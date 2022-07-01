Technology News
loading

Disney+ Hotstar July 2022: Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Wimbledon, Koffee with Karan 7, and More

Alongside Shoorveer, Good Luck Jerry, The Princess, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, and five Spider-Man movies.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 July 2022 19:07 IST
Disney+ Hotstar July 2022: Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Wimbledon, Koffee with Karan 7, and More

Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel is now into its home stretch

Highlights
  • Kamal Haasan’s Vikram out July 8 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Two episodes to go, including finale, in Ms. Marvel
  • 2022 Wimbledon tennis tournament ends July 10

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 34 titles that will be released on its platform in July 2022. In big names, we have Karan Johar returning with the seventh season of his long-running talk show Koffee with Karan, now dubbed as “Hotstar Specials”. Koffee with Karan season 7 starts July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor leads Good Luck Jerry, a remake of a Tamil film about a woman who becomes a drug peddler to gather money for her mother's cancer treatment. Good Luck Jerry is out July 29. Elsewhere, the Indian Armed Forces come together to form an elite unit in Shoorveer, streaming July 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. And lastly, the Kamal Haasan-led Vikram is coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 8, following a (successful) theatrical run that lasts a little over a month.

Beyond India, July 2022 is a good month for Spider-Man fans on Disney+ Hotstar. Five Spider-Man movies — featuring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland — are now out on Disney+ Hotstar, thanks to a new partnership with Sony Pictures. If it's more superheroes you want, then look no forward than Ms. Marvel, with the final two episodes dropping in July. Also returning are Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as they continue to investigate another homicide on their podcast in the second season of Only Murders in the Building.

Jaadugar, The Gray Man, Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2, and More on Netflix in July

For those after new international titles, the Joey King-led historical action drama The Princess drops July 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, in line with its Hulu release in the US. The same cannot be said of two other titles in July 2022. Over a month and a half from its theatrical premiere in the US, The Bob's Burgers Movie — based on the Emmy-winning series of the same name — is making its way to India via Disney+ Hotstar. It's out July 13. And after being promised in May, the Jessica Biel crime drama series Candy is finally on its way to India. All five Candy episodes will be out July 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

If you are trying to look beyond Indian and American content, Disney+ Hotstar has six new Korean, Turkish, and Spanish titles on offer. (When I say “new”, I mean new to India.) Rain or Shine, with Lee Jun-ho and Won Jin-ah, is out July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. On the same day, you can also watch Fantastic, starring Joo Sang-wook, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Si-yeon and Ji-soo. On July 14, Untouchable — with Jin Goo, Kim Sung-kyun, Jung Eun-ji and Go Joon-hee — drops onto Disney+ Hotstar. It will be followed on July 29 by Big Mouth, led by Lee Jong-suk, Im Yoon-ah and Kim Joo-hun.

Stranger Things 4 to Better Call Saul, the 7 Biggest Web Series in July

There's only one Turkish and Spanish title. The former is called Hidden and will be available July 21 on Disney+ Hotstar. The latter, called Santa Evita, doesn't have an exact release date as yet. The Korean and Turkish series will be available in their original languages, as well as in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs. English subtitles only. Dubs are free — you don't need a subscription.

Over in the world of sports, the 2022 edition of Wimbledon — the flagship British tennis tournament and the only Grand Slam on grass — continues through the first 10 days of July. Novak Djokovic is looking to defend his men's singles title, while the women's singles will have a new winner as the defending champion retired. There are also two Formula 1 races in July 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar, with one in the UK and the other in Austria. And lastly, in hockey, the 2022 Women's World Cup runs from July 1–17 in Spain and Netherlands. India is in Pool B alongside England, China, and New Zealand.

Shamshera to Thor: Love and Thunder, the 7 Biggest Movies in July

Disney+ Hotstar July 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in July 2022. We've marked Disney+ originals, Hotstar Specials, and Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex titles in bold.

July 1
The Amazing Spider-Man
Assembled: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Doctor Lawyer: Season 1, twice weekly
Marvel Studios Legends: Episode 18–20 (Thor: Love and Thunder)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Venom

July 2
Formula E: Marrakesh Grand Prix
The Princess

July 3
Formula 1: British Grand Prix

July 4
America the Beautiful: Season 1

July 5
Only Murders in the Building: Season 2, weekly

July 6
Ms. Marvel, weekly

July 7
Fantastic: Season 1
Koffee with Karan: Season 7, weekly
Rain or Shine: Season 1

July 8
Vikram
The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse

July 10
Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix

July 13
The Bob's Burgers Movie

July 14
Everything's Trash: Season 1
Untouchable: Season 1

July 15
Candy: Season 1
Shoorveer
Zombies 3

July 21
Hidden
Parampara: Season 2

July 27
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3
Light and Magic: Season 1

July 29
Big Mouth: Season 1
Good Luck Jerry

July TBA
American Horror Story: Season 2
City on a Hill: Season 3
Santa Evita [Holy Evita]: Season 1

Across July
2022 Wimbledon, July 1–10
2022 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup, July 1–17
Aashiqana, Monday–Saturday
MasterChef Australia: Season 14, Monday–Friday

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Koffee with Karan Season 7 Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Koffee with Karan Season 7

  • Genre Talk Show
  • Cast
    Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Malika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ram Charan, JR NTR, Ananya Pandey, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandana, Yash, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kriti Sanon, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar
  • Producer
    Fazila Allana, Kamna Nirula Menezes
  • Production
    Banijay, SOL India
  • Certificate 16+
Good Luck Jerry Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Good Luck Jerry

  • Release Date 29 July 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh
  • Director
    Sidharth Sengupta
  • Producer
    Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai Mahaveer Jain
  • Production
    Lyca Productions, Colour Yellow Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films
  • Certificate 16+
Shoorveer Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Shoorveer

  • Release Date 15 July 2022
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, Shivya Pathani
  • Director
    Kanishk Varma
  • Production
    Juggernaut Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Zombies 3 Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Zombies 3

  • Release Date 15 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Family, Musical, Romance
  • Cast
    Meg Donnelly, RuPaul, Matt Cornett, Chandler Kinney, Emilia McCarthy, Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell, Ariel Martin, Tricia Black, Marie Ward, Pearce Joza, Ramona Milano, James Godfrey, Kingston Foster, Tony Nappo, Terry Hu, Naomi Snieckus, Paul Hopkins, Carla Jeffery, Kyra Tantao, Russell Yuen, Jasmine Renée Thomas, Rey Casiano, Andrew Kyrzyk
  • Director
    Paul Hoen
  • Music George S. Clinton, Amit May Cohen
  • Producer
    Mary Pantelidis
  • Production
    Bloor Street Productions, Disney Channel, Resonate Entertainment
Vikram (2022) Book Your Tickets

Vikram (2022)

  • Release Date 3 June 2022
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie, Shivani Narayanan, Anish Padmanabhan, Jaffer Sadiq, Sampath Ram, Hareesh Peradi, Shanvi Srivastava, Myna Nandhini, Maheswari, Darshanaa Vijayakumar
  • Director
    Lokesh Kanagaraj
  • Music Anirudh Ravichander
  • Producer
    Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran
  • Production
    Raaj Kamal Films International
  • Certificate 16+
Ms. Marvel Watch on Disney+ Hotstar
Read Review

Ms. Marvel

  • Release Date 8 June 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Duration 3h 6min
  • Cast
    Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Alysia Reiner, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Aramis Knight, Fawad Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Adaku Ononogbo, Alyy Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Anjali Bhimani, Asfandyar Khan, Ali Alsaleh, Samina Ahmad, Vardah Aziz, Jordan Firstman
  • Director
    Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
  • Music Laura Karpman
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Sana Amanat, Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Bisha K. Ali, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Only Murders in the Building Season 2

  • Release Date 28 June 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 1h 11min
  • Cast
    Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, Cara Delevingne, Andrea Martin, Michael Rapaport, Nathan Lane, Tina Fey
  • Music Siddhartha Khosla
  • Producer
    Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Jamie Babbit, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, John Hoffman
  • Production
    Rhode Island Ave. Productions, Another Hoffman Story Productions, 40 Share Productions, 20th Television
  • Certificate 16+
The Princess

The Princess

  • Release Date 2 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Joey King, Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, Veronica Ngo
  • Director
    Le-Van Kiet
  • Music Natalie Holt
  • Producer
    Toby Jaffe, Derek Kolstad, Neal H. Moritz
  • Production
    20th Century Studios, Original Film
  • Certificate 16+
Candy (2022) Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Candy (2022)

  • Release Date 15 July 2022
  • Genre Biography, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, Timothy Simons, Raúl Esparza
  • Director
    Michael Uppendahl, Jennifer Getzinger, Benjamin Semanoff, Tara Nicole Weyr
  • Music Ariel Marx
  • Producer
    Robin Veith, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Michael Uppendahl
  • Production
    Eat the Cat, UCP, 20th Television, Iron Ocean
  • Certificate 16+
Santa Evita Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Santa Evita

  • Release Date July 2022
  • Genre Biography, History
  • Cast
    Natalia Oreiro, Diego Velázquez, Francesc Orella, Diego Cremonesi, Ernesto Alterio, Darío Grandinetti, Damián Canduci, Guillermo Arengo, Gaby Ferrero, Jenni Merla, Fedra Defendente, Julieta Vallina, Eugenia Alonso, Carolina Costas
  • Director
    Rodrigo García, Alejandro Maci
  • Music Federico Jusid
  • Producer
    Leonardo Aranguibel, Fernando Barbosa, Betina Brewda, Mariana Pérez, Patricio Rabuffetti, Rodrigo García, Jose Tamez, Salma Hayek
  • Production
    Buena Vista Original Productions, Non Stop, Star Original Productions
The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man

  • Release Date 29 July 2012
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 16min
  • Cast
    Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, Campbell Scott, Irrfan Khan, Martin Sheen, Sally Field
  • Director
    Marc Webb
  • Music James Horner
  • Producer
    Laura Ziskin, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach
  • Production
    Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Laura Ziskin Productions, Arad Productions, Inc., Matt Tolmach Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Marvel Studios: Assembled Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Marvel Studios: Assembled

  • Release Date 12 March 2021
  • Genre Documentary, Superhero
  • Duration 5h 41min
  • Director
    Bradford Baruh
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jeff Redmond, Bradford Baruh, John Pisani, Jason Hillhouse
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 16+
Spider-Man

Spider-Man

  • Release Date 24 May 2002
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 1min
  • Cast
    Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Cliff Robertson, Rosemary Harris
  • Director
    Sam Raimi
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer
    Laura Ziskin, Ian Bryce
  • Production
    Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Certificate 13+
Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2

  • Release Date 23 July 2004
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 7min
  • Cast
    Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Alfred Molina, Rosemary Harris, Donna Murphy
  • Director
    Sam Raimi
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer
    Laura Ziskin, Avi Arad
  • Production
    Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Certificate 13+
Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3

  • Release Date 4 May 2007
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 19min
  • Cast
    Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Thom, Topher Grace, Bryce Dall, James Cromwell, Rosemary Harris, J. K. Simmons
  • Director
    Sam Raimi
  • Music Christopher Young
  • Producer
    Laura Ziskin, Avi Arad, Grant Curtis
  • Production
    Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, Sony Pictures Releasing, Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Certificate 13+
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Read Review

Spider-Man: Homecoming

  • Release Date 7 July 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 13min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr.
  • Director
    Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production
    Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Certificate 13+
Venom
Watch Options
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
Read Review

Venom

  • Release Date 5 October 2018
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 1h 52min
  • Cast
    Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott
  • Director
    Ruben Fleischer
  • Music Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal
  • Production
    Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Tencent Pictures, Arad Productions, Matt Tolmach Productions, Pascal Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Aashiqana Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Aashiqana

  • Release Date 6 June 2022
  • Genre Crime, Romance, Thriller
  • Duration 7h 3min
  • Cast
    Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey, Pankaj Singh, Geeta Tyagi, Vipul Deshpandey, Geeta Bisht, Anshul Singh, Anshu Srivastava, Inderjeet Modi, Manohar Teli, Harshita Shukla, Sneha Chauhan, Palash Prajapati, Pankaj Singh, Maira Mehra, Rati Pandey, Siddhant Karnick
  • Director
    Gul Khan
  • Producer
    Gul Khan
  • Production
    Gen K Studios
  • Certificate 16+
MasterChef Australia: Season 14 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

MasterChef Australia: Season 14

  • Release Date 19 April 2022
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen, Aldo Ortado, Ali Stoner, Alvin Quah, Billie McKay, Chris Tran, Christina Batista, Daniel Lamble, Dulan Hapuarachchi, Harry Tomlinson, Jenn Lee, John Carasig, Julie Goodwin, Keyma Vasquez Montero, Matt Landmark, Max Kaprivsky, Melanie Persson, Michael Weldon, Mindy Woods, Minoli De Silva, Montana Hughes, Sarah Todd, Sashi Cheliah, Steph Woon, Tommy Pham
  • Director
    Richard Franc
  • Production
    FremantleMedia, AustraliaFremantle Media, Shine Australia
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney Plus Hotstar, Hotstar Specials, Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex, Ms Marvel, Vikram, Wimbledon, Spider Man, Spider Man 2, Spider Man 3, Spider Man Homecoming, The Amazing Spider Man, Venom, Koffee with Karan season 7, Shoorveer, Good Luck Jerry, Candy, The Princess, Only Murders in the Building season 2, The Bobs Burgers Movie, Santa Evita, Formula One, F1, Formula 1, Hockey, Aashiqana, MasterChef Australia season 14
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
PlayStation Plus July 2022 Free Games Official: Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon

Related Stories

Disney+ Hotstar July 2022: Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Wimbledon, Koffee with Karan 7, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  3. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  4. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped: All Details Here
  6. Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Teased: Details Here
  7. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G First Impressions: Minor Improvements
  9. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar July 2022: Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Wimbledon, Koffee with Karan 7, and More
  2. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Free Games Official: Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon
  3. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Set for July 4: Specifications Detailed
  4. Tecno Spark 8P India Launch Teased, 50-megapixel Triple Rear Camera Confirmed
  5. OneCoin Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Ruja Ignatova Added to FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List
  6. Noise Flair XL Neckband Earphones With Up to 80 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Books App Not Working for Some Users After iOS 15.5 Update, Fix Coming Soon: Report
  8. China Cracks Down on Over 42,000 Counterfeit Investment Apps to Combat Telecom Network Crime
  9. ‘Boredjobs’: Owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Can Now List Them for Brand Hirings
  10. Metaverse Mass Adoption Could Be Years Away, Path to Profits Unclear, Pioneer Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.