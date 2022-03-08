Technology News
God of War TV Series Headed to Amazon Prime Video: Report

The new series hails from Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby of The Expanse fame and The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins.

By ANI | Updated: 8 March 2022 16:58 IST
Photo Credit: Sony/ Santa Monica Studio

God of War was first released in North America in 2005

  • God of War follows the story of protagonist and Spartan warrior, Kratos
  • The series adaptation will focus on Kratos’ journey in the Greek world
  • In God of War, Kratos was tricked into killing his family

Amazon Prime Video is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire the TV adaptation of popular video game "God of War".

According to Variety, Prime Video is negotiating with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions for the project.

The video game, which was first launched in 2005, is based in ancient mythology and follows the story of the titular protagonist, Kratos, a Spartan warrior and later the God of War, who was tricked into killing his family by his former master, the original Greek god of war Ares.

The series adaptation will focus on Kratos' journey in the Greek world, following a path of vengeance as a result of being tricked into killing his family by the Olympian gods.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: God of War, God of War TV series, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Rafe Judkins
