House of the Dragon Poster Features Milly Alcock as a Young and Fierce Rhaenyra Targaryen

Rhaenyra Targaryen is surrounded by swords in the House of the Dragon poster.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 23 June 2022 17:16 IST
Photo Credit: HBO

Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon

Highlights
  • Rhaenyra Targaryen is at her fiercest best in House of the Dragon poster
  • Rhaenyra reminds us of Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones
  • House of the Dragon premieres August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar

House of the Dragon key art is here. On Wednesday, HBO shared a new poster from the Game of Thrones spin-off, set two centuries before the events featured on the show, to introduce fans to Australian actress Milly Alcock's Rhaenyra Targaryen, a dragon rider fighting for the right to occupy the coveted Iron Throne during the bloody war dubbed the “Dance of the Dragons”. She is seen sporting a red dress and a golden cape. It features several swords, which appears to be a reference to the Iron Throne. We also get a glimpse of a fierce dragon, who will most likely be used by the Targaryens to terrorise the people of the kingdom of Westeros. Her intense body language and icy gaze, unsurprisingly, reminds us of the fearless mother of dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emily Clarke), from Game of Thrones.

Headlined by Paddy Considine as the fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms Viserys I Targaryen, Matt Smith as his brother Daemon Targaryen, and Emma D'Arcy as an aged Rhaenyra, the House of the Dragon cast features Rhys Ifans as the Hand of the King Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke as his daughter, and Steve Toussaint as the “Sea Snake” Lord Corlys Velaryon among others.

 

House of the Dragon is created by Ryan J. Condal and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. Condal serves as co-showrunner with director Miguel Sapochnik.

For Alcock, House of the Dragon will be her first major release after the Australian drama series Upright. She has previously acted in series such as the crime thriller Reckoning and the supernatural series The Gloaming.

House of the Dragon debuts August 21 on HBO and HBO Max wherever available. It premieres August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar in India. All eight Game of Thrones seasons are currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
House of the Dragon Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

House of the Dragon

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans
  • Director
    Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer
    Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
  • Certificate 18+
Comments

