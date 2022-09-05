Technology News
loading

House of the Dragon Episode 4 Trailer: Enter Prince Daemon, the New Contender to the Iron Throne

Titled "King of the Narrow Sea," House of the Dragon episode 4 picks up right after Prince Daemon emerged victorious against the Crab Feeder.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Abhinav Lal, Akhil Arora |  Updated: 5 September 2022 11:02 IST
House of the Dragon Episode 4 Trailer: Enter Prince Daemon, the New Contender to the Iron Throne

Photo Credit: Ollie Upton/ HBO

Matt Smith's Prince Daemon conjures up rumours to strengthen his claim to the Iron Throne

Highlights
  • Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon in House of the Dragon
  • The Iron Throne now has three contenders: Rhaenyra, Aegon, and Daemon
  • Episode 4 teases a conspiracy, pinning Rhaenyra as a traitor

House of the Dragon episode 4 trailer is out. HBO has released a preview for next week's episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series, teasing the continuation of the power struggle, as King Viserys (Paddy Considine) grapples with the dilemma of picking an heir to the Iron Throne. Titled “King of the Narrow Sea,” House of the Dragon episode 4 does not seem to have major time jumps, and implies the involvement of a traitor in the midst. House of the Dragon episode 4 releases on September 12 at 6:30am IST/ September 11 at 9pm ET on Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Max, respectively.

The trailer for House of the Dragon episode 4 picks up right after the large-scale battle against the Crab Feeder, which saw Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) emerge victorious. Having crowned himself ‘King of the Narrow Sea,' he returns to King's Landing, seeking a claim to the Iron Throne. This creates an even bigger challenge for Viserys (Considine), who now has to choose between his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), his brother Daemon, and his newborn son, Aegon II.

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: Baby Boy Aegon II Changes Everything

Previously, in House of the Dragon, the king married Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) — who also happens(ed) to be his daughter's best friend. Understandably, Rhaenyra is upset because her position is now challenged by two individuals, who are not “technically” the heirs to the spiky seat. This also creates a situation where Viserys considers relieving his daughter from courtship duties. “You are my political headache!” he exclaims in frustration.

The House of the Dragon episode 4 trailer then cuts to Sir Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), sabotaging and filling the king's ears with rumours, to ensure his grandson Aegon is chosen as the heir. Of course, Rhaenyra is the key suspect here, with Alicent by her side for emotional support. “It is not in Rhaenyra's nature to be deceitful. I cannot say the same for your brother,” she says, as Daemon prowls about in a black cloak, sporting a menacing grin. The trailer concludes with a quick shot of a dragon zipping past a ship that's carrying Rhaenyra to an undisclosed location.

Last week, House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik stepped down from the show. Starting with season 2, he will be credited as an executive producer for the Game of Thrones prequel series, opening gates for Alan Taylor to take over. Taylor — known for his work on Game of Thrones and Thor: The Dark World — will team up with Ryan J. Condal and deliver the upcoming seasons for House of the Dragon, in close collaboration with author George R.R. Martin. Sapochnik has also entered into a first-look deal with HBO, focussing on new projects.

New House of the Dragon episodes air every Monday at 6:30am IST on Disney+ Hotstar in India, and Sunday at 9pm ET on HBO Max wherever available. Season one consists of 10 episodes.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
House of the Dragon
Read Review

House of the Dragon

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 1h 59min
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans
  • Director
    Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer
    Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
  • Certificate 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: house of the dragon, house of the dragon episode 4, house of the dragon episode 4 release date, house of the dragon episode 4 trailer, house of the dragon episode 4 release date in india, house of the dragon episode 4 release time, game of thrones, george rr martin, GRRM, hbo, hbo max, disney plus hotstar, hollywood
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: Deals, Discounts on Mobiles, Laptops, More
Nokia PureBook Fold, PureBook Lite, PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) Launched at IFA 2022: All Details

Related Stories

House of the Dragon Episode 4 Trailer: Enter Prince Daemon, the New Contender to the Iron Throne
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi A1 Key Specifications, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  3. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  4. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  5. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
  6. Nokia Unveils Three New PureBook Series Laptops at IFA 2022: Details
  7. Rick and Morty Season 6 India Release Date on Netflix Revealed
  8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) With a 16.3-Inch Foldable Display Launched: Details
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Scammers Breach Official South Korean YouTube Channel, Play Elon Musk Clips Discussing Crypto
  2. Paytm Denies Links With Chinese Loan Merchants After ED Raids on Firms Including Razorpay, CashFree
  3. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Draws 25 Million Viewers on Day One, Sets New Record for Amazon Prime Video
  4. Nokia PureBook Fold, PureBook Lite, PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) Launched at IFA 2022: All Details
  5. House of the Dragon Episode 4 Trailer: Enter Prince Daemon, the New Contender to the Iron Throne
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: Deals, Discounts on Mobiles, Laptops, More
  7. Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Launch May Not Be Possible This Month, NASA Says
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Live Video Surfaces, Showcases Option to Toggle Unified Pill Notch
  9. WhatsApp Working on In-App Surveys, Ability to Text Yourself From Linked Devices: Reports
  10. FIFA 23 India Prices for PlayStation, Xbox Tipped to Be Hiked by EA, Standard Edition to Be Affected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.