The Gray Man is getting a sequel and a spin-off, Netflix has confirmed.

Following the successful release of The Gray Man this weekend, where it debuted as the #1 movie in 92 countries, Netflix is cementing plans for the IP to become a major spy franchise.

Ryan Gosling will reprise his lead role as former CIA agent Court Gentry aka Sierra Six in The Gray Man 2.

Filmmaker duo Joe and Anthony Russo will return as directors for The Gray Man sequel.

"The Gray Man" co-writer Stephen McFeely will pen the script. McFeely is known for movies such as Avengers: Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War.

Meanwhile, The Gray Man spin-off movie is set to explore different elements of The Gray Man universe.

It will be written by screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Zombieland). Plot details are currently under wraps.

An earlier report had claimed that The Gray Man spin-off would be a prequel and centre on Chris Evans' villain Lloyd Hansen.

“The audience reaction to 'The Gray Man' has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film.

"With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for The Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we're excited to talk about soon," the Russo Brothers said in a joint statement.

The Russos and AGBO's Mike Larocca will produce The Gray Man 2 along with Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum Films.

The storyline of 'The Gray Man' is based on the best-selling book series by Mark Greaney.

The film follows CIA agent Sierra Six, who accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets and becomes a primary target of his former colleague Lloyd Hansen and other international assassins. It also features Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, and Dhanush.

The Gray Man is the third film from AGBO to premiere on Netflix, and the company's second consecutive debut at #1 worldwide. The 2020 Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction — also from AGBO — is the 5th most popular film on Netflix, and has a sequel to be released on Netflix in 2023.

Before The Gray Man 2, the Russo Brothers will direct sci-fi movie The Electric Slate, starring Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown in the lead.

"With The Gray Man, the Russos delivered an edge-of-your-seat spectacle that audiences around the world are loving. We're excited to continue to partner with them and the team at AGBO as they build out The Gray Man universe," said Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film at Netflix.