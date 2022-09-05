Technology News
Disney+ Hotstar September 2022: Andor, Pinocchio, Thor: Love and Thunder, and More

Alongside more She-Hulk, House of the Dragon, Koffee with Karan, and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 5 September 2022 13:58 IST
Disney+ Hotstar September 2022: Andor, Pinocchio, Thor: Love and Thunder, and More

Photo Credit: Disney

Tom Hanks in Disney's Pinocchio

  • Star Wars series Andor premieres September 21 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Tom Hanks-starrer Pinocchio available September 8 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Chris Hemsworth-led Thor: Love and Thunder also out September 8

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 57 titles that will be released on its platform in September 2022. Among new entries, the Diego Luna-led Star Wars series Andor leads the show, taking us back to the galaxy far, far away before the events of Rogue One, which itself was set before the events of Episode IV – A New Hope. Andor premieres September 21 on Disney+ Hotstar with the first three episodes. Unlike recent Star Wars series, Andor will only be available in English and Hindi. I'm guessing Hotstar's experiments with offering Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam dubs for Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett didn't find much of an audience to justify the expense.

There are two other major American releases in September. On September 8 — which is being billed as Disney+ Day — we'll be treated to the reimagining of Pinocchio from Forrest Gump and Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis. Just like The Lion King, Pinocchio will blend live-action and photorealistic animation to depict the tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as the wood carver Geppetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Pinocchio's guide Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy, and Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John. As with Andor, Pinocchio will be offered in English and Hindi.

Cobra Kai 5 to The Rings of Power, the Biggest TV Shows in September

The other one is Hocus Pocus 2, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters — Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker return to reprise their roles in the lead — after 29 years, as they are looking for revenge in this sequel to the 1993 cult classic film. It is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. Hocus Pocus 2 is available September 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.

From India in September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar, we have three originals. Akshay Kumar stars in Cuttputlli — the Hindi-language remake of Tamil film Ratsasan — about a newly-inducted sub-inspector (Kumar) who investigates a series of gruesome killings of young teenage girls in the quaint Himachal Pradesh town of Kasauli. Cuttputlli released September 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. Tisca Chopra leads the second, a supernatural mystery called Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya. Set in Rajasthani village Shilaspura, it finds a mining corporation digging for a rare earth mineral underneath a revered and cursed temple. Dahan premieres September 16 on Disney+ Hotstar. And lastly, we have Tamannaah in the Madhur Bhandakar-directed comedy-drama Babli Bouncer, out September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Brahmāstra, to Vikram Vedha, the Biggest Movies in September

thor love and thunder hotstar thor love and thunder

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder
Photo Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Lastly, if you missed the newest Marvel movie during its theatrical run, Thor: Love and Thunder — the fourth solo adventure for Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder, featuring Natalie Portman wielding Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor — hits Disney+ Hotstar on September 8. For those immersed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues its run throughout September. Other holdover series from August include the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, the celebrity-driven talk show Koffee with Karan season 7, and the Pankaj Tripathi-led Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. All of these series will drop new episodes across September on Disney+ Hotstar.

September has a number of series coming back for new seasons too. That includes the reality series The Kardashians, and the animated sitcoms The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. If you're looking for more international TV, keep an eye out for the Rosa Salazar-led action comedy romantic thriller Wedding Season premiering September 8, the comedy series Reboot with Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer expected September 21 on Disney+ Hotstar, and the Kerry Washington-produced legal drama Reasonable Doubt expected September 27 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jamtara 2, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2, and More on Netflix in September

That leaves a bunch of Korean dramas, with Disney+ making a habit of it. This time around, there's more than fiction though. The thriller Grid drops first on September 7, followed by game show The Zone: Survival Mission on September 8, police university series Rookie Cops and legal mystery drama May It Please the Court on September 21, high school series Golden Spoon on September 23, and legal comedy One Dollar Lawyer on September 23. Unlike past months though, there's no word on whether there will be free local-language dubs. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Disney+ Hotstar for clarity.

Disney+ Hotstar September 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in September 2022. We've marked Disney+ and Hulu originals, Hotstar Specials, and Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex titles in bold.

September 1
Adamas: Season 1, Wed–Thu weekly
Everything's Trash: Season 1, weekly
Koffee with Karan: Season 7, weekly
Reservation Dogs: Season 2, weekly
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1, weekly

September 2 American Horror Stories: Season 2, weekly
City on a Hill: Season 3, weekly
Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, weekly
Cuttputlli
Little Demon: Season 1, weekly
Mike: Season 1, weekly
Snakes SOS: Goa's Wildest: Season 2

September 3
Big Mouth: Season 1, weekly

September 4
Bigg Boss Telugu: Season 6, everyday
Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2022

September 5
The Chi: Season 5, weekly
House of the Dragon: Season 1, weekly

September 6
Industry: Season 2, weekly
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, weekly

September 7
Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW, weekly
Grid: Season 1
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3, weekly
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4, weekly

September 8
Big Boss Tamil
Cars on the Road: Season 1
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Season 1
Frozen Sing-Along
Frozen II Sing-Along
Growing Up: Season 1
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return
Pinocchio
The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club
Thor: Love and Thunder
Tierra Incognita: Season 1
Wedding Season: Season 1
The Zone: Survival Mission: Season 1, weekly

September 10
India's Incredible Rescues: Season 1

September 11
Formula 1 Monza Grand Prix 2022

September 13
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 9, weekly
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 20, weekly

September 14
Short Circuit: Season 1, monthly

September 16
Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya: Season 1
Mija

September 20
9-1-1: Season 6, weekly (expected)

September 21
Andor: Season 1, weekly
May It Please the Court: Season 1
Reboot: Season 1, weekly (expected)
The Resident: Season 6, weekly (expected)
Rookie Cops: Season 1
Super/Natural: Season 1

September 22
Big Sky: Season 3, weekly (expected)
The Kardashians: Season 2, weekly

September 23
Babli Bouncer
Golden Spoon
One Dollar Lawyer

September 26
Bob's Burgers: Season 13, weekly (expected)
Family Guy: Season 21, weekly (expected)
The Great North: Season 3, weekly (expected)
The Simpsons: Season 34, weekly (expected)

September 27
Reasonable Doubt: Season 1 (expected)

September 30
Hocus Pocus 2

Across September
Aashiqana, Mon–Sat weekly
Asia Cup 2022, September 1–11
Premier League 2022–23

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Andor Season 1

Andor Season 1

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Forest Whitaker, Robert Emms, David Hayman
  • Director
    Toby Haynes, Ben Caron, Susanna White
  • Music Nicholas Britell
  • Producer
    Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Michelle Rejwan
  • Production
    Lucasfilm
Pinocchio

Pinocchio

  • Release Date 8 September 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Kyanne Lamaya, Giuseppe Battiston, Lewin Lloyd, Sheila Atim
  • Director
    Robert Zemeckis
  • Music Alan Silvestri
  • Producer
    Robert Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Andrew Milano, Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Depth of Field Studios, ImageMovers
  • Certificate 7+
Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2

  • Release Date 30 September 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Horror
  • Cast
    Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Sam Richardson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tony Hale, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Froy Gutierrez, Whitney Peak, Dan Finnerty
  • Director
    Anne Fletcher
  • Music John Debney
  • Producer
    Lynn Harris
  • Production
    David Kirschner Productions, Walt Disney Pictures
Cuttputlli

Cuttputlli

  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Thriller
  • Duration 2h 14min
  • Cast
    Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sujith Shankar, Chandrachur Singh, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi
  • Director
    Ranjit M. Tewari
  • Music Julius Packiam, Tanishk Bagchi, Dr Zeus
  • Producer
    Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh
  • Production
    Pooja Entertainment, Capsule Films
  • Certificate 16+
Dahan

Dahan

  • Release Date 16 September 2022
  • Genre Horror, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, Ankur Nayyar, Mukesh Tiwari
  • Director
    Vikrant Pawar
  • Producer
    Mahesh Korade, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi
  • Production
    Banijay Asia
Babli Bouncer

Babli Bouncer

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Tamannaah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, Supriya Shukla, Priyam Saha
  • Director
    Madhur Bhandarkar
  • Music Tanishk Bagchi, Karan Malhotra
  • Producer
    Vineet Jain
  • Production
    Junglee Pictures, Fox Star Studios
Thor: Love and Thunder
Read Review

Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Release Date 7 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe
  • Director
    Taika Waititi
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Read Review

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • Release Date 18 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Superhero
  • Duration 1h 35min
  • Cast
    Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anais Almonte, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Nicholas Cirillo
  • Director
    Kat Coiro, Anu Valia
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 13+
House of the Dragon
Read Review

House of the Dragon

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 1h 59min
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans
  • Director
    Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer
    Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
  • Certificate 18+
Koffee with Karan Season 7

Koffee with Karan Season 7

  • Release Date 7 July 2022
  • Genre Talk Show
  • Duration 7h 58min
  • Cast
    Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Malika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ram Charan, JR NTR, Ananya Pandey, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandana, Yash, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kriti Sanon, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar
  • Producer
    Fazila Allana, Kamna Nirula Menezes
  • Production
    Banijay, SOL India
  • Certificate 16+
Criminal Justice Adhura Sach

Criminal Justice Adhura Sach

  • Release Date 26 August 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 2h 14min
  • Cast
    Pankaj Tripathi, Kalyanee Mulay, Aatm Prakash Mishra, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aaditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad, Addinath Kothare, Khushboo Atre, Gaurav Gera, Sushil Kumar, Saahitya Pansare, Palak Singh, Adityaraj, Manohar Teli, Ganesh Ghadi, Sharad Gurav, Ishika Makhija
  • Director
    Rohan Sippy
  • Production
    BBC Studios India, Applause Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
The Kardashians Season 2

The Kardashians Season 2

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Drama
  • Cast
    Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Barker, Pete Davidson
  • Producer
    Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Danielle King
  • Production
    Fulwell 73, Kardashian Jenner Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Wedding Season

Wedding Season

  • Release Date 8 September 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy
  • Cast
    Rosa Salazar, Gavin Drea, Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, Omar Baroud
  • Director
    George Kane, Laura Scrivano
  • Music Dan Deacon
  • Producer
    Dan Kay, Sarah J. Donohue
  • Certificate 16+
Adamas

Adamas

  • Release Date 27 July 2022
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 21min
  • Cast
    Ji Sung, Seo Ji-hye, Lee Soo-kyung
  • Director
    Park Seung-woo
  • Production
    Studio Dragon, Mays Entertainment, tvN
  • Certificate 16+
Everything&rsquo;s Trash

Everything’s Trash

  • Release Date 14 July 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Duration 3h 10min
  • Cast
    Moses Storm, Phoebe Robinson, Jordan Carlos, Nneka Okafor, Toccarra Cash, Brandon Jay McLaren
  • Director
    Chioke Nassor, Shahrzad Davani, Meredith Dawson, Gillian Robespierre, Wade Allain-Marcus
  • Production
    ABC Signature
Reservation Dogs Season 2

Reservation Dogs Season 2

  • Release Date 4 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Crime
  • Duration 2h 40min
  • Cast
    Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis
  • Music Mato Standing Soldier
  • Producer
    Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch, Kathryn Dean
  • Production
    FX Productions, FXP, Piki Films, Film Rites
  • Certificate 18+
City on a Hill Season 3

City on a Hill Season 3

  • Release Date 29 July 2022
  • Duration 4h 44min
  • Cast
    Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jonathan Tucker, Mark O'Brien, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Jere Shea, Kevin Chapman, Jill Hennessy
  • Music Kevin Kiner
  • Producer
    Chuck MacLean, Tom Fontana, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Todd, James Mangold, Barry Levinson, Michael Cuesta
  • Production
    Pearl Street Films, The Levinson/Fontana Company, Little Mountain Films
Little Demon

Little Demon

  • Release Date 26 August 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Horror
  • Duration 48min
  • Cast
    Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito, Danny DeVito
  • Director
    Jeanette Moreno King
  • Producer
    Steven Levy
  • Production
    FX Productions, Fox Television Animation, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, ShadowMachine
Mike

Mike

  • Release Date 26 August 2022
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Sport
  • Cast
    Kerry Sims, Scott MacDonald, Trevante Rhodes, Harvey Keitel, Suzette Lange, Nathalie J. Alarcon, Kale Browne, Erica Rowell Green, B.J. Minor, Ethan Dubin, Adams Bellouis, Li Eubanks, Kenneth Trujillo, Lawrence J. Hughes, Jackie Sanders, Ashlei Lewis, Greg Kaston
  • Director
    Craig Gillespie, Director X.
  • Music Peter Nashel
  • Producer
    Steven Rogers, Anthony Sparks, Karin Gist, Darin Friedman, Tom Ackerley, Claire Brown, Craig Gillespie, Brett Hedblom, Scott Morgan, Margot Robbie, Bryan Unkeless
  • Production
    20th Television, Clubhouse Pictures, Entertainment 360
Big Mouth (2022)

Big Mouth (2022)

  • Release Date 29 July 2022
  • Genre Action, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 9h 16min
  • Cast
    Lee Jong-suk, Im Yoon-ah, Kim Joo-hun, Kwak Dong-yeon, Yang Kyung-won, Sun Hwa Han, Oh Eui-Sik, Ja-Yeon Ok, Lee Yoo-Joon, Kim Dong-Won
  • Director
    Choong Hwan Oh
  • Producer
    Ahn In-yong, Lee Sang-baek, Kim Young-gyu
  • Production
    MBC Productions
The Chi Season 5

The Chi Season 5

  • Release Date 26 June 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 56min
  • Cast
    Alex Hibbert, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Nia Jervier, Carolyn Michelle Smith, L'lerrét Jazelle, Antonyah Allen
  • Director
    Katrelle N. Kindred, Cierra Glaude, Deondray Gossfield, Quincy LeNear Gossfield, Boma Iluma
  • Producer
    Lena Waithe
  • Production
    ArsenalFX Color, Fox 21 Television Studios, Freedom Road Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Industry Season 2

Industry Season 2

  • Release Date 2 August 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 3h 42min
  • Cast
    Marisa Abela, Priyanga Burford, Mark Dexter, Myha'la Herrold, David Jonsson, Harry Lawtey, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Derek Riddell, Nabhaan Rizwan, Will Tudor, Ken Leung, Sarah Parish, Andrew Buchan, Amir El-Masry, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Adam Levy, Indy Lewis, Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip, Katrine De Candole
  • Director
    Birgitte Stærmose, Isabella Eklöf, Caleb Femi
  • Music Nathan Micay
  • Producer
    Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, David P. Davis, Ryan Rasmussen, Mickey Down, Konrad Kay, Joel Collins, Lee Thomas
  • Production
    Bad Wolf
  • Certificate A
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

  • Release Date 16 August 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Director
    Antoine Fuqua
  • Producer
    Jeanie Buss, Kevin Mann, Michael Mann, Brendan Bragg, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, Linda Rambis, Steven Leckart
Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

  • Release Date 24 August 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Duration 51min
  • Certificate U/A
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3

  • Release Date 27 July 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Musical
  • Duration 31min
  • Cast
    Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, Kate Reinders, Joe Serafini
  • Music Gabriel Mann
  • Producer
    Tim Federle
  • Production
    Chorus Boy, Salty Pictures, Disney Channel
  • Certificate 13+
What We Do in the Shadows Season 4

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4

  • Release Date 13 July 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
  • Duration 3h 45min
  • Cast
    Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch
  • Director
    Yana Gorskaya, Kyle Newacheck
  • Music Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth, Albert Fox
  • Producer
    Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Joanne Toll, Hartley Gorenstein, Kyle Newacheck, Derek S. Rappaport
  • Production
    343 Incorporated, FX Productions, Two Canoes Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Cars on the Road

Cars on the Road

  • Release Date 8 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy, Bonnie Hunt, Cheech Marin, Lloyd Sherr, Quinta Brunson
  • Director
    Steve Purcell, Brian Fee, Bobby Podesta,
  • Music Jake Monaco
  • Producer
    Pete Docter, Marc Sondheimer
  • Production
    Pixar Animation Studios
  • Certificate 16+
Growing Up

Growing Up

  • Release Date 8 September 2022
  • Genre Documentary
  • Cast
    Alex Crotty, Clare Della Valle, Isabel Lam, Amiri Nash, Athena Nair, Sofia Ongele, Emily Flores, Sage Grace Dolan-Sandrino, Gavin Arneson, Vanessa Aryee, David Puma
  • Director
    Nicole Galovski, Kishori Rajan, Brie Larson, Elegance Bratton, Smriti Mundhra, Yara Shahidi, Ashley Eakin, Sydney Freeland, Bernardo Ruiz, Ekwa Msangi, Rudy Valdez
  • Producer
    Brie Larson, Raeshem Nijhon, Nicole Galovski, Carri Twigg
  • Production
    Culture House
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9

  • Release Date 22 February 2022
  • Genre Comedy, News, Talk Show
  • Duration 12h 15min
  • Cast
    John Oliver (host)
  • Director
    Christopher Werner, Paul Pennolino
  • Producer
    John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, James Taylor, Jon Thoday
  • Production
    Avalon Television, Partially Important Productions
  • Certificate 18+
9-1-1 Season 6

9-1-1 Season 6

  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Connie Britton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh, John Harlan Kim
  • Music Mac Quayle, Todd Haberman
  • Producer
    Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Juan Carlos Coto, Kristen Reidel, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Bradley Buecker, Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Adam Penn, Erica L. Anderson, Matthew Hodgson, Robert M. Williams Jr., Jeff Dickerson
  • Production
    Reamworks, Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision, Ryan Murphy Television, 20th Television
The Resident Season 6

The Resident Season 6

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Matt Czuzhry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Jane Leeves, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jessica Lucas, Anuja Joshi, Andrew McCarthy
  • Production
    Production Hill District Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Up Island Films
  • Certificate 16+
Super/Natural

Super/Natural

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Documentary
  • Cast
    Benedict Cumberbatch
  • Producer
    James Cameron, Maria Wilhelm, Martha Holmes, Tom Hugh-Jones
  • Production
    Earthship Productions, Plimsoll Productions
Aashiqana

Aashiqana

  • Release Date 6 June 2022
  • Genre Crime, Romance, Thriller
  • Duration 7h 22min
  • Cast
    Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey, Pankaj Singh, Geeta Tyagi, Vipul Deshpandey, Geeta Bisht, Anshul Singh, Anshu Srivastava, Inderjeet Modi, Manohar Teli, Harshita Shukla, Sneha Chauhan, Palash Prajapati, Pankaj Singh, Maira Mehra, Rati Pandey, Siddhant Karnick
  • Director
    Gul Khan
  • Producer
    Gul Khan
  • Production
    Gen K Studios
  • Certificate 16+
Further reading: Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus, Hotstar Specials, Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex, Hotstar September 2022, Andor, Pinocchio, Hocus Pocus 2, Babli Bouncer, Cuttputlli, Dahan, Thor Love and Thunder, She Hulk Attorney at Law, House of the Dragon, Koffee with Karan season 7, Criminal Justice season 3, Criminal Justice Adhura Sach, The Simpsons season 34, Family Guy season 21, Reservation Dogs season 2, Little Demon, Mike, Bigg Boss Telugu, Bigg Boss Tamil, What We Do in the Shadows season 4, Obi Wan Kenobi A Jedis Return, Last Week Toni
