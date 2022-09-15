Technology News
loading

Gran Turismo Movie: David Harbour Reportedly Joins Film's Cast as Retired Racecar Driver

Based on a true story, Gran Turismo follows the story of a teenage gamer, whose skills guide him to become a professional driver.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 September 2022 14:07 IST
Gran Turismo Movie: David Harbour Reportedly Joins Film's Cast as Retired Racecar Driver

Photo Credit: Netflix/ Stranger Things 4

David Harbour's character serves as a teacher and mentor to the aspiring, young driver

Highlights
  • Gran Turismo is eyeing an August 11, 2023, theatrical release
  • Neill Blomkamp, best known for District 9, directs the film adaptation
  • It is based on true events — presumably Jann Mardenborough’s story

David Harbour has reportedly joined the Gran Turismo movie. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures' PlayStation Productions unit has roped in the Stranger Things actor to play the part of an unnamed, retired driver. Neill Blomkamp — best known for District 9 — directs the live-action adaptation of the best-selling racing simulation game. The Gran Turismo movie script is co-written by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard). Sony is planning a theatrical release for the film on August 11, 2023.

While the original Gran Turismo games rely on racing challenges, instead of a coherent plot, Sony Pictures will weave an unrelated tale that takes influences from a true story. The Hollywood Reporter describes the adaptation as the ultimate “wish-fulfilment” story of a teenage Gran Turismo player, whose gaming skills won him a series of Nissan competitions, ultimately joining the league as a professional driver. The newly-casted Harbour will serve as a teacher and mentor to the young, aspiring racer.

The Gran Turismo games are simply revered for their highly-detailed visuals and precise driving physics. So, it's good to see that Sony came up with a unique approach to storytelling, while still remaining true to the Gran Turismo name. While the studio has not exclusively mentioned which real-life driver the premise is inspired by, the story sounds similar to that of Jann Mardenborough. The British professional racecar driver began his career by participating in the GT Academy training programme, which enlisted students to play the simulation game, and in time, go from virtual to real racing.

“As one of PlayStation's longest standing and most beloved franchises, it's great to be partnering with Columbia Pictures again to bring Gran Turismo to life in an exciting way,” said Asad Qizilbash, producer, in a prepared statement to THR. “We can't wait for audiences to see Neill's vision of this inspiring true story of gamer turned professional race car driver.”

Gran Turismo joins the ever-growing list of PlayStation titles set for a screen adaptation, including the likes of Amazon's God of War series and Netflix's Horizon Zero Dawn — the latter will be helmed by Steve Blackman, creator of The Umbrella Academy. Last month, HBO also dropped a teaser for its upcoming The Last of Us TV series, which offered a first look at Nick Offerman's Bill, sporting an unkempt beard and long, greasy hair.

The PlayStation Productions unit also has plans to create movie adaptations for the zombie-survivor game Days Gone and Gravity Rush, the sci-fi adventure based on a character with gravity-defying superpowers.

Gran Turismo movie is eyeing an August 11, 2023, theatrical release date.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: gran turismo, gran turismo movie, david harbour, gran turismo movie release date, sony, playstation
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
South Korean Court Issues Warrant Against Terra's Do Kwon, Five Other Affiliates: Report

Related Stories

Gran Turismo Movie: David Harbour Reportedly Joins Film's Cast as Retired Racecar Driver
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  2. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 May Come Without Physical Buttons: Report
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  5. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  8. Oppo F21s Pro Series With Segment-First Microlens Camera Launched in India
  9. Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) Readers Launched: Details
  10. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Happy Merge All’: Vitalik Buterin Officially Confirms Arrival of Ethereum’s Upgrade
  2. Microsoft-Activision Deal to Face UK, EU Probe: Report
  3. Binance' BNB Chain, Google Cloud Partner to Promote Web3 Developers, Startups
  4. Gran Turismo Movie: David Harbour Reportedly Joins Film's Cast as Retired Racecar Driver
  5. South Korean Court Issues Warrant Against Terra's Do Kwon, Five Other Affiliates: Report
  6. Central Bank of Bahrain Gears to Put BTC Payment Processing on Trials Via OpenNode
  7. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Tesla Sued by US Customer Over ' Promise to Deliver Self-Driving Vehicles
  9. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones With Up to 60-Hours Battery Life, ANC Launched in India: Details
  10. Oppo F21s Pro Series With Segment-First Microlens Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.