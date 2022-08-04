Technology News
Disney+ Hotstar August 2022: She-Hulk, House of the Dragon, Cadaver, and More

Alongside Not Okay, more Koffee with Karan season 7, and the return of Premier League.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 August 2022 11:23 IST
Photo Credit: HBO

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon

  • The nine-episode She-Hulk begins August 18 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • House of the Dragon premieres August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Cadaver is the only confirmed Indian Hotstar original in August

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 44 titles that will be released on its platform in August 2022. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law leads the way as the new Marvel series, with Bruce Banner/ Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) now serving as life-coach to his cousin Jennifer Walters/ She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Tim Roth's Abomination and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/ Daredevil are back, after cameos in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home, respectively. She-Hulk begins August 18 on Disney+ Hotstar. The other big title this month is the first Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon — starting August 22 — which traces the fall of House Targaryen after a war of succession kicks off between a niece and his uncle, leading to what we know as Dance of the Dragons.

Marvel fans might also want to check out the five-episode shorts series I Am Groot, featuring Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) from Guardians of the Galaxy. I Am Groot drops all episodes August 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.

She-Hulk to Never Have I Ever Season 3, the Biggest Web Series in August

If you are looking beyond new series, then keep an eye out for Not Okay, a comedy-drama led by Zoey Deutch (Vampire Academy). She plays an aimless aspiring writer who fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. But when a terrifying incident strikes, she's pulled into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. Now an influencer and advocate, she knows it's only a matter of time before the façade cracks. Disney+ Hotstar hasn't set a date for Not Okay. The other movie is the latest Pixar title, Lightyear, a Toy Story action-adventure spin-off led by the voice talents of former Captain America, Chris Evans. After a run at the cinemas, Lightyear arrives August 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The only known original title from India so far is Cadaver, a medical thriller starring Amala Paul, Riythvika Panneerselvam, and Munishkanth. Anoop S Panicker is the director. Cadaver is available August 12 on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Darlings, Morbius, Walking Dead Season 11, and More on Netflix in August

There's a lot more coming to Disney+ Hotstar in August that we don't have a date for. We've provided estimates below, going by dates for other regions. The critically-acclaimed series Reservation Dogs — co-created by Taika Waititi — is back for a second season. Reservation Dogs season 2 has started in US, so now we wait like we did for season 1. Elsewhere, Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson star in The Patient, a psychological thriller about a therapist held prisoner by a serial killer. Meanwhile, the eight-episode miniseries Mike chronicles the life of Mike Tyson through the fictional series format. The animated comedy Little Demon — with the voices of Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza — is about a mother and her Antichrist daughter trying to live a normal life, while Satan attempts to win custody of the latter's soul.

If you enjoy documentaries, there are some big names in August on Disney+ Hotstar. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will show up in Welcome to Wrexham, a docu-series that captures what happened to the oldest Welsh football club and the working-class town after the two Hollywood stars took ownership of Wrexham AFC. Fun fact: they have never worked together before, and have never run a football club. Like before, no Disney+ Hotstar date on Welcome to Wrexham for now, but we do have an estimate below. The second one is a movie that follows the relationship of Princess Diana and Prince Charles — documented a lot in recent years — drawing on archival audio and video footage. The Princess, as it's now called, drops August 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the Biggest Movies in August

While everything we've listed so far needs a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, what follows necessarily doesn't. In August, Disney+ Hotstar will begin releasing five more Turkish and Korean-language series. And while the original versions will be restricted behind a paywall, their Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs are available to everyone for free. Life of Secrets and Sisterhood are the two Turkish show; both out August 4. That leaves the three South Korean series in When the Weather is Nice (August 4), Soloman's Perjury (August 18), and Sketch (August 25).

That brings us to sports. The only major tournament announced so far is the return of the topflight English football league, Premier League, which kicks off August 6 at 12:30am IST (midnight) with Arsenal away at Crystal Palace. All 20 clubs will be involved over the weekend, with Fulham off to Liverpool on Saturday evening, Southampton at Tottenham later that day, and Chelsea at Everton even later. On Sunday, the two Manchester clubs are in action, with Manchester City away at West Ham and Manchester United hosting Brighton.

Disney+ Hotstar August 2022 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in August 2022. We've marked Disney+ originals, and Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex titles in bold.

August 1
Westworld: Season 4, weekly

August 2
Industry: Season 2, weekly
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 9, weekly
Only Murders in the Building: Season 2, weekly
Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 20, weekly
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4, weekly

August 3
Adamas: Season 1, Wednesday–Thursday weekly
The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn't: Season 1, weekly
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3, weekly
Lightyear
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

August 4
American Horror Stories: Season 2, weekly
Everything's Trash: Season 1, weekly
Koffee with Karan: Season 7, weekly
Life of Secrets: Season 1
The Orville: Season 3, weekly
Sisterhood: Season 1
When the Weather is Nice: Season 1

August 5
Big Mouth: Season 1, Friday–Saturday weekly
City on a Hill: Season 3, weekly
In the Soop: Friendcation: Season 1, weekly
Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation

August 7
The Chi: Season 5, weekly

August 10
Bluey Season 3, Batch 1
I Am Groot
Marvel Studios Legends: Season 1, Episode 21

August 11
The Warrior

August 12
Cadaver

August 13
Children of the Underground: Limited Series, weekly (expected)
Formula E Seoul Grand Prix
This Fool: Season 1, weekly (expected)

August 14
Formula E Seoul Grand Prix
The Princess

August 18
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, weekly
Soloman's Perjury: Season 1

August 22
House of the Dragon, weekly

August 24
Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

August 25
Sketch: Season 1
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1, weekly (expected)

August 26
Little Demon, weekly (expected)
Mike: Limited Series, weekly (expected)

August 31
The Patient: Limited Series, weekly (expected)

August TBA
Not Okay
Reservation Dogs: Season 2

Across August
Aashiqana, Monday–Saturday weekly
Premier League 2022–23

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • Release Date 18 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Superhero
  • Cast
    Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anais Almonte, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Nicholas Cirillo
  • Director
    Kat Coiro, Anu Valia
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
House of the Dragon Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

House of the Dragon

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans
  • Director
    Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer
    Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
  • Certificate 18+
I Am Groot Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

I Am Groot

  • Release Date 10 August 2022
  • Genre Animation, Superhero
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper
  • Director
    Ryan Little
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kirsten Lepore, James Gunn
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Not Okay Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Not Okay

  • Release Date August 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Duration 1h 43min
  • Cast
    Zoey Deutch, Mia Isaac, Dylan O'Brien, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge, Negin Farsad, Embeth Davidtz, Brennan Brown, Karan Soni, Dash Perry, Sarah Yarkin, Caroline Calloway, Quinn Shephard, Rocco Botte, Shawn Chatfield
  • Director
    Quinn Shephard
  • Music Pierre-Philippe Côté
  • Producer
    Brad Weston, Caroline Jaczko
  • Production
    Makeready
Lightyear Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Lightyear

  • Release Date 17 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Duration 1h 50min
  • Cast
    Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, Isiah Whitlock Jr.
  • Director
    Angus MacLane
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Galyn Susman
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios
  • Certificate U
Reservation Dogs Season 2 Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Reservation Dogs Season 2

  • Release Date August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis
  • Music Mato Standing Soldier
  • Producer
    Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch, Kathryn Dean
  • Production
    FX Productions, FXP, Piki Films, Film Rites
  • Certificate 18+
The Patient Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

The Patient

  • Release Date August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Domhnall Gleeson, Andrew Leeds, David Alan Grier, Linda Emond, Laura Niemi, Alex Rich, Amy Handelman
  • Director
    Kevin Bray, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Chris Long
  • Producer
    Chris Long, Jillian Nordby
  • Production
    FX Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Mike Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Mike

  • Release Date August 2022
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Sport
  • Cast
    Kerry Sims, Scott MacDonald, Trevante Rhodes, Harvey Keitel, Suzette Lange, Nathalie J. Alarcon, Kale Browne, Erica Rowell Green, B.J. Minor, Ethan Dubin, Adams Bellouis, Li Eubanks, Kenneth Trujillo, Lawrence J. Hughes, Jackie Sanders, Ashlei Lewis, Greg Kaston
  • Director
    Craig Gillespie, Director X.
  • Music Peter Nashel
  • Producer
    Steven Rogers, Anthony Sparks, Karin Gist, Darin Friedman, Tom Ackerley, Claire Brown, Craig Gillespie, Brett Hedblom, Scott Morgan, Margot Robbie, Bryan Unkeless
  • Production
    20th Television, Clubhouse Pictures, Entertainment 360
Little Demon Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Little Demon

  • Release Date August 2022
  • Genre Animation, Comedy, Horror
  • Cast
    Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito, Danny DeVito
  • Director
    Jeanette Moreno King
  • Producer
    Steven Levy
Welcome to Wrexham Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Welcome to Wrexham

  • Release Date August 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Cast
    Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds
  • Producer
    Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Nick Frenkel, John Henion, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, Sarina Roma
  • Production
    Boardwalk Pictures, Maximum Effort, FX Productions
Westworld Season 4 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Westworld Season 4

  • Release Date 27 June 2022
  • Genre Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 5h 16min
  • Cast
    Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Ariana DeBose
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer
    Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson
  • Production
    Kilter Films, Bad Robot Productions, Warner Bros. Television
  • Certificate A
Industry Season 2 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Industry Season 2

  • Release Date 2 August 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Marisa Abela, Priyanga Burford, Mark Dexter, Myha'la Herrold, David Jonsson, Harry Lawtey, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Derek Riddell, Nabhaan Rizwan, Will Tudor, Ken Leung, Sarah Parish, Andrew Buchan, Amir El-Masry, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Adam Levy, Indy Lewis, Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip, Katrine De Candole
  • Director
    Birgitte Stærmose, Isabella Eklöf, Caleb Femi
  • Music Nathan Micay
  • Producer
    Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, David P. Davis, Ryan Rasmussen, Mickey Down, Konrad Kay, Joel Collins, Lee Thomas
  • Production
    Bad Wolf
  • Certificate A
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9

  • Release Date 22 February 2022
  • Genre Comedy, News, Talk Show
  • Duration 5h 13min
  • Cast
    John Oliver (host)
  • Director
    Christopher Werner, Paul Pennolino
  • Producer
    John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, James Taylor, Jon Thoday
  • Production
    Avalon Television, Partially Important Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Only Murders in the Building Season 2

  • Release Date 28 June 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery
  • Duration 3h 58min
  • Cast
    Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, Cara Delevingne, Andrea Martin, Michael Rapaport, Nathan Lane, Tina Fey
  • Music Siddhartha Khosla
  • Producer
    Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Jamie Babbit, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, John Hoffman
  • Production
    Rhode Island Ave. Productions, Another Hoffman Story Productions, 40 Share Productions, 20th Television
  • Certificate 16+
What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4

  • Release Date 13 July 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
  • Duration 2h 3min
  • Cast
    Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch
  • Director
    Yana Gorskaya, Kyle Newacheck
  • Music Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth, Albert Fox
  • Producer
    Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Joanne Toll, Hartley Gorenstein, Kyle Newacheck, Derek S. Rappaport
  • Production
    343 Incorporated, FX Productions, Two Canoes Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
Adamas Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Adamas

  • Release Date 27 July 2022
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 21min
  • Cast
    Ji Sung, Seo Ji-hye, Lee Soo-kyung
  • Director
    Park Seung-woo
  • Production
    Studio Dragon, Mays Entertainment, tvN
  • Certificate 16+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3

  • Release Date 27 July 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Musical
  • Duration 31min
  • Cast
    Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, Kate Reinders, Joe Serafini
  • Music Gabriel Mann
  • Producer
    Tim Federle
  • Production
    Chorus Boy, Salty Pictures, Disney Channel
  • Certificate 13+
Marvel Studios: Assembled Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Marvel Studios: Assembled

  • Release Date 12 March 2021
  • Genre Documentary, Superhero
  • Duration 10h 41min
  • Director
    Bradford Baruh
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jeff Redmond, Bradford Baruh, John Pisani, Jason Hillhouse
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 16+
Everything&rsquo;s Trash Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Everything’s Trash

  • Release Date 14 July 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Duration 1h 25min
  • Cast
    Moses Storm, Phoebe Robinson, Jordan Carlos, Nneka Okafor, Toccarra Cash, Brandon Jay McLaren
  • Director
    Chioke Nassor, Shahrzad Davani, Meredith Dawson, Gillian Robespierre, Wade Allain-Marcus
  • Production
    ABC Signature
Koffee with Karan Season 7 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Koffee with Karan Season 7

  • Release Date 7 July 2022
  • Genre Talk Show
  • Duration 3h 51min
  • Cast
    Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Malika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ram Charan, JR NTR, Ananya Pandey, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandana, Yash, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kriti Sanon, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar
  • Producer
    Fazila Allana, Kamna Nirula Menezes
  • Production
    Banijay, SOL India
  • Certificate 16+
The Orville Season 3 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

The Orville Season 3

  • Release Date 2 June 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy, Drama
  • Duration 9h 24min
  • Cast
    Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Jessica Szohr
  • Music Bruce Broughton, Joel McNeely, John Debney, Andrew Cottee
  • Producer
    Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark, Jon Favreau, Liz Heldens Cassar
  • Production
    Fuzzy Door Productions, 20th Television
  • Certificate 13+
Big Mouth Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Big Mouth

  • Release Date 29 July 2022
  • Genre Action, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Lee Jong-suk, Im Yoon-ah, Kim Joo-hun, Kwak Dong-yeon, Yang Kyung-won, Sun Hwa Han, Oh Eui-Sik, Ja-Yeon Ok, Lee Yoo-Joon, Kim Dong-Won
  • Director
    Choong Hwan Oh
  • Producer
    Ahn In-yong, Lee Sang-baek, Kim Young-gyu
  • Production
    MBC Productions
City on a Hill Season 3 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

City on a Hill Season 3

  • Release Date 29 July 2022
  • Cast
    Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jonathan Tucker, Mark O'Brien, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Jere Shea, Kevin Chapman, Jill Hennessy
  • Music Kevin Kiner
  • Producer
    Chuck MacLean, Tom Fontana, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Todd, James Mangold, Barry Levinson, Michael Cuesta
  • Production
    Pearl Street Films, The Levinson/Fontana Company, Little Mountain Films
In the Soop: Friendcation Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

In the Soop: Friendcation

  • Release Date 22 July 2022
  • Genre Reality
  • Duration 52min
  • Cast
    V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-shik, Choi Woo-shik, Peakboy
  • Production
    HYBE Corporation
Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation

  • Release Date 5 August 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    “Weird Al” Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Thomas Lennon, Paul F. Tompkins, Dee Bradley Baker, Ashly Burch, Kyliegh Curran, Anthony Daniels, Trevor Devall, Allie Feder, Jake Green, Matt Lanter, Ross Marquand, Omar Miller, Kevin Michael Richardson, Matt Sloan, James Arnold Taylor, Kelly Marie Tran, Helen Sadler, Billy Dee Williams, Matthew Wood, Shelby Young
  • Director
    Ken Cunningham
  • Production
    Lucasfilm, Atomic Cartoons
  • Certificate 7+
The Chi Season 5 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

The Chi Season 5

  • Release Date 26 June 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 56min
  • Cast
    Alex Hibbert, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Nia Jervier, Carolyn Michelle Smith, L'lerrét Jazelle, Antonyah Allen
  • Director
    Katrelle N. Kindred, Cierra Glaude, Deondray Gossfield, Quincy LeNear Gossfield, Boma Iluma
  • Producer
    Lena Waithe
  • Production
    ArsenalFX Color, Fox 21 Television Studios, Freedom Road Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Aashiqana Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Aashiqana

  • Release Date 6 June 2022
  • Genre Crime, Romance, Thriller
  • Duration 7h 22min
  • Cast
    Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey, Pankaj Singh, Geeta Tyagi, Vipul Deshpandey, Geeta Bisht, Anshul Singh, Anshu Srivastava, Inderjeet Modi, Manohar Teli, Harshita Shukla, Sneha Chauhan, Palash Prajapati, Pankaj Singh, Maira Mehra, Rati Pandey, Siddhant Karnick
  • Director
    Gul Khan
  • Producer
    Gul Khan
  • Production
    Gen K Studios
  • Certificate 16+
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
