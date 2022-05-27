Horizon Zero Dawn — the post-apocalyptic PlayStation 4 video game released in 2017 — will reportedly be adapted into a Netflix series. Guerrilla Games' protagonist Aloy and the Machines will make their television debut on the streaming service, according to a report. Both Sony and Netflix are yet to officially confirm plans to adapt the game into a show. The show joins the list of PlayStation titles set to debut as movies or series, including Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, God of War, and Twisted Metal.

At an investor briefing on Tuesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra reportedly revealed that popular titles Horizon Zero Dawn and Gran Turismo will both get an adaptation, Variety claims. While Variety says both titles will be adapted into TV series, Deadline states that Gran Turismo will be a movie unlike the Horizon Zero Dawn series, with Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium) in discussion to direct. Meanwhile, Sony also confirmed that its upcoming God of War series will be coming to Amazon Prime Video, according to the report.

Horizon Zero Dawn Review

Released in 2017 for the PS4, Horizon Zero Dawn is set in a post-apocalyptic world amid the ruins of human civilisation. The game's protagonist, Aloy, is a hunter and one of the last surviving humans. She must take on the Machines — monstrous mechanical creatures whose origins are unknown — while she uncovers a conspiracy that threatens humanity and uncovers her past. There is currently no word on whether the series adaptation will closely follow the storyline of the 2017 game. And if Netflix feels inclined to give it multiple seasons, the Horizon Zero Dawn series could easily expand and cover the events of the 2022 game sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West Review: Gorgeous Open World Let Down by AAA Game Design

Horizon Zero Dawn is now the latest gaming title set to make it to Hollywood. Back in March, Amazon Prime Video was in advanced talks with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions to acquire the TV adaptation for God of War. This is now confirmed. Meanwhile, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us is coming to HBO in 2023, featuring Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones, Hilda).

Sony is also working on a Twisted Metal series based on the game, with Anthony Mackie (The Hurt Locker, Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Encanto), and Neve Campbell (Scream, Wild Things). And lastly, Ghost of Tsushima will be turned into a film with the director of John Wick.

Earlier this year, Uncharted was released starring Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Cherry), Sophia Ali (The Wilds, Grey's Anatomy), and Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, The Departed), based on PlayStation and Naughty Dog's franchise of the same name.