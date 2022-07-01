Godzilla vs. Kong 2 release date is here. On Thursday, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures announced that the sequel to the 2021 monster film Godzilla vs. Kong will debut March 15, 2024 in cinemas worldwide. The two Hollywood studios also revealed that the sequel to 2021's epic sci-fi movie Dune, originally slated to debut in cinemas on October 20, 2023, will now open in theatres on November 17, 2023, nearly a month later. There's no word, however, on the reason behind delaying the Dune: Part Two release date.

For now, this means that Dune: Part Two will release on the same day as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy. The second Dune film, like the first part, will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgaard, and Josh Brolin reprise their roles from the 2021 film. They will be joined by Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and No Time to Die actress Léa Seydoux among others.

Godzilla vs. Kong 2, on the other hand, will be directed by Adam Wingard, who worked in the same capacity for the first part as well. Dan Stevens, who previously collaborated with the director on the 2014 thriller The Guest, has joined the Godzilla vs. Kong 2 cast in an undisclosed role. There's no word if anyone from the Godzilla vs. Kong cast will return for the sequel.

While virtually nothing is known about Godzilla vs. Kong 2's storyline, Wingard had had earlier said: “The clear starting point we teed up (in Godzilla vs. Kong), exploring Hollow Earth, I think there is a lot more to do there. This is a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the titans come from. We tee up some mystery in this film, things I want to see resolved and explored and pushed to the next level.”

Dune: Part Two is now set to release November 17, 2023 in cinemas. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will open March 15, 2024 in theatres worldwide.