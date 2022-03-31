House of the Dragon premieres in less than five months. With a teaser poster featuring a dragon egg — alongside new looks at most of the main cast — HBO has announced that the first Game of Thrones spin-off will arrive Sunday, August 21 on HBO and HBO Max wherever available. Assuming that the HBO deal with Disney-owned Star India is still in place then, you can expect House of the Dragon to release Monday, August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar in India. As with all HBO shows, the Game of Thrones spin-off will have a weekly release. With a 10-episode first season, House of the Dragon should run until Sunday, October 23 / Monday, October 24.

Interestingly, this puts the Game of Thrones prequel spin-off less than two weeks ahead of another big-budgeted epic fantasy prequel spin-off. I'm talking about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of the Power — due to begin its eight-episode first season Friday, September 2 on Amazon Prime Video — a series that virtually exists because of the massive craze around Game of Thrones. That means for all of September and several weeks in October, audiences will be treated to a new Lord of the Rings episode every Friday and a new House of the Dragon episode every Sunday / Monday.

Alongside the House of the Dragon release date, HBO has unveiled nine new images from the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off, featuring Paddy Considine as Seven Kingdoms' fifth ruler King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as heir presumptive Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Viserys' firstborn Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower who's part of the king's inner circle, Rhys Ifans as Alicent's father and the Hand of the King Ser Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as famous seafarer Lord Corlys “Sea Snake” Velaryon, Eve Best as Corlys' wife Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as young Rhaenyra and Alicent, Fabien Frankel as skilled swordsman Ser Criston Cole, and Sonoya Mizuno as dancer and Daemon's most trusted ally Mysaria.

House of the Dragon begins August 21 on HBO and HBO Max, and August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar. All eight Game of Thrones seasons are currently available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon

Photo Credit: HBO

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon

Photo Credit: HBO

Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon

Photo Credit: HBO

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon

Photo Credit: HBO

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon

Photo Credit: HBO

Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent in House of the Dragon

Photo Credit: HBO

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon

Photo Credit: HBO

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria in House of the Dragon

Photo Credit: HBO