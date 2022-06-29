Technology News
loading

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 Release Date Set as December 20, 2023

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 will be directed by Jason Reitman, who directed Afterlife.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 29 June 2022 18:03 IST
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 Release Date Set as December 20, 2023

Photo Credit: Kimberley French/Sony Pictures

Finn Wolfhard as Trevor, Mckenna Grace as Phoebe, Logan Kim as Podcast in Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Highlights
  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 does not yet have an official title
  • The sequel will release nearly two years after the predecessor
  • No word on whether Bill Murray will be part of the cast

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 release date is out. On Tuesday, Sony Pictures announced that the sequel to the 2021 supernatural comedy Ghostbusters: Afterlife will debut December 20, 2023 in cinemas worldwide. A tweet read: “We're back December 2023. @Ghostbusters”. The yet-to-be-titled sequel, like its predecessor, will be directed by Jason Reitman, off a script written by him and Gil Kenan. While there's no word of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 cast, the likes of Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon are expected to reprise their roles from the first part.

The same, however, can't be said about Bill Murray, as Searchlight Pictures recently stopped production on his latest movie — the Aziz Ansari-led comedy drama Being Mortal — after receiving complaints about the veteran actor's behaviour.

Ghostbusters Afterlife Review: A Less Fun Stranger Things, by Way of Star Wars: The Force Awakens

While not a lot is known about the sequel's story, Reitman had earlier told The Hollywood Reporter that Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 will start off where its predecessor ended: “At the end of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Ecto-1 is driving into Manhattan, returning to its home. And before anyone ever heard the title Afterlife, we called it Rust City. Which would not have made sense to anyone until they saw the movie. The code name for the next movie is Firehouse.”

When it debuted in cinemas in November 2021, Ghostbusters: Afterlife grossed nearly $200 million (about Rs. 1,580 crore) at the global box office to emerge as a commercial success despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The critical response, however, was mixed — in line with our review. The Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus reads: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife crosses the streams between franchise revival and exercise in nostalgia -- and this time around, the bustin' mostly feels good.”

The late Ivan Reitman — Jason is his son — who had directed and produced 1984's Ghostbusters movie and its 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II, served as a producer on Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He had also served as a producer on its 2016 maligned reboot, headlined by Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig. Ivan died in February 2022. Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 — also Ghostbusters 5 — was officially announced back in April.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 is set to release December 20, 2023 in cinemas worldwide.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Watch on Google Play Movies

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

  • Release Date 19 November 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 5min
  • Cast
    Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, Oliver Cooper, Bokeem Woodbine, Marlon Kazadi, Sydney Mae Diaz, Tracy Letts, Josh Gad
  • Director
    Jason Reitman
  • Music Rob Simonsen
  • Producer
    Ivan Reitman
  • Production
    Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ghostbusters Afterlife 2, Ghostbusters Afterlife 2 release date, Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel, Jason Reitman, Sony Pictures, Bill Murray, Hollywood, Ghostbusters Afterlife, Ghostbusters 5
Tesla Said to Lay Off 200 Employees, Shut Down San Mateo Office Amid Cost Cutting Measures
OnePlus 10T Colour Options, Up to 12GB RAM Tipped Again

Related Stories

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 Release Date Set as December 20, 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Appears in Detail Ahead of July 12 Launch
  3. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Is Live Until June 30: Best Deals, Top Offers
  4. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  5. OnePlus 10T Colour Options, Up to 12GB RAM Tipped Again
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  7. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  8. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  9. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
  10. Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Key Camera Specifications Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Confirmed to Be Powered by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC
  2. Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 Release Date Set as December 20, 2023
  3. OnePlus 10T Colour Options, Up to 12GB RAM Tipped Again
  4. Tesla Said to Lay Off 200 Employees, Shut Down San Mateo Office Amid Cost Cutting Measures
  5. Compass Mining CEO, CFO Step Down Amid Allegations of Failing to Pay Bills in Maine Hub
  6. Harmony's Horizon Bridge Hacker Begins Laundering Stolen $100 Million Using Mixer
  7. Google Pixel's Car Crash Detection, Other Safety Features Heading to More Android Phones: Report
  8. Ms. Marvel Episode 4: Fawad Khan Playing Kamala Khan’s Grandfather Hasan
  9. Crypto Crash Threatens North Korea's Stolen Funds as It Ramps Up Weapons Tests
  10. Fire-Boltt Rage Smartwatch With 60 Sports Mode, 7-Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.