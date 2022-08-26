Technology News
loading

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Cast Confirmed, Plot Details Suggest More Screen Time for Titans

Godzilla vs. Kong sequel to offer a peek into the Titans' origin story.

By Sourabh Kulesh |  Updated: 26 August 2022 14:52 IST
Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Cast Confirmed, Plot Details Suggest More Screen Time for Titans

Photo Credit: Warner Bros/ Legendary Pictures

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will open March 15, 2024 in theatres worldwide

Highlights
  • Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will see monsters team up again
  • MonsterVerse sequel will explore their histories
  • Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will also uncover a mythic battle

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 cast and plot details have been confirmed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures. The development comes as the filming of the yet unnamed Godzilla vs. Kong sequel is underway in Queensland, Australia. Director Adam Wingard will return to direct the film, and the returning cast members include Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle. The newcomers in the team include Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok).

The Godzilla vs. Kong 2 press release — first reported by ComicBook.com — states that the sequel will offer a peek into the histories of these Titans and their origins. “This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence — and our own,” Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures were quoted as saying.

In short, on Godzilla vs. Kong 2, we'll get to see how these “extraordinary beings” came into existence, the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, as well as “uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Previous reports revealed that Godzilla vs. Kong 2 would release March 15, 2024 in cinemas worldwide. As mentioned, the Hollywood flick will be directed by Adam Wingard, who also directed the first part. The production of the movie is underway in Queensland, Australia across the Gold Coast and regions in Southeast Australia.

The first part of Godzilla vs. Kong explored the concept of Hollow Earth, a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the Titans come from. It showcased two kings of monsters taking down MechaGodzilla, a man-made beast of iron and wires. The Titans are expected to join forces again against the emergence of a "colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world."

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Godzilla vs Kong 2, Godzilla vs Kong Sequel, Godzilla vs Kong 2 cast, Godzilla vs Kong 2 plot, Godzilla vs Kong 2 release date, Adam Wingard, Hollywood, Warner Bros, Legendary Pictures, Warner Bros Discovery, MonsterVerse
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Gets Expert RAW App Support With the Latest Update: Report

Related Stories

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Cast Confirmed, Plot Details Suggest More Screen Time for Titans
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  4. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  5. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Itel Magic X, Magic X Play 4G VoLTE Feature Phones Launched in India: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  9. Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29
  10. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
#Latest Stories
  1. eFootball 2023 Is Out Now, AC Milan and Inter Part of Licensed Clubs: All Details
  2. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Cast Confirmed, Plot Details Suggest More Screen Time for Titans
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Gets Expert RAW App Support With the Latest Update: Report
  4. Google to Clearly Label Names of US Abortion Centres in Search, Map: Details
  5. LastPass Faces Data Breach; Company Says No Passwords Taken: Details
  6. Vivo Y16 Leaked Live Image Offers Glimpse at Colour Options Ahead of Launch
  7. MTV Music Awards to See Eminem, Snoop Dogg Perform in Bored Apes Track
  8. Rick and Morty Season 6 India Release Date Set for September 5 on Netflix
  9. Infinix Note 12 Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Light-Folded Projector to Reduce Notch Size: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.