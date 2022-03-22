Godzilla vs. Kong 2 — sequel to the 2021 film — has been doing the rounds of the rumour mill for a while now. The currently untitled sequel will begin shooting later this year in Australia. According to Queensland, Australia's State Premier, the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong will increase opportunities and create jobs for people in the state. Furthermore, Godzilla vs. Kong sequel is said to boost the economy of the state as well. Last year, it was reported that Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard is set to direct the sequel.

Deadline reports that Godzilla vs. Kong is set to begin filming at the end of this year in Queensland, Australia across the Gold Coast and regions in Southeast Australia, citing State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. The untitled sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong will provide an economic boost of AUD 79.2 million (roughly Rs. 448 crore) to the region along with creating 505 jobs for local cast and crew, as per government agency Screen Queensland. Furthermore, the film is said to create job opportunities for 750 extras.

Last year, Wingard told Deadline that he would "absolutely love to continue" with the Godzilla vs. Kong franchise. Wingard added: "The clear starting point we teed up (in Godzilla vs. Kong), exploring Hollow Earth, I think there is a lot more to do there. This is a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the titans come from. We tee up some mystery in this film, things I want to see resolved and explored and pushed to the next level."

Produced by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong (part 1) was also shot in Queensland and grossed over $406 million (roughly Rs. 3,091 crore) at the box office.

"The production is expected to inject more than double the $36.5 million (roughly Rs. 277 crore) that Godzilla vs. Kong brought to the state and is a welcome boost to our economy as we recover from the impacts of the global pandemic and southeast Queensland flooding events," Palaszczuk added.