Good Luck Jerry trailer is here. On Thursday, just a day on from the teaser, Disney+ Hotstar unveiled a full-length trailer for the Janhvi Kapoor-led comedy crime thriller.

In a caption on Twitter, Disney+ Hotstar wrote: "Jerry jitni bholi dikhti hain, utni hai nahi - chal padi hain ek adventure par, good luck nahi bolenge?"

The Good Luck Jerry trailer takes the audience on a laughter riot, with Janhvi's innocent yet strong character, to Deepak Dobriyal's funny one-liners.

The two-minute forty-second-long Good Luck Jerry trailer starts with a note: "Nasha chahe jaisa ho, hota yeh bekaar, sharer todta, bimaari laata, kar deta lachaar."

Based in Punjab, Jaya Jerry Kumari (Kapoor) from Bihar works in a massage parlour to help her family. In order to help her ailing mother, she mistakenly gets into a trap laid by the drug mafia.

Good Luck Jerry is said to be an official Hindi remake of Tamil feature film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role.

Apart from Kapoor, Good Luck Jerry also stars Hindi Medium actor Dobriyal and the Baby actor Sushant Singh in prominent roles.

Sidharth Sengupta (Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein) directs. Anand L Rai serves as producer on Good Luck Jerry.

"Good Luck Jerry has been an exciting experience as it gave me the opportunity to explore a completely unique genre," Kapoor said in a prepared statement.

"Siddharth has been a catalyst in truly bringing out the Jerry in me! Working with Aanand L Rai was an enriching and rewarding experience.

"To be a part of this film has been a dream come true. I am excited for it to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. As an actor, it gives me an opportunity to ensure my work reaches a larger diaspora."

Kapoor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's social comedy film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.

Good Luck Jerry premieres exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29.