the anthology series 'What if...?'.

Apart from this, on the small screen in 2022, Marvel also has the upcoming series She-Hulk and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

I Am Groot debuts August 10 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
I Am Groot Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

I Am Groot

  • Release Date 10 August 2022
  • Genre Animation, Superhero
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel
  • Director
    Kirsten Lepore
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kirsten Lepore, James Gunn
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Apple Watch Series 8 to Sport Largest Display Yet, First Redesign Since 2018: Report
South Korea to Imitate US Policy to Counter China Influence, Seeks to Prevent Tech Leaks: Report

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.