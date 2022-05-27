Technology News
loading

Gran Turismo Movie / TV Series in the Works at Sony, Neill Blomkamp in Talks to Direct: Report

The Gran Turismo game series was created by Polyphony and Kazunori Yamauchi in 1997.

Updated: 27 May 2022 18:01 IST
Gran Turismo Movie / TV Series in the Works at Sony, Neill Blomkamp in Talks to Direct: Report

Photo Credit: Sony

Gran Turismo 7 was recently released in March for the PS4 and PS5

Highlights
  • Sony has supposedly kept the story under wraps so far
  • It is also said to be working on a Horizon Zero Dawn series for Netflix
  • A God of War adaptation has been reportedly picked up by Prime Video

Gran Turismo is reportedly being adapted into a movie or TV series by Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions. This project is said to be currently at a very early stage of development, and the plot of the adaptation is currently under wraps. The studios are hoping to rope in director Neill Blomkamp to be at the helm for this project. Blomkamp broke out onto the scene with the 2009 sci-fi action film District 9, before going on to make the Matt Damon-led 2013 dystopian sci-fi Elysium, and the 2015 dystopian sci-fi film Chappie.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions recently collaborated on the Uncharted movie adaptation that has grossed over $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,106 crore). Now, Deadline is reporting that the studios hope to repeat this financial success with a feature film based on the Gran Turismo games. However, there have been conflicting reports about the nature of this adaptation. A report by IGN claims that Sony is developing a Gran Turismo TV series instead of a movie. Could it be both?

Whatever the case may be, this franchise seems an unlikely choice as the Gran Turismo games don't feature any plot. These games are revered for their highly-detailed graphics and precise driving physics. Created by Polyphony and Kazunori Yamauchi in 1997, the Gran Turismo series has reportedly sold over 85 million copies in total. The latest addition to the series, Gran Turismo 7, was released in March for the PS4 and PS5.

Gran Turismo 7 Review

Sony appears to be going big on video game adaptations. According to a report by Variety, a Horizon Zero Dawn series is heading for Netflix. It also mentions that Amazon Prime Video has landed a God of War series, which was reported in the past.

There is also a highly-anticipated The Last of Us series coming to HBO, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively. An Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz-starrer Twisted Metal series will soon debut on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service in the US. Furthermore, a movie based on Ghost of Tsushima is being directed by Chad Stahelski, who is renowned for the John Wick franchise.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gran Turismo, Gran Turismo movie, Gran Turismo TV series, Neill Blomkamp, Sony Pictures, PlayStation Productions, Sony, PlayStation
JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Announced With One Month Validity: Details

Related Stories

Gran Turismo Movie / TV Series in the Works at Sony, Neill Blomkamp in Talks to Direct: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  2. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  3. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  4. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Launched: Details
  5. Vivo S15 Pro Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Vivo V25 Pro 5G
  6. Texas Shooting: How Social Media Fail to Spot Trail of Hints Left by Gunmen
  7. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  8. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Review
  9. Motorola Phone With 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon
  10. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 10 Series Tipped to Launch in Q3 2022, Could Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset
  2. BioShock: The Collection Goes Free Till June 2 During Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  3. Qubo Smart Dash Cam With Artificial Intelligence, HD Video Recording Launched in India: Details
  4. Telegram May Change Free Tagline to Indicate Arrival of Premium Service, Suggests Codes
  5. Oppo F17, A73 Receiving Android 12-Based ColorOS Update
  6. Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Released as Free Update
  7. MIT Researchers Believe Targeting Treatments to This Brain Circuit May Reverse Memory Decline
  8. Gran Turismo Movie / TV Series in the Works at Sony, Neill Blomkamp in Talks to Direct: Report
  9. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Announced With One Month Validity: Details
  10. Comet SW3's Spectacular Meteor Shower Tau Herculids May Take Place Next Week: How to Watch It and Other Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.