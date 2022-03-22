Technology News
Guns & Gulaabs First Look: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav in Raj & DK's Netflix Series

Netflix hasn't set a release date for Guns & Gulaabs.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 March 2022 12:24 IST
Guns & Gulaabs First Look: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav in Raj & DK’s Netflix Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

Adarsh Gourav in Guns & Gulaabs

Highlights
  • Guns & Gulaabs is a Netflix comedy-crime thriller set in ‘90s
  • Raj & DK best known for Prime Video series The Family Man
  • Guns & Gulaabs reunites The White Tiger’s Rao and Gourav

Guns & Gulaabs first look is here. On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled in-character first looks for Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav — thereby confirming their casting as previously reported — from Raj & DK's first Netflix series. Rao, Salman, and Gourav will headline an ensemble, Netflix said in its Guns & Gulaabs casting and first look announcement. We don't have the full list, though Netflix did say Gulshan Devaiah (Hunterrr) and TJ Bhanu (Vaazhl) will have “central roles” in Guns & Gulaabs.

Created, directed, and produced by The Family Man's Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., Guns & Gulaabs is described as a comedic crime thriller “inspired by the misfits of the world. It is a deliciously wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the ‘90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller, while effortlessly lacing it with Raj & DK's brand of humour.” Raj & DK also serve as writers on the Netflix series alongside Suman Kumar (The Family Man). Guns & Gulaabs is a production of Raj & DK's D2R Films.

GunsGulaabs Netflix DSC00776 1 guns gulaabs

Dulquer Salmaan in Guns & Gulaabs
Photo Credit: Netflix

Guns & Gulaabs reunites Rao and Gourav, who previously worked together on Ramin Bahrani's Oscar-nominated The White Tiger opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Rao was last seen in the comedy-drama Badhaai Do, released mid-February in cinemas and now streaming on Netflix. His upcoming projects include the Vasan Bala black comedy thriller Monica, O My Darling alongside Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Zayn Marie Khan.

Salmaan last played the lead cop in the SonyLIV Malayalam-language original movie Salute, and the lead male role opposite Aditi Rao Hydari in the Tamil-language rom-com Hey Sinamika — both of which released earlier in March. Hey Sinamika is expected on Netflix following the expiration of its theatrical window. Salmaan will be next seen in the R. Balki film Chup, alongside Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt.

Following the breakout success of The White Tiger, Gourav reprised his role in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video college comedy-drama series Hostel Daze that aired in July last year. In addition to Guns & Gulaabs, Gourav has two more confirmed projects on his radar: the Bollywood movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Scott Z. Burns' Apple TV+ climate change anthology drama series Extrapolations whose massive ensemble cast includes the likes of Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire, Eiza González, Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, and Diane Lane.

Netflix hasn't set a release date for Guns & Gulaabs.

GunsGulabs Netflix IMG 5146 guns gulaabs

Rajkummar Rao in Guns & Gulaabs
Photo Credit: Netflix

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Guns &amp; Gulaabs Coming to Netflix

Guns & Gulaabs

  • Genre Comedy, Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah
  • Director Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.
  • Producer Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.
  • Production D2R Films
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Guns and Gulaabs, Guns and Gulaabs first look, Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Netflix, Netflix India
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Blue Origin Engineer to Replace SNL Star Pete Davidson on Space Flight
Ford Says European Production Hit by Chip Shortage, Ukraine Conflict

