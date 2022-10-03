Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 54 titles that will be released on its platform in October 2022. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has something off-kilter for us this month, in the form of its first TV special, Werewolf by Night. Starring Gael García Bernal and directed by Michael Giacchino, the guy who usually does MCU background scores, Werewolf by Night drops October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, the ongoing MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has two episodes left in its run. It concludes October 13, with a making-of special — Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk — following October 20 on Disney+ Hotstar.
From the home of HBO in October 2022, we will be treated to two second seasons. The first is the Emmy-winning comedy-drama The White Lotus, which moves from Hawaii to Sicily and will focus on a new cast of characters who are staying at a resort. The White Lotus season 2 is expected to premiere October 31 on Disney+ Hotstar. The second is the Hugh Laurie-led sci-fi comedy Avenue 5, which is expected to start October 11 on Disney+ Hotstar. Speaking of HBO, the big-budget Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon ends its first season in October — three episodes to go after the one we had today — with the finale slated for October 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.
If it's local originals you are interested in, Hotstar Specials has revealed three so far for October 2022. First up, we have the Kajal Seelamsetty and Sireesha Nulu-led Exposed, a Telugu-language newsroom drama where a celebrated anchor is challenged by a rising star with a hidden agenda. Um, is it just me or does that sound a bit like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show? Exposed begins October 6 on Disney+ Hotstar. Secondly, the second season of Aashiqana premieres October 10, with new episodes Monday through Saturday. That leaves the ongoing Pankaj Tripathi-led courtroom drama Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, which drops its season finale on October 7.
Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
That's not all. From the US, we have a bunch of new and returning series in October 2022. Tales of the Jedi takes us to a galaxy far, far away with six animated shorts centred on Dooku and Ahsoka Tano's formative years. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is out October 26. Meanwhile, the Diego Luna-led live-action Star Wars series Andor continues throughout the month of October, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.
Additionally, the long-running hospital drama Grey's Anatomy returns for its nineteenth season, starting October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. October also brings the second seasons of both sports comedy-drama Big Shot (October 12) and mystery adventure The Mysterious Benedict Society (October 26). And lastly, Hilary Swank plays a journalist looking for a fresh start in Alaska Daily, expected to begin October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.
There are a bunch of new American movies that you should keep an eye out for as well. The Comanche-driven Predator prequel Prey is out October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi, as we have known for a while now. Additionally, the horror film Barbarian, which released September 9 in cinemas in the US, is coming straight to Disney+ Hotstar sometime in October. That also goes from the coming-of-age movie Crush with Rowan Blanchard and Auliʻi Cravalho, and the Romeo and Juliet-inspired rom-com Rosaline with Kaitlyn Dever in the lead. Elsewhere, an Internet meme comes to life in Grimcutty, expected October 11 on Disney+ Hotstar; and a woman confronts a literal demon after she returns to her childhood home in Matriarch, expected October 21 on Disney+ Hotstar.
That leaves a bunch of Korean shows, with Disney+ making a habit of it. Experimental dating series Pink Lie begins October 5 on Disney+ Hotstar. Police university series Rookie Cops, delayed from September, now arrives October 12 with all episodes. In Shadow Detective, out October 26, a detective on the brink of retirement engages in psychological warfare with a new criminal.
October 26 also brings the Japanese series Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!, where a a high school senior joins a sumo club as the only gateway to graduate. Lastly, the Japanese-language anime series Summer Time Rendering premieres October 19 in India.
Rookie Cops
Photo Credit: Star/Disney+
Disney+ Hotstar October 2022 releases — the full list
With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in October 2022. We've marked Disney+ and Hulu originals, and Hotstar Specials titles in bold.
October 1
The Golden Spoon: Season 1, Fri–Sat weekly
One Dollar Lawyer: Season 1, Fri–Sat weekly
October 2
Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022
India v South Africa 2nd T20I Guwahati
October 3
Big Mouth: Season 1, weekly
Bob's Burgers: Season 13, weekly
Family Guy: Season 21, weekly
The Great North: Season 3, weekly
House of the Dragon: Season 1, weekly
The Simpsons: Season 34, weekly
October 4
9-1-1: Season 6, weekly
India v South Africa 3nd T20I Indore
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 9, weekly
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, weekly
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 20, weekly
October 5
Andor: Season 1, weekly
May It Please the Court: Season 1, weekly
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, weekly
The Patient: Season 1, weekly
Pink Lie: Season 1, two episodes weekly
Reasonable Doubt: Season 1, weekly
Reboot: Season 1, weekly
The Resident: Season 6, weekly
Shipwreck Hunters Australia: Season 1, all six episodes
The Tatami Time Machine Blues: Season 1, weekly
October 6
Abbott Elementary: Season 2, weekly
Big Sky: Season 3, weekly
Exposed: Season 1, weekly
India v South Africa 1st ODI Lucknow
Overlord: Season 4, weekly
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1, weekly
Tell Me Lies: Season 1, weekly
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1, weekly
The Zone: Survival Mission: Season 1, weekly
October 7
Alaska Daily: Season 1 (expected)
Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach: Season Finale
Grey's Anatomy: Season 19, weekly
The Kardashians: Season 2, weekly
Little Demon: Season 1, weekly
Prey
Werewolf by Night
October 9
Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2022
India v South Africa 2nd ODI Ranchi
October 10
Aashiqana: Season 2, Mon–Sat weekly
October 11
Avenue 5: Season 2, weekly
Grimcutty (expected)
India v South Africa 3rd ODI Delhi
October 12
Big Shot: Season 2, weekly
Rookie Cops: Season 1, all 16 episodes
October 19
Summer Time Rendering: Season 1
October 20
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk
October 21
Matriarch (expected)
October 24
Formula 1 United States Grand Prix 2022
October 26
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2
Shadow Detective: Season 1
Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!: Season 1
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
October 28
Werewolf By Night BTS Special
October 31
Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2022
The White Lotus: Season 2, weekly
October TBA
Barbarian
Crush
Rosaline
Across October
Premier League 2022–23
