Technology News
loading

Hush Hush Trailer: Juhi Chawla and Co Try Covering Up a Murder in Amazon Prime Video Thriller Series

Hush Hush releases September 22, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 September 2022 17:13 IST
Hush Hush Trailer: Juhi Chawla and Co Try Covering Up a Murder in Amazon Prime Video Thriller Series

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Hush Hush also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead

Highlights
  • Follows five women as a shocking event unravels the façade of their lives
  • Hush Hush comprises a total of seven episodes
  • The series is billed as a project made by an all-female cast and crew

Hush Hush trailer is here. Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for its upcoming Juhi Chawla-led dramatic thriller. The seven-episode series follows a group of middle-aged women, whose picture-perfect lives begin to unravel when an unforeseen event intervenes. Tanuja Chandra — best known for the Irrfan Khan-led Qarib Qarib Singlle — directs the show from a scribe by Shikhaa Sharma, who previously worked on Amazon's Sherni. Hush Hush premieres September 22, exclusively on Prime Video.

The Hush Hush trailer kicks off with a narration by Chawla, who marks her streaming debut with Prime Video. “As children, we're told not to do things that we will regret,” she says, while the footage hints at something sinister — to the point where she is scared to face the elevator camera. It then cuts to a duo of police officers, led by Karishma Tanna (Sanju), arriving at the crime scene — an apartment complex populated by rich folks. The trailer briefly touches upon the class divide between the rich and the poor, claiming that the lives of ordinary people are far boring compared to the elite.

The Hush Hush trailer then jumps back in time to reveal the crux of the story. A dangerous encounter at a party hurls four friends — played by Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, and Kritika Kamra — down a rabbit hole, as they try covering up a man's murder. The plot beats feel quite similar to HBO's Big Little Lies — precisely, season 2 — where the unlikely group of women team up to cover each other's alibies, ultimately bonding as friends. Understandably, the said events create some friction within their families, unravelling secrets and past lies that threaten to ruin their image. Joining in on their crusade is Ayesha Jhulka, an older woman, who seems to have some connections within the larger legal system.

The remaining trailer for Hush Hush focuses on the investigation aspect, as Tanna's character tries questioning the key suspects. Understandably, the women maintain their silence, despite having substantial evidence and reasonings stacked up against them. “My gut's telling me that they are hiding something,” she insists, while her senior officer outright denies those claims. “Since you're not rich, you don't understand their lives,” says a voiceover, which indicates that the socio-political commentary is an important theme in Hush Hush.

Hush Hush was announced earlier this year as part of Amazon's Indian Originals lineup, alongside 57 other titles, eyeing a release within the next couple of years. The studio has been marketing this project purely based on the all-female cast and crew, proudly championing female-first narratives in the foreseeable future.

“Women are 50 percent of the population, yet stories told by them and from their perspective are far and few in between,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video in a prepared statement. “At Prime Video, we are committed to giving a global platform to diverse, authentic and relatable female stories, and with Hush Hush, we are taking our commitment to female-forward narratives a step further,” she added.

Hush Hush will be available for streaming starting September 22, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Hush Hush

Hush Hush

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Mystery
  • Cast
    Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra
  • Director
    Tanuja Chandra, Ashish Pandey, Kopal Naithani
  • Production
    Abundantia Entertainment
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: hush hush, hush hush prime video, hush hush trailer, hush hush cast, hush hush release date, hush hush series amazon, juhi chawla, karishma tanna, soha ali khan, amazon prime video, bollywood
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming-Chi Kuo
Starbucks Ropes in Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon to Launch Its NFT Rewards Program

Related Stories

Hush Hush Trailer: Juhi Chawla and Co Try Covering Up a Murder in Amazon Prime Video Thriller Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details
  5. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  6. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Unveiled Ahead of September 14 Launch
  8. Google Plans to Assemble Pixel Smartphones in India: Report
  9. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 13th Gen Processors' Specifications Accidentally Revealed: All Details
  2. Starbucks Ropes in Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon to Launch Its NFT Rewards Program
  3. Hush Hush Trailer: Juhi Chawla and Co Try Covering Up a Murder in Amazon Prime Video Thriller Series
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Xiaomi Civi 2 Will Launch This Month; Might Come With MIUI 13: Report
  6. Paramount Pictures to Revive Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls in Web3 Avatar, Here’s The Buzz
  7. Itel Vision Series Phone Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon; Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Offer Up to 256GB of Storage in Europe: Details
  9. Google Reportedly Faces $25.4 Billion in Damages Claims Over Adtech Practices in UK, Dutch Courts
  10. Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Stepping Down From 343 Industries, Served 15 Years With the Franchise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.