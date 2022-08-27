Technology News
House of the Dragon has racked over 10 million views overnight in the US after the release of debut episode.

By Richa Sharma |  Updated: 27 August 2022 18:16 IST
Photo Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

The first season of the House of the Dragon will conclude on October 24

  • The first season of the House of the Dragon has 10 episodes
  • In India, the show is being aired on Disney+ Hotstar
  • It is based on George RR Martin's book, Fire and Blood

House of the Dragon — a prequel to the famous fantasy drama, the Games of Thrones — released earlier this week on August 22. While the makers have released just one episode of the current season yet, HBO has already announced Friday that the show will be returning for another season. The show depicts the glory days of the ancestors of popular kingdom rulers from the Games of Thrones. Set around 200 years ago from the birth of Daenerys Targaryen or the Khaleesi, the show is based on George RR Martin's book — Fire and Blood.

With a picture of a dragon, HBO Max announced on Twitter the renewal of the second season of the House of the Dragon. The move was taken after the Season 1's debut in the US on Sunday gardened over 10 million viewers overnight, setting an HBO record for a series opener.

The show has now set record for "the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO," the television network's owner, WarnerMedia, said in a statement.

“Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations. A huge thank you [to co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin and co-creator and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO programming.

The first season of the House of the Dragon has 10 episodes, directed by Ryan J. Condal in association with other showrunners. The series, with weekly release, will conclude on October 24. In India, the show is being aired on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019. The series currently has at least seven other spinoff projects in the works.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Read Review

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 1h 5min
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans
  • Director
    Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer
    Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
  • Certificate 18+
Further reading: House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon Season 1, House of the Dragon Season 2. Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones prequel
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Facebook Parent Meta Settles Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit; Terms of Agreement Undisclosed: Details

