Technology News
loading

I Am Groot Release Date Set for August 10 on Disney+ Hotstar, First Look Poster Out

Vin Diesel returns to voice Baby Groot in I Am Groot.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 6 June 2022 16:31 IST
I Am Groot Release Date Set for August 10 on Disney+ Hotstar, First Look Poster Out

Photo Credit: Disney+

The official poster of I Am Groot

Highlights
  • I Am Groot is directed by Kirsten Lepore
  • Ryan Little will be the head writer on I Am Groot
  • Number of episodes for I Am Groot is yet to be revealed

I Am Groot release date and first look poster are out. On Sunday, Disney+ announced that the series of animated shorts I Am Groot, a spin-off from the Guardians of the Galaxy​ movie series, will debut August 10 on the streaming platform. This means those in India will be able to watch it the same day on Disney+ Hotstar. Disney+ and Marvel Studios also shared the I Am Groot first look poster to pique the curiosity of fans. In it, we see Baby Groot sporting sunglasses, as he unwinds with his headphones on. We also get a good look at two, four-eyed penguin-like creatures, who appear to be staring at him.

The Marvel.com post for the I Am Groot first look poster does not specify the number of episodes. Nor does it reveal whether all episodes will be out together, or drop on a weekly basis. Expect these details to be revealed closer to the release date. Given the Marvel Cinematic Universe live-action series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premieres a week later on August 17, and the fact that previous Disney+ animated spin-off shorts series have dropped all at once, the former seems likelier.

Vin Diesel is set to voice the titular character, just as he has on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. No word on the rest of the I Am Groot cast. The animated series will be directed by Canadian filmmaker Kirsten Lepore, who is best known for directing the “Bad Jubies” episode from the fantasy animated TV series Adventure Time. Ryan Little serves as the head writer on I Am Groot. As previously revealed, I Am Groot will revolve around “Baby Groot's glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars.”

MCU fans were introduced to Groot in 2014 when the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie released in cinemas. Baby Groot — his pocket-sized variant — subsequently appeared on our screens in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and soon emerged as one of the MCU's most loved characters. Groot has since grown into an adolescent form, as seen on Avengers: Infinity War, which makes I Am Groot a prequel of sorts.

So, will I Am Groot add a new dimension to the walking flora's popularity? We'll find out when the series debuts August 10 on Disney+ and on Disney+ Hotstar wherever available.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
I Am Groot Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

I Am Groot

  • Release Date 10 August 2022
  • Genre Animation, Superhero
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel
  • Director Kirsten Lepore
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kirsten Lepore, James Gunn
  • Production Marvel Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: I Am Groot, I Am Groot release date, I Am Groot release date in India, I Am Groot poster, I Am Groot voice, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Marvel, MCU, Vin Diesel
Nokia X, G-Series Smartphones With Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Launching in H2 2022: Report
I Am Groot Release Date Set for August 10 on Disney+ Hotstar, First Look Poster Out
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Online
  2. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  3. Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India
  4. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  5. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Option to Let You Edit Messages
  6. Oppo K10 5G to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC in India
  7. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  8. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
#Latest Stories
  1. I Am Groot Release Date Set for August 10 on Disney+ Hotstar, First Look Poster Out
  2. Nokia X, G-Series Smartphones With Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Launching in H2 2022: Report
  3. MacBook Air (2022) May Not Carry a Wide Range of Colours; Shipments Could Hit 7 Million in Second Half
  4. MG Motor Says It Has Launched Metaverse Platform MGverse to Offer Immersive Experience to Customers
  5. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Tipped for US Launch in 2023; Could Feature Hollywood Video Content: Report
  6. Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India
  7. Tata Motors Says Will Supply 10,000 Xpres-T EV Units to BluSmart Electric Mobility
  8. Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Crosses $500 Million, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Now at $900 Million
  9. India to Bring Laws on Crypto Taxations, RBI Deputy Raises CBDC-Related Concerns Before IMF
  10. Musk Says Tesla's Total Headcount Will Increase, Salaried Staff Numbers to Remain Flat
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.