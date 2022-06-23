House of the Dragon key art is here. On Wednesday, HBO shared a new poster from the Game of Thrones spin-off, set two centuries before the events featured on the show, to introduce fans to Australian actress Milly Alcock's Rhaenyra Targaryen, a dragon rider fighting for the right to occupy the coveted Iron Throne during the bloody war dubbed the “Dance of the Dragons”. She is seen sporting a red dress and a golden cape. It features several swords, which appears to be a reference to the Iron Throne. We also get a glimpse of a fierce dragon, who will most likely be used by the Targaryens to terrorise the people of the kingdom of Westeros. Her intense body language and icy gaze, unsurprisingly, reminds us of the fearless mother of dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emily Clarke), from Game of Thrones.

Headlined by Paddy Considine as the fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms Viserys I Targaryen, Matt Smith as his brother Daemon Targaryen, and Emma D'Arcy as an aged Rhaenyra, the House of the Dragon cast features Rhys Ifans as the Hand of the King Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke as his daughter, and Steve Toussaint as the “Sea Snake” Lord Corlys Velaryon among others.

House of the Dragon is created by Ryan J. Condal and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. Condal serves as co-showrunner with director Miguel Sapochnik.

For Alcock, House of the Dragon will be her first major release after the Australian drama series Upright. She has previously acted in series such as the crime thriller Reckoning and the supernatural series The Gloaming.

House of the Dragon debuts August 21 on HBO and HBO Max wherever available. It premieres August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar in India. All eight Game of Thrones seasons are currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.