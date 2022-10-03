Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 54 titles that will be released on its platform in October 2022. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has something off-kilter for us this month, in the form of its first TV special, Werewolf by Night. Starring Gael García Bernal and directed by Michael Giacchino, the guy who usually does MCU background scores, Werewolf by Night drops October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, the ongoing MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has two episodes left in its run. It concludes October 13, with a making-of special — Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk — following October 20 on Disney+ Hotstar.

From the home of HBO in October 2022, we will be treated to two second seasons. The first is the Emmy-winning comedy-drama The White Lotus, which moves from Hawaii to Sicily and will focus on a new cast of characters who are staying at a resort. The White Lotus season 2 is expected to premiere October 31 on Disney+ Hotstar. The second is the Hugh Laurie-led sci-fi comedy Avenue 5, which is expected to start October 11 on Disney+ Hotstar. Speaking of HBO, the big-budget Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon ends its first season in October — three episodes to go after the one we had today — with the finale slated for October 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

If it's local originals you are interested in, Hotstar Specials has revealed three so far for October 2022. First up, we have the Kajal Seelamsetty and Sireesha Nulu-led Exposed, a Telugu-language newsroom drama where a celebrated anchor is challenged by a rising star with a hidden agenda. Um, is it just me or does that sound a bit like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show? Exposed begins October 6 on Disney+ Hotstar. Secondly, the second season of Aashiqana premieres October 10, with new episodes Monday through Saturday. That leaves the ongoing Pankaj Tripathi-led courtroom drama Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, which drops its season finale on October 7.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach

That's not all. From the US, we have a bunch of new and returning series in October 2022. Tales of the Jedi takes us to a galaxy far, far away with six animated shorts centred on Dooku and Ahsoka Tano's formative years. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is out October 26. Meanwhile, the Diego Luna-led live-action Star Wars series Andor continues throughout the month of October, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

Additionally, the long-running hospital drama Grey's Anatomy returns for its nineteenth season, starting October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. October also brings the second seasons of both sports comedy-drama Big Shot (October 12) and mystery adventure The Mysterious Benedict Society (October 26). And lastly, Hilary Swank plays a journalist looking for a fresh start in Alaska Daily, expected to begin October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

There are a bunch of new American movies that you should keep an eye out for as well. The Comanche-driven Predator prequel Prey is out October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi, as we have known for a while now. Additionally, the horror film Barbarian, which released September 9 in cinemas in the US, is coming straight to Disney+ Hotstar sometime in October. That also goes from the coming-of-age movie Crush with Rowan Blanchard and Auliʻi Cravalho, and the Romeo and Juliet-inspired rom-com Rosaline with Kaitlyn Dever in the lead. Elsewhere, an Internet meme comes to life in Grimcutty, expected October 11 on Disney+ Hotstar; and a woman confronts a literal demon after she returns to her childhood home in Matriarch, expected October 21 on Disney+ Hotstar.

That leaves a bunch of Korean shows, with Disney+ making a habit of it. Experimental dating series Pink Lie begins October 5 on Disney+ Hotstar. Police university series Rookie Cops, delayed from September, now arrives October 12 with all episodes. In Shadow Detective, out October 26, a detective on the brink of retirement engages in psychological warfare with a new criminal.

October 26 also brings the Japanese series Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!, where a a high school senior joins a sumo club as the only gateway to graduate. Lastly, the Japanese-language anime series Summer Time Rendering premieres October 19 in India.

Rookie Cops

Disney+ Hotstar October 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in October 2022. We've marked Disney+ and Hulu originals, and Hotstar Specials titles in bold.

October 1

The Golden Spoon: Season 1, Fri–Sat weekly

One Dollar Lawyer: Season 1, Fri–Sat weekly

October 2

Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022

India v South Africa 2nd T20I Guwahati

October 3

Big Mouth: Season 1, weekly

Bob's Burgers: Season 13, weekly

Family Guy: Season 21, weekly

The Great North: Season 3, weekly

House of the Dragon: Season 1, weekly

The Simpsons: Season 34, weekly

October 4

9-1-1: Season 6, weekly

India v South Africa 3nd T20I Indore

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 9, weekly

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, weekly

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 20, weekly

October 5

Andor: Season 1, weekly

May It Please the Court: Season 1, weekly

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2, weekly

The Patient: Season 1, weekly

Pink Lie: Season 1, two episodes weekly

Reasonable Doubt: Season 1, weekly

Reboot: Season 1, weekly

The Resident: Season 6, weekly

Shipwreck Hunters Australia: Season 1, all six episodes

The Tatami Time Machine Blues: Season 1, weekly

October 6

Abbott Elementary: Season 2, weekly

Big Sky: Season 3, weekly

Exposed: Season 1, weekly

India v South Africa 1st ODI Lucknow

Overlord: Season 4, weekly

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1, weekly

Tell Me Lies: Season 1, weekly

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1, weekly

The Zone: Survival Mission: Season 1, weekly

October 7

Alaska Daily: Season 1 (expected)

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach: Season Finale

Grey's Anatomy: Season 19, weekly

The Kardashians: Season 2, weekly

Little Demon: Season 1, weekly

Prey

Werewolf by Night

October 9

Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2022

India v South Africa 2nd ODI Ranchi

October 10

Aashiqana: Season 2, Mon–Sat weekly

October 11

Avenue 5: Season 2, weekly

Grimcutty (expected)

India v South Africa 3rd ODI Delhi

October 12

Big Shot: Season 2, weekly

Rookie Cops: Season 1, all 16 episodes

October 19

Summer Time Rendering: Season 1

October 20

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk

October 21

Matriarch (expected)

October 24

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix 2022

October 26

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2

Shadow Detective: Season 1

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't!: Season 1

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

October 28

Werewolf By Night BTS Special

October 31

Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2022

The White Lotus: Season 2, weekly

October TBA

Barbarian

Crush

Rosaline

Across October

Premier League 2022–23

