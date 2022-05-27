Technology News
Horizon Zero Dawn: Netflix Series Adaptation Reportedly in the Works

Aloy could face off against the Machines again in Netflix’s upcoming series adaptation.

By David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2022 15:12 IST
Photo Credit: Sony/ Guerrilla Games

In Horizon Zero Dawn, gamers play as the young hunter Aloy

  • Horizon Zero Dawn was released for PlayStation 4 in 2017
  • The game follows protagonist Aloy in a post-apocalyptic world
  • Horizon Zero Dawn was developed by Guerrilla Games

Horizon Zero Dawn — the post-apocalyptic PlayStation 4 video game released in 2017 — will reportedly be adapted into a Netflix series. Guerrilla Games' protagonist Aloy and the Machines will make their television debut on the streaming service, according to a report. Both Sony and Netflix are yet to officially confirm plans to adapt the game into a show. The show joins the list of PlayStation titles set to debut as movies or series, including Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, God of War, and Twisted Metal.

At an investor briefing on Tuesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra reportedly revealed that popular titles Horizon Zero Dawn and Gran Turismo will both get an adaptation, Variety claims. While Variety says both titles will be adapted into TV series, Deadline states that Gran Turismo will be a movie unlike the Horizon Zero Dawn series, with Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium) in discussion to direct. Meanwhile, Sony also confirmed that its upcoming God of War series will be coming to Amazon Prime Video, according to the report.

Horizon Zero Dawn Review

Released in 2017 for the PS4, Horizon Zero Dawn is set in a post-apocalyptic world amid the ruins of human civilisation. The game's protagonist, Aloy, is a hunter and one of the last surviving humans. She must take on the Machines — monstrous mechanical creatures whose origins are unknown — while she uncovers a conspiracy that threatens humanity and uncovers her past. There is currently no word on whether the series adaptation will closely follow the storyline of the 2017 game. And if Netflix feels inclined to give it multiple seasons, the Horizon Zero Dawn series could easily expand and cover the events of the 2022 game sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West Review: Gorgeous Open World Let Down by AAA Game Design

Horizon Zero Dawn is now the latest gaming title set to make it to Hollywood. Back in March, Amazon Prime Video was in advanced talks with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions to acquire the TV adaptation for God of War. This is now confirmed. Meanwhile, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us is coming to HBO in 2023, featuring Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones, Hilda).

Sony is also working on a Twisted Metal series based on the game, with Anthony Mackie (The Hurt Locker, Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Encanto), and Neve Campbell (Scream, Wild Things). And lastly, Ghost of Tsushima will be turned into a film with the director of John Wick.

Earlier this year, Uncharted was released starring Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Cherry), Sophia Ali (The Wilds, Grey's Anatomy), and Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, The Departed), based on PlayStation and Naughty Dog's franchise of the same name.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Good
  • Fun combat
  • Great story
  • Fantastic world to explore
  • Meaningful conversation system
  • Well-realised NPCs
  • Bad
  • Lack of a ‘lock-on’ system in melee combat is puzzling
  • Inventory management could be better
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
  • Good
  • Looks and runs great on PS5
  • Score is splendid
  • Machines intricately designed
  • ‘Machine strike’ is fun
  • New navigational tools
  • Valor Surge is helpful
  • Eases you into the game
  • Bad
  • World feels artificial and manufactured
  • Poorly-designed padding
  • Pushes you to grind
  • Story undercut thematically
  • Thorny cultural appropriation with clothing
  • Not all stealth hits are one-hit KO
  • Deceitful PS5 pricing, given free upgrade
Read detailed Sony Horizon Forbidden West review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Zero Dawn TV series, Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix, Netflix, Sony Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony, Guerrilla Games, Hollywood
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
