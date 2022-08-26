Technology News
loading

Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix Series to Be Made by the Umbrella Academy Creator Steve Blackman

Steve Blackman also has a space sci-fi show called Orbital in development at Netflix.

By Rahul Chettiyar |  Updated: 26 August 2022 18:08 IST
Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix Series to Be Made by the Umbrella Academy Creator Steve Blackman

Photo Credit: PlayStation

Horizon Zero Dawn for Netflix will be co-written by Steve Blackman and Michelle Lovretta

Highlights
  • Steve Blackman confirmed that Aloy will be the main character in the show
  • Horizon Zero Dawn originally launched on the PS4 in February 2017
  • Blackman’s Space Station-set Orbital series will not feature aliens

Horizon Zero Dawn TV adaptation is in the works, as we already know, and now we know who's making it: The Umbrella Academy creator Steve Blackman. In a Netflix Tudum interview, the filmmaker confirmed that he will be adapting the critically-acclaimed PlayStation game into a series. Michelle Lovretta (Killjoys) partners with him on the script, and will expectedly focus on Aloy as the main character. The Horizon Zero Dawn series joins the ever-growing list of PlayStation titles set for a screen adaptation, including The Last of Us and God of War.

Set in a post-apocalyptic United States overrun by hostile machines, Horizon Zero Dawn follows young hunter Aloy, who sets out to uncover her past. Developed by Guerrilla Games, Zero Dawn and its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, chronicle her journey from getting treated as an outcast in her tribe, to growing into a hero that saves mankind from a catastrophic threat to the future. Players could unleash devastating attacks onto enemies, as they mount machines and face off against rival tribes for control, all while exploring the open world teeming with resources and wildlife.

The game received a positive reception from fans and critics alike but suffered commercially, due to its launch being aligned a week before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's release. Horizon Zero Dawn was initially released on the PS4 before getting ported to PC in August 2020. Blackman intends to recreate the same story for mainstream audiences. ”My writing partner on this, Michelle Lovretta, and I are thrilled to be able to expand this remarkable IP into a series for all types of viewers,” he said in a prepared statement to Netflix.

News regarding the Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix series comes after Blackman announced the fourth and final season for The Umbrella Academy. Season 4 will serve as a “fitting end” to the Hargreeves siblings' journey, as they enter a new timeline where their powers no longer work. Blackman will executive produce the final season, before jumping into his newly-extended creative partnership with Netflix. The deal outlines him spearheading the aforementioned Horizon Zero Dawn show and an original sci-fi piece called Orbital (not to be confused with the Gadgets 360 podcast of the same name).

“From a character- and world-building perspective, there's a clear throughline: I gravitate to characters who are grounded and relatable but exist on the fringe. Outliers who struggle to find their place in a world of conformity and structure,” he said in relation to his interest in exploring Aloy's story. “Horizon Zero Dawn is an exceptionally well-crafted game with wonderful characters not often seen in the rank-and-file of the gaming world. Guerrilla Games has created an incredibly lush and vivid world of man and machine who find themselves on a collision course to oblivion.”

As for Orbital, Blackman is collaborating with David and Keith Lynch — not to be confused with filmmaker David Lynch — to create a Space Station-set series, with a fair share of dark humour, desperate characters, and “wild action sequences.” Further information will be revealed in the future, but for now, Blackman has confirmed that Orbital will not feature any aliens.

Earlier this week, reports filtered in about a live-action movie based on Days Gone and Gravity Rush. Both films are in the early development stages.

Over on HBO, we got the first teaser for The Last of Us TV series, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, along with the first look at Nick Offerman's Bill.

Currently, there is no set release window for the Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix series.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: horizon zero dawn, horizon zero dawn tv show, horizon zero dawn tv series, horizon zero dawn netflix, steve blackman, the umbrella academy, orbital tv series, netflix, playstation 4, ps4, sony, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Vivo V25e Surfaces on Geekbench With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM
WhatsApp 2021 Privacy Policy Leaves Users in ‘Take It or Leave It’ Position: Delhi High Court

Related Stories

Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix Series to Be Made by the Umbrella Academy Creator Steve Blackman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  5. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details
  9. Redmi Note 11SE With Helio G95 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. Infinix Note 12 Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Working on Bringing Back New Camera Shortcut for Android App: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Reportedly Gets One UI 5.0 Beta in India; Stable Update Said to Come in October
  3. WhatsApp 2021 Privacy Policy Leaves Users in ‘Take It or Leave It’ Position: Delhi High Court
  4. Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix Series to Be Made by the Umbrella Academy Creator Steve Blackman
  5. Vivo V25e Surfaces on Geekbench With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 8GB RAM
  6. Samsung Working on Tensor 2 for Google, Exynos 1380 SoC Also In Development: Report
  7. HP Dragonfly Folio G3 Convertible Laptop Launched in India Alongside New Desktop, Monitor, Webcam: Details
  8. The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  9. DJI Avata FPV Drone With 4K Ultra-Wide Support, Propeller Guards Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. CoinDCX Launches DeFi Mobile App ‘Okto’ Aimed at Widespread Expansion of Web3 in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.