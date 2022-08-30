Technology News
loading

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Trailer: Going to War With the Crabfeeder

The Crabfeeder is known for nailing his enemies to spikes and feeding them to crabs.

By Rahul Chettiyar |  Updated: 30 August 2022 10:42 IST
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Trailer: Going to War With the Crabfeeder

Photo Credit: Ollie Upton/ HBO

Steve Touissant as Lord Corlys Velaryon/ Sea Snake in House of the Dragon

Highlights
  • Daniel Scott-Smith plays the Crabfeeder in House of the Dragon
  • Episode 3 will feature another time skip, resulting in the birth of Aegon
  • House of the Dragon has been renewed for season 2

House of the Dragon episode 3 trailer is out. HBO has released a preview video, teasing the Game of Thrones prequel's first epic battle sequence. Another time jump is expected, as it digs into the heart of the storyline, introducing new relationships and an enemy, The Crabfeeder, played by Daniel Scott-Smith. The prince admiral is notorious for nailing his enemies to spikes, serving as bait for the carbs. House of the Dragon episode 3 releases on September 5 at 6:30am IST/ 9pm ET on Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Max.

While House of the Dragon episode 2 picked up about six months after the events of the first one, this new teaser from HBO suggests a larger time skip. The HotD episode 3 preview kicks off with the birth of Aegon, son of the newly-wed King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). Understandably, this angers Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), who not only has her succession to the Iron Throne challenged, but had to watch her best friend marry her father. “Aegon will be king. He's the firstborn son of the king,” says a voiceover.

House of the Dragon Episode 2 Review: Old Makes Way for the New

Tensions rise between father and daughter, with Rhaenyra being hellbent on not wanting to get married and have kids. “Even I do not exist above tradition and duty, Rhaenyra!” yells King Viserys, causing her to flee the kingdom in search of peace. The tone quickly changes as the Crabfeeder steps into the lands of Bloodstone, hunting down men and sabotaging Lord Corlys Velaryon's (Steve Touissant) fleet. Often addressed as the Sea Snake, the sailor prepares for war against the Crabfeeder and his army. Under Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) command, the house heads into battle, even summoning a dragon when the situation calls for it.

Last week, House of the Dragon was renewed for a second season, five days after the debut of episode 1. The development comes after the Game of Thrones prequel garnered over 10 million viewers overnight, setting an HBO record for a series opener. “Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations. A huge thank you [to co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin and co-creator and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO programming.

Other Game of Thrones spin-off series are also in development, including a Jon Snow sequel series.

House of the Dragon streams every Monday at 6:30am IST on Disney+ Hotstar in India, and Sunday at 9pm ET on HBO Max wherever available. Season one consists of 10 episodes.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
House of the Dragon
Read Review

House of the Dragon

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 1h 59min
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans
  • Director
    Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer
    Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
  • Certificate 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: house of the dragon, house of the dragon episode 3, house of the dragon episode 3 release date, house of the dragon episode 3 trailer, house of the dragon episode 3 release time, game of thrones, george rr martin, grrm, hbo, hbo max, disney plus hotstar, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Netflix September 2022 Releases: Cobra Kai 5, Jamtara 2, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2, and More
Vivo V25e With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Trailer: Going to War With the Crabfeeder
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  2. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Series to Get Better Ultra-Wide Cameras, 30W Charging: Report
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
  5. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  6. Avatar Is Returning to Indian Cinemas in 4K HDR: All Details
  7. Watch the Official Trailer for the Diljit Dosanjh-Led Jogi
  8. In House of the Dragon Episode 2, the Old Makes Way for the New
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Reliance to Develop New Budget 5G Smartphone With Google
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Has No Plans to Ban Sale of Smartphones Under Rs. 12,000 Segment: MoS IT
  2. Poco M5s Storage, Colour Options Leaked; May Launch Alongside Poco M5 on September 5
  3. Oppo A57e India Pricing, Renders Leak Online; Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Dual Rear Cameras
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Tipped to Pack Upgraded Ultra-Wide Cameras, 30W Charging Support
  5. Qualcomm Records Major Win as EU May Not Appeal Court Ruling Against $991 Million Fine
  6. Jogi Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh Orchestrates the Biggest Human Heist Amidst the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots
  7. Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Whistleblower; Seeks Information on Bots, Security
  8. Reliance to Develop Budget 5G Smartphone With Google, Announces $25 Billion 5G Network Plan
  9. Bitcoin Recovers Beyond $20,000 While Ether, Major Altcoins See Bigger Gains on the Day
  10. Oppo A57s With MediaTek Helio G35, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.