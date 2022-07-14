Technology News
loading

Good Luck Jerry Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Deals Drugs to Help Her Mother in Disney+ Hotstar Movie

Good Luck Jerry is remake of Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila.

By ANI | Updated: 14 July 2022 17:24 IST
Good Luck Jerry Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Deals Drugs to Help Her Mother in Disney+ Hotstar Movie

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

The two-minute forty-second-long Good Luck Jerry trailer starts with a note

Highlights
  • Good Luck Jerry is said to be an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film
  • Good Luck Jerry also stars Hindi Medium actor Dobriyal
  • Anand L Rai serves as producer on Good Luck Jerry

Good Luck Jerry trailer is here. On Thursday, just a day on from the teaser, Disney+ Hotstar unveiled a full-length trailer for the Janhvi Kapoor-led comedy crime thriller.

In a caption on Twitter, Disney+ Hotstar wrote: "Jerry jitni bholi dikhti hain, utni hai nahi - chal padi hain ek adventure par, good luck nahi bolenge?"

The Good Luck Jerry trailer takes the audience on a laughter riot, with Janhvi's innocent yet strong character, to Deepak Dobriyal's funny one-liners.

The two-minute forty-second-long Good Luck Jerry trailer starts with a note: "Nasha chahe jaisa ho, hota yeh bekaar, sharer todta, bimaari laata, kar deta lachaar."

Based in Punjab, Jaya Jerry Kumari (Kapoor) from Bihar works in a massage parlour to help her family. In order to help her ailing mother, she mistakenly gets into a trap laid by the drug mafia.

Good Luck Jerry is said to be an official Hindi remake of Tamil feature film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role.

Apart from Kapoor, Good Luck Jerry also stars Hindi Medium actor Dobriyal and the Baby actor Sushant Singh in prominent roles.

Sidharth Sengupta (Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein) directs. Anand L Rai serves as producer on Good Luck Jerry.

"Good Luck Jerry has been an exciting experience as it gave me the opportunity to explore a completely unique genre," Kapoor said in a prepared statement.

"Siddharth has been a catalyst in truly bringing out the Jerry in me! Working with Aanand L Rai was an enriching and rewarding experience.

"To be a part of this film has been a dream come true. I am excited for it to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. As an actor, it gives me an opportunity to ensure my work reaches a larger diaspora."

Kapoor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's social comedy film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.

Good Luck Jerry premieres exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Good Luck Jerry Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Good Luck Jerry

  • Release Date 29 July 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh
  • Director
    Sidharth Sengupta
  • Producer
    Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai Mahaveer Jain
  • Production
    Lyca Productions, Colour Yellow Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Good Luck Jerry, Good Luck Jerry trailer, Good Luck Jerry remake, Good Luck Jerry cast, Good Luck Jerry release date, Good Luck Jerry movie, Good Luck Jerry director, Kolamaavu Kokila, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Sengupta, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex, Bollywood
Redmi K50S Pro Tipped to Pack 200-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
Amazon Offers to Boost Rival Products’ Visibility, Stop Using Sellers’ Data to Avoid EU Antitrust Fine

Related Stories

Good Luck Jerry Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Deals Drugs to Help Her Mother in Disney+ Hotstar Movie
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1x Launching in India on July 20: Details Here
  2. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs
  4. OnePlus 10T Bags 3C Certification, May Come With 160W Adapter: Report
  5. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  6. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  7. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  8. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart, Nothing Gear Up for First NFT Drop on FireDrops, Details Here
  2. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Confirmed via Amazon, Teased to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, Vivo V1+ Imaging Chip
  3. Amazon Offers to Boost Rival Products’ Visibility, Stop Using Sellers’ Data to Avoid EU Antitrust Fine
  4. Good Luck Jerry Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Deals Drugs to Help Her Mother in Disney+ Hotstar Movie
  5. Redmi K50S Pro Tipped to Pack 200-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  6. Ray-Ban Stories to Let Users Make Calls, Hear, and Send Messages With WhatsApp
  7. Samsung India Aiming to Sell M-Series Smartphones Worth $1 Billion This Year, Official Says
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Tipped to Get Periscope Lens in 2023: Kuo
  9. Tonga Volcanic Eruption May Help Predict Future Tsunami, Study Suggests
  10. TSMC Quarterly Profit Surges 76 Percent, Beats Market Estimates on Strong iPhone 13 Demand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.