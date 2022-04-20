Gangubai Kathiawadi will begin streaming on Netflix from Tuesday, April 26. The film is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, whose life was documented in a chapter of the book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai", written by S. Hussain Zaidi. Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the big screens in India on February 25, and went on to become a critical and commercial success. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film has Alia Bhatt in the lead role as Gangubai Kathiawadi — one of the most powerful and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The story of Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad, a small town in Gujarat, who had no choice, but to embrace what life threw at her and swing it in her favour. The movie has been written and directed by Bhansali, and produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

Netflix India announced the release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi on its streaming platform on its official social media pages across Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. "Dekho, dekho chaand Netflix pe aaraha hai. #GangubaiKathiawadi arrives on April 26th," the tweet read.

Talking about his film coming on Netflix, Bhansali said in a prepared statement, “Gangubai Kathiawadi is a very special film for me and we are humbled by the phenomenal response it has received globally. While the film has encouraged audiences to come back to the theatres, I am elated that the film will now reach even wider audience within India and around the world with Netflix.”

In addition to Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi features the likes of Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Bhargava, and Ajay Devgn among others. The film had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is out April 26 on Netflix in India and around the world.