Titled “Driftmark,” House of the Dragon episode 7 picks up right after Laena Velaryon’s death.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 27 September 2022 13:07 IST
Photo Credit: HBO

Princess Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon reunite in House of the Dragon episode 7

  • House of the Dragon episode 7 premieres October 3 at 6:30am IST
  • Queen Alicent leaves King’s Landing for the first time
  • Rhaenyra gets into a standoff with an undisclosed character

House of the Dragon episode 7 trailer is out. HBO dropped a preview for next week's episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series, teasing a stolen dragon and official battle lines being drawn within the Targaryen household. Titled “Driftmark,” House of the Dragon episode 7 picks up right after Laena Velaryon's (Nanna Blondell) failed childbirth, which ends with her dying by suicide at the flaming breath of her dragon, Vhagar. House of the Dragon episode 7 premieres October 3 at 6:30am IST/ October 2 at 9pm ET on Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Max, respectively.

The trailer for House of the Dragon episode 7 begins with a funeral procession, as House Targaryen submerges Laena's casket into the depths of the ocean. “What is this brief mortal life, if not the pursuit of legacy,” says Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), who was forced to see his only daughter's body burnt to a crisp. Since the Velaryons are a mariner family, their funerals are kept inline with the idea — an offering to the seas. The event has sparked tensions within the household, signalled by Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), who returns to play an “ugly game.”

For the first time, we see Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) leaving King's Landing, as she heads steadfastly to Driftmark — the funeral location. “If you are to be a strong queen, your subjects must fear you,” an unseen narrator says, as Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is seen making contact at the location. The House of the Dragon episode 7 trailer then cuts to show a nighttime sequence, where the dragon Vhagar gets stolen, alongside a mysterious hooded figure observing a bustling dockyard. “There is a debt to be paid,” says Alicent, as the household gets into a scuffle, with even Rhaenyra pointing a dagger at an unknown character. “Now they see you as you are,” she says with tears in her eyes.

The House of the Dragon episode 7 trailer also sees Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) reuniting with spirit niece Rhaenyra. With wife Laena out of the picture, will he make a romantic gesture to the princess? Her husband Laenor Velaryon is still alive — though as episode 6 showed, there's little love lost between the two — so things could get a little awkward.

Earlier this month, House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik stepped down from the series. From season 2 onwards, he will be credited as an executive producer for the Game of Thrones prequel series, giving way for Alan Taylor and Ryan J. Condal to take over. Speaking to Variety, Condal confirmed that season 2 will not have any major time jumps. “The storytelling becomes fairly in the rhythms of the original Game of Thrones series,” he said.

New House of the Dragon episodes air every Monday at 6:30am IST on Disney+ Hotstar in India, and Sunday at 9pm ET on HBO Max wherever available. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 6h 12min
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans
  • Director
    Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer
    Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
  • Certificate 18+
