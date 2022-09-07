Hush Hush now has a release date. Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that its upcoming dramatic thriller series, headlined by an all-women cast, premieres on September 22. The seven-episode series stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka — marking their streaming debut — alongside Soha Ali Khan (Rang De Basanti), Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead. Tanuja Chandra returns from a four-year hiatus to direct and serve as executive producer on the show.

Details regarding Hush Hush are quite vague, though it is described as a thriller that centres around a group of women, whose picture-perfect lives begin to unravel when an unforeseen event intervenes. Long buried secrets come to light and threaten to destroy their family, urging the women to work together and knit a web of lies and deceit. While the premise sounds a bit similar to HBO's Big Little Lies, Amazon is marketing this purely based on the all-female cast and crew — with no tangible information on the actual content.

Chandra — known for the Irrfan Khan-led Qarib Qarib Singlle — directs from a story by Shikhaa Sharma (Sherni), who teamed up with Ashish Mehta to realise a full-fledged screenplay. The two worked in tandem with Juhi Chaturvedi (Piku) for the dialogues.

Hush Hush was announced earlier this year as part of their Indian Originals lineup, alongside 57 other titles, eyeing a release within the next couple of years. “Women are 50 percent of the population, yet stories told by them and from their perspective are far and few in between,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video.

“At Prime Video, we are committed to giving a global platform to diverse, authentic and relatable female stories, and with Hush Hush, we are taking our commitment to female-forward narratives a step further. Hush Hush is an emotional and intriguing story with nuanced, flawed and complex women who light up the screen.”

Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment is handling production duties on Hush Hush. The studio previously spearheaded titles like the Vidya Balan-led Shakuntala Devi, the Balan and Shefali Shah-led Jalsa, and Noor. “In pursuing our philosophy of bringing disruptive content to our audience, we also proudly champion female-first narratives — stories of and around powerful women, told by equally powerful voices,” he said in a prepared statement.

Hush Hush will be available for streaming starting September 22, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.