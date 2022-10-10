House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer is out. HBO has dropped a preview for next week's penultimate episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series, highlighting the aftermath of King Viserys' demise, at the hands of his rotting illness. Titled “The Green Council,” House of the Dragon episode 9 acts as a prelude to the Dance of the Dragons, the civil war between Aegon and his half-sister Princess Rhaenyra, over the Iron Throne. House of the Dragon episode 9 premieres October 17 at 6:30am IST/ October 16 at 9pm ET on Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Max, respectively.

An official meeting kicks off the House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer, as Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) breaks the silence, confronting the reality of the situation. “The King is dead,” he says, surrounded by his mourning daughter Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). The Hand of the King took over court duties in episode 8. The ending for that saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) on his deathbed, muttering about “the song of ice and fire,” a vision, which is misunderstood by Alicent. “He told me he wished for Aegon to be king,” she declares under a false pretence, calling a movement in the house to coronate her son as the successor to the Iron Throne. Keep in mind, these big decisions are being made while Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is away on Dragonstone, expecting the birth of her sixth child.

The House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer then cuts to show the commotion in the streets, as citizens adorned in black and green cloaks prepare for conflict. The black clothing represents the Princess of Dragonstone, Rhaenyra, while green stands for Alicent's supporters. “The door remains shut until we finish our business,” Otto Hightower says, as he recruits an unidentified knight on a secret mission. “What of Rhaenyra?” asks Alicent, as we're treated to a shot of what looks like an imprisoned kid. Sporting the signature white hair akin to the Targaryens, this could likely be one of Rhaenyra and Daemon's children.

An unidentified member of the court calls out their actions: “This is seizure! This is treason at the least!” he yells, as Alicent tears up, thinking about her betrayal of Rhaenyra. Both highnesses showed an ounce of respect for each other in the closing moments of episode 8, hinting at family unity. The House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer closes with a voiceover from Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), as the crown is placed onto a green cushion. “Have you never imagined yourself on the Iron Throne?” she whispers.

New House of the Dragon episodes air every Monday at 6:30am IST on Disney+ Hotstar in India, and Sunday at 9pm ET on HBO Max wherever available. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes.

