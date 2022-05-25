The Gray Man trailer is out — in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. On Tuesday, Netflix released the first trailer for its most expensive movie ever — taking over from action comedy Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot — a global spy thriller headlined by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

The new Netflix film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, known for churning out superhero blockbusters such as Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Gray Man trailer

The Gray Man Hindi trailer

Dhanush makes his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man, is a "lethal force" to reckon with, as per a new poster shared by Netflix on Monday. The details of the role played by Dhanush are yet to be disclosed.

In The Gray Man trailer, Dhanush can be seen challenging his adversary for an old-school, brutal fist fight.

According to Netflix, The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka, Sierra Six, who is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy, played by Billy Bob Thornton.

The Gray Man Tamil trailer

Yaaru nu paarkama kola pannuravana evan kolluvan? Oru padai ae thevai padum! #TheGrayMan, coming to Netflix in Tamil on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/U7JWmfiZKb — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) May 24, 2022

The Gray Man Telugu trailer

Pan-India multi starrers ke mind pothunte appudochhindi pan-world multi starrer - #TheGrayMan, coming to Netflix in Telugu on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/tXuaF6Stuh — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) May 24, 2022

"... Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it," the film's official synopsis reads.

The Gray Man also stars Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.

Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely.

The Gray Man Malayalam trailer

Avan aalu bhayankara saamarthiakkaaran aanu. Avane kaanan ningal thayyaaraano? #TheGrayMan arrives on Netflix on 22nd July in Malayalam ???? pic.twitter.com/WonblN9CSX — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) May 24, 2022

The Gray Man Kannada trailer

Ee manushya swalpa usharu. Neev aagirri thayyaru. #TheGrayMan arrives in Kannada on July 22nd, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/0Pmc1I7KDH — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) May 24, 2022 The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

In an interview last December, Dhanush had said he loved working on The Gray Man and described collaborating with the Russo brothers "a very good learning experience." He was last seen in the 2022 Tamil action film Maaran.

The Gray Man is out July 22 on Netflix. In India, The Gray Man will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.