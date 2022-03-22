Technology News
Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Filming: Sequel to Begin Production in Australia Later in 2022

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be produced by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 March 2022 19:20 IST
Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Filming: Sequel to Begin Production in Australia Later in 2022

Photo Credit: Warner Bros/ Legendary Pictures

Godzilla vs. Kong sequel is said to increase economy by AUD 79.2 million (roughly Rs. 448 crore)

  • Godzilla vs. Kong sequel said to create job for local cast and crew
  • It is said to be directed by Adam Wingard
  • Godzilla vs. Kong grossed over $406 million at the box office

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 — sequel to the 2021 film — has been doing the rounds of the rumour mill for a while now. The currently untitled sequel will begin shooting later this year in Australia. According to Queensland, Australia's State Premier, the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong will increase opportunities and create jobs for people in the state. Furthermore, Godzilla vs. Kong sequel is said to boost the economy of the state as well. Last year, it was reported that Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard is set to direct the sequel.

Deadline reports that Godzilla vs. Kong is set to begin filming at the end of this year in Queensland, Australia across the Gold Coast and regions in Southeast Australia, citing State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. The untitled sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong will provide an economic boost of AUD 79.2 million (roughly Rs. 448 crore) to the region along with creating 505 jobs for local cast and crew, as per government agency Screen Queensland. Furthermore, the film is said to create job opportunities for 750 extras.

Last year, Wingard told Deadline that he would "absolutely love to continue" with the Godzilla vs. Kong franchise. Wingard added: "The clear starting point we teed up (in Godzilla vs. Kong), exploring Hollow Earth, I think there is a lot more to do there. This is a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the titans come from. We tee up some mystery in this film, things I want to see resolved and explored and pushed to the next level."

Produced by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong (part 1) was also shot in Queensland and grossed over $406 million (roughly Rs. 3,091 crore) at the box office.

"The production is expected to inject more than double the $36.5 million (roughly Rs. 277 crore) that Godzilla vs. Kong brought to the state and is a welcome boost to our economy as we recover from the impacts of the global pandemic and southeast Queensland flooding events," Palaszczuk added.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Godzilla vs Kong, Godzilla vs Kong 2, Godzilla vs Kong Sequel, Adam Wingard, Legendary Pictures, Warner Bros, MonsterVerse, Son of Kong, HBO Max
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.

