Godzilla vs. Kong 2 cast and plot details have been confirmed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures. The development comes as the filming of the yet unnamed Godzilla vs. Kong sequel is underway in Queensland, Australia. Director Adam Wingard will return to direct the film, and the returning cast members include Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle. The newcomers in the team include Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok).

The Godzilla vs. Kong 2 press release — first reported by ComicBook.com — states that the sequel will offer a peek into the histories of these Titans and their origins. “This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence — and our own,” Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures were quoted as saying.

In short, on Godzilla vs. Kong 2, we'll get to see how these “extraordinary beings” came into existence, the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, as well as “uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Previous reports revealed that Godzilla vs. Kong 2 would release March 15, 2024 in cinemas worldwide. As mentioned, the Hollywood flick will be directed by Adam Wingard, who also directed the first part. The production of the movie is underway in Queensland, Australia across the Gold Coast and regions in Southeast Australia.

The first part of Godzilla vs. Kong explored the concept of Hollow Earth, a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the Titans come from. It showcased two kings of monsters taking down MechaGodzilla, a man-made beast of iron and wires. The Titans are expected to join forces again against the emergence of a "colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world."