House of the Dragon Release Date: Game of Thrones Spin-Off Premieres August 22 in India

Coming to HBO, HBO Max, and Disney+ Hotstar, depending on where you live.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 31 March 2022 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: HBO

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen in House of the Dragon

Highlights
  • House of the Dragon season 1 has a total of 10 episodes
  • With weekly episodes, will run until Monday, October 24
  • To air alongside The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of the Power

House of the Dragon premieres in less than five months. With a teaser poster featuring a dragon egg — alongside new looks at most of the main cast — HBO has announced that the first Game of Thrones spin-off will arrive Sunday, August 21 on HBO and HBO Max wherever available. Assuming that the HBO deal with Disney-owned Star India is still in place then, you can expect House of the Dragon to release Monday, August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar in India. As with all HBO shows, the Game of Thrones spin-off will have a weekly release. With a 10-episode first season, House of the Dragon should run until Sunday, October 23 / Monday, October 24.

Interestingly, this puts the Game of Thrones prequel spin-off less than two weeks ahead of another big-budgeted epic fantasy prequel spin-off. I'm talking about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of the Power — due to begin its eight-episode first season Friday, September 2 on Amazon Prime Video — a series that virtually exists because of the massive craze around Game of Thrones. That means for all of September and several weeks in October, audiences will be treated to a new Lord of the Rings episode every Friday and a new House of the Dragon episode every Sunday / Monday.

Alongside the House of the Dragon release date, HBO has unveiled nine new images from the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off, featuring Paddy Considine as Seven Kingdoms' fifth ruler King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as heir presumptive Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Viserys' firstborn Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower who's part of the king's inner circle, Rhys Ifans as Alicent's father and the Hand of the King Ser Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as famous seafarer Lord Corlys “Sea Snake” Velaryon, Eve Best as Corlys' wife Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as young Rhaenyra and Alicent, Fabien Frankel as skilled swordsman Ser Criston Cole, and Sonoya Mizuno as dancer and Daemon's most trusted ally Mysaria.

House of the Dragon begins August 21 on HBO and HBO Max, and August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar. All eight Game of Thrones seasons are currently available on Disney+ Hotstar.

House of the Dragon 6 House of the Dragon

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Photo Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon 1 House of the Dragon

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Photo Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon 3 House of the Dragon

Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon
Photo Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon 7 House of the Dragon

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon
Photo Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon 4 House of the Dragon

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Photo Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon 2 House of the Dragon

Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent in House of the Dragon
Photo Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon 8 House of the Dragon

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon
Photo Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon 5 House of the Dragon

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria in House of the Dragon
Photo Credit: HBO

House of the Dragon Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

House of the Dragon

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans
  • Director Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt
  • Production Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
  • Certificate 18+
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
