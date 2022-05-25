Technology News
loading

The Gray Man Trailer: Chris Evans Hunts Ryan Gosling in Netflix's Most Expensive Movie Ever

Directed by Avengers: Endgame's Anthony and Joe Russo.

By ANI | Updated: 25 May 2022 11:39 IST
The Gray Man Trailer: Chris Evans Hunts Ryan Gosling in Netflix's Most Expensive Movie Ever

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling who plays CIA operative Court Gentry

Highlights
  • The Gray Man is headlined by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans
  • The Gray Man is Netflix's most expensive movie ever
  • Dhanush will make his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man

The Gray Man trailer is out — in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. On Tuesday, Netflix released the first trailer for its most expensive movie ever — taking over from action comedy Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot — a global spy thriller headlined by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

The new Netflix film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, known for churning out superhero blockbusters such as Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Gray Man trailer

The Gray Man Hindi trailer

Dhanush makes his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man, is a "lethal force" to reckon with, as per a new poster shared by Netflix on Monday. The details of the role played by Dhanush are yet to be disclosed.

In The Gray Man trailer, Dhanush can be seen challenging his adversary for an old-school, brutal fist fight.

According to Netflix, The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka, Sierra Six, who is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy, played by Billy Bob Thornton.

The Gray Man Tamil trailer

The Gray Man Telugu trailer

"... Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it," the film's official synopsis reads.

The Gray Man also stars Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.

Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely.

The Gray Man Malayalam trailer

The Gray Man Kannada trailer

The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

In an interview last December, Dhanush had said he loved working on The Gray Man and described collaborating with the Russo brothers "a very good learning experience." He was last seen in the 2022 Tamil action film Maaran.

The Gray Man is out July 22 on Netflix. In India, The Gray Man will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Gray Man Watch on Netflix

The Gray Man

  • Release Date 22 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Callan Mulvey, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky, DeObia Oparei
  • Director Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
  • Music Henry Jackman
  • Producer Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, Palak Patel
  • Production AGBO, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Gray Man, The Gray Man trailer, The Gray Man release date, The Gray Man Netflix, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Rege Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Russo brothers, Hollywood
Vivo T2 5G Price, Specifications Tipped via China Telecom Listing Ahead of Launch on June 6

Related Stories

The Gray Man Trailer: Chris Evans Hunts Ryan Gosling in Netflix's Most Expensive Movie Ever
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpiceJet Faces Ransomware Attack, Passengers Left Stranded on Airport
  2. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  3. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
  4. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
  5. RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) With 2.5K Display Launched
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Now Official: All Details
  7. iPad Air (2022) Review: The Power of the Apple M1
  8. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Release Date Set for October 28
  2. The Gray Man Trailer: Chris Evans Hunts Ryan Gosling in Netflix's Most Expensive Movie Ever
  3. Vivo T2 5G Price, Specifications Tipped via China Telecom Listing Ahead of Launch on June 6
  4. SpiceJet Faces Ransomware Attack, Passengers Left Stranded at Airport Due to Delayed Morning Departures
  5. TicWatch GTW eSIM Smartwatch With 4G Calling, Up to 30 Days of Battery Launched
  6. Scam 2003: Gagan Dev Riar Cast in Lead as Abdul Karim Telgi; Directors Announced for SonyLIV Series
  7. Looty NFT Project Launches Digital Art Heists to Reclaim African Artifacts: Report
  8. Mi Smart Band 7 With AMOLED Display, Redmi Buds 4 Pro With Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched: Details
  9. RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) With 2.5K Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Meta Expands 3D Avatars to Instagram Stories and DM in India, Rolls Out Improved Avatars on Facebook and Messenger
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.