Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Maria Bakalova Confirmed to Play Key Role by Director James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last in the series by James Gunn.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 June 2022 18:27 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Studios

Maria Bakalova has received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Highlights
  • Maria Bakalova’s breakout performance was in 2020’s Borat sequel
  • Bakalova’s character is being kept under wraps by Marvel
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 includes Christ Pratt, Zoe Saldana, more

Maria Bakalova, who gained recognition for her performance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, is set to play a key role in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Bakalova bagged an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the Borat sequel. Now, director James Gunn has revealed her involvement with the next Guardians of the Galaxy adventure. So far, Gunn and Marvel have kept Bakalova's character under wraps. Gunn had previously teased an 'unannounced actor' when the production for Vol. 3 wrapped on May 7. It is believed that Bakalova is not that actor.

The inclusion of Bakalova in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was initially revealed by Deadline. It was then confirmed by Gunn through a tweet, in which he called Baklova's performance "incredible".

Recently, Daniela Melchior of The Suicide Squad fame was also confirmed to be a part of Vol. 3 in a minor role. Gunn has also teased the inclusion of an "unannounced actor", which was previously rumoured to be Keanu Reaves.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) — the two earlier entries — have grossed over $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 12,400 crore) at the box office worldwide. The threequel is set to be the final entry in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy series. It sees the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Sylvester Stallone. Bautista has announced this will be his last outing as Drax.

As previously mentioned, Bakalova garnered several accolades for her performance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Her other upcoming projects include A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies, and The Honeymoon, which she is also producing.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theatres worldwide on May 25, 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • Release Date 5 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter
  • Director
    James Gunn
  • Music John Murphy
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Further reading: Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, James Gunn, Maria Bakalova, Marvel, Disney, MCU
Siddhant Chandra
Brazil's São Paulo FC Now Allows Fans to Buy Matchday Tickets Using Crypto
iOS 16 Lets You Lock Hidden, Recently Deleted Albums, Adds Haptic Feedback to iPhone Keyboard

