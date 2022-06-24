Game of Thrones sequel Snow, which centres on Kit Harington's popular character Jon Snow, is indeed in the works at HBO. Author George R.R. Martin confirmed this in his latest blog post, titled “SNOW…and Other Stuff,” and revealed that the actor not only came up with the idea but also brought his own team of “terrific” writers to work on the series from scratch. Martin did not reveal their names as that bit is yet to be “cleared for release”. There's no clarity on if Snow will make it to series, given HBO has already axed a Thrones spin-off in the past, after filming a whole pilot.

Martin's blog post read: “Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet…but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific. Kit's team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/ consultants to hammer out the show.”

Martin's comments come days after Emilia Clarke, who played the Mother Of Dragons and Snow's aunt Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, had teased that Snow​ would pick up where Game of Thrones season 8 ended. There's, however, no word on whether she'll be part of the Harington-led series.

While Martin didn't offer any clarity on this, he confirmed that three other live-action Game of Thrones series — The Hedge Knight, The Sea Snake, and Ten Thousand Ships — are in the works even though there is “no guarantee” that they'll eventually make it to our screens: “All four of these successor shows are still in the script stage. Outlines and treatments have been written and approved, scripts have been written, notes have been given, second and third drafts have been written. So far, that's all.

"This is the way television works. Please note: nothing has been green lit yet, and there is no guarantee when or if it will be… on any of these shows. The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I'd love it, but that's not the way it works, usually….Snow has been in development almost as long as the other three, but for whatever reason it was never announced and it never leaked…until now.”

Martin has confirmed Snow and the other series at a time when the Game of Thrones universe is set to expand with the first spin-off series House of the Dragon, which debuts August 21 on HBO and HBO Max wherever available. It premieres August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar in India.