Technology News
loading

House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: King Viserys’ Demise Sees Otto Hightower Springing at the Opportunity

Titled "The Green Council," House of the Dragon episode 9 sees a closed-room meeting, that keeps Princess Rhaenyra out of the loop.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 October 2022 10:45 IST
House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: King Viserys’ Demise Sees Otto Hightower Springing at the Opportunity

Photo Credit: Ollie Upton/ HBO

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, in a still from HBO's House of the Dragon

Highlights
  • House of the Dragon episode 9 premieres October 17 at 6:30am IST
  • Queen Alicent nominates her son Aegon under a false pretence
  • Princess Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon are away at Dragonstone

House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer is out. HBO has dropped a preview for next week's penultimate episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series, highlighting the aftermath of King Viserys' demise, at the hands of his rotting illness. Titled “The Green Council,” House of the Dragon episode 9 acts as a prelude to the Dance of the Dragons, the civil war between Aegon and his half-sister Princess Rhaenyra, over the Iron Throne. House of the Dragon episode 9 premieres October 17 at 6:30am IST/ October 16 at 9pm ET on Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Max, respectively.

An official meeting kicks off the House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer, as Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) breaks the silence, confronting the reality of the situation. “The King is dead,” he says, surrounded by his mourning daughter Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). The Hand of the King took over court duties in episode 8. The ending for that saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) on his deathbed, muttering about “the song of ice and fire,” a vision, which is misunderstood by Alicent. “He told me he wished for Aegon to be king,” she declares under a false pretence, calling a movement in the house to coronate her son as the successor to the Iron Throne. Keep in mind, these big decisions are being made while Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is away on Dragonstone, expecting the birth of her sixth child.

House of the Dragon Episode 8 Review: King Viserys' Final Game of Thrones

The House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer then cuts to show the commotion in the streets, as citizens adorned in black and green cloaks prepare for conflict. The black clothing represents the Princess of Dragonstone, Rhaenyra, while green stands for Alicent's supporters. “The door remains shut until we finish our business,” Otto Hightower says, as he recruits an unidentified knight on a secret mission. “What of Rhaenyra?” asks Alicent, as we're treated to a shot of what looks like an imprisoned kid. Sporting the signature white hair akin to the Targaryens, this could likely be one of Rhaenyra and Daemon's children.

An unidentified member of the court calls out their actions: “This is seizure! This is treason at the least!” he yells, as Alicent tears up, thinking about her betrayal of Rhaenyra. Both highnesses showed an ounce of respect for each other in the closing moments of episode 8, hinting at family unity. The House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer closes with a voiceover from Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), as the crown is placed onto a green cushion. “Have you never imagined yourself on the Iron Throne?” she whispers.

New House of the Dragon episodes air every Monday at 6:30am IST on Disney+ Hotstar in India, and Sunday at 9pm ET on HBO Max wherever available. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
House of the Dragon
Read Review

House of the Dragon

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 7h 11min
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans
  • Director
    Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer
    Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
  • Certificate 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: house of the dragon, house of the dragon episode 9, house of the dragon episode 9 release date, house of the dragon episode 9 trailer, house of the dragon episode 9 preview, house of the dragon episode 9 trailer breakdown, game of thrones prequel, george rr martin, GRRM, hbo max, disney plus hotstar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
India, Taiwan Should Finalise Free Trade Agreement as Soon as Possible, Says Taiwanese Envoy: Report
WhatsApp Paid Subscription Service Reportedly Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users

Related Stories

House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: King Viserys’ Demise Sees Otto Hightower Springing at the Opportunity
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hero's First Electric Scooter Hero Vida Launched, Bookings From October 10
  2. Should You Buy a 4G Phone Now That 5G Has Been Launched in India?
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Phones
  4. WhatsApp Paid Subscription Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users: Report
  5. Amazon Halts Its Delivery Robot "Scouts" That Created Severe Mishaps
  6. Airtel 5G Service Goes Live in 8 Cities, Customers to Pay as per 4G Plan
  7. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 9
  8. Apple AirPods, Other Accessories Could Get USB Type-C by 2024: Report
  9. Infinix Hot 20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 Over the Weekend Amid Fed Pressure While Ether Holds on to $1,350
  2. PS5 Restock India: October 12 Is Next Pre-Order Date for PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition
  3. Apple AirPods, Other Accessories Could Get USB Type-C Port by 2024: Report
  4. Former Coinbase Executives Gather $5.3 Million Focussed on Blockchain Node Operations, Details Here
  5. Instagram, Twitter Said to Have Restricted Kanye West's Accounts Over Anti-Semitic Posts
  6. WhatsApp Paid Subscription Service Reportedly Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users
  7. House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: King Viserys’ Demise Sees Otto Hightower Springing at the Opportunity
  8. India, Taiwan Should Finalise Free Trade Agreement as Soon as Possible, Says Taiwanese Envoy: Report
  9. Amazon Halts Its Delivery Robot "Scouts" That Created Severe Mishaps: Report
  10. IND vs SA 2nd ODI: How to Watch Live Stream
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.