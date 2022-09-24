Technology News
Heart of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot Tease Their Netflix Action Thriller at Tudum 2022

Gadot describes Heart of Stone as a “super-grounded, raw action thriller.”

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 24 September 2022 22:40 IST
Gadot describes Heart of Stone as a "super-grounded, raw action thriller."

Photo Credit: Netflix

Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone

  • Heart of Stone release date to be in 2023 on Netflix
  • Gadot, Bhatt, Jamie Dornan lead Heart of Stone cast
  • Heart of Stone directed by Tom Harper (The Aeronauts)

Heart of Stone first look is here. At its online-only event Tudum 2022, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for the Gal Gadot-led action spy thriller movie, mixed with bits of behind-the-scenes that feature its cast members — Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt are also part of Heart of Stone — talking about what we can expect. Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut on Heart of Stone, which centres on CIA agent Rachel Stone (Gadot). Tom Harper (The Aeronauts) directs, off a screenplay by comic book writer Greg Rucka (Wonder Woman), and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures).

“You know what you signed up for. No friends, no relationships. What we do is too important,” an unseen character says at the start of the first Heart of Stone trailer, before Gadot chimes in to describe the film: “It's a super-grounded, raw action thriller." Bhatt then drops in to add that Heart of Stone has “characters that you really connect with and feel for.” We're given a few more seconds of action snippets from Heart of Stone, before Dornan notes that “there's so much going on, and it's so big scale.”

Tudum Netflix 2022 — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements

“We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic, so people can feel the pain,” Gadot says as she returns. Her character “lives off adrenaline, she's addicted to it.” There's several more seconds of action — car crashes, snowmobile chases, explosions, and people jumping out of planes — as the Heart of Stone teaser trailer closes out.

Heart of Stone is designed to be the start of an action thriller franchise, in the vein of Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible. That's a mighty tall order — Cruise has been doing M:I films for nearly three decades now — but Netflix has gotten ever so desperate in having its own IPs. In fact, Gadot has already been at the centre of another action thriller, Red Notice, that's also meant to be a franchise for Netflix.

Announced in late 2020 with Gadot, Netflix came on board for Heart of Stone in early 2021. Dornan joined the cast in February this year, with Bhatt added in March alongside Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. Filming also began in March — going to London, Reykjavík, and Lisbon — and concluded in July.

Heart of Stone is slated to release sometime in 2023 on Netflix in India and around the world.

Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone

  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt
  • Director
    Tom Harper
  • Producer
    David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gal Gadot, Jaron Varsano
  • Production
    Skydance Media, Mockingbird, Pilot Wave
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
