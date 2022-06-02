Technology News
loading

Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Begins Filming, BTS Image Shared by Chris Hemsworth

Anya Taylor-Joy will play the lead role of Imperator Furiosa.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 2 June 2022 19:41 IST
Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Begins Filming, BTS Image Shared by Chris Hemsworth

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Chris Hemsworth

Furiosa will see Hemsworth play the main antagonist of the movie

Highlights
  • Furiosa was initially set for a 2021 release
  • George Miller is the director, who was also at the helm of Fury Road
  • Warner Bros has kept the plot, characters under wraps

Furiosa, a prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, has officially begun filming as announced by Chris Hemsworth on Thursday. This movie delves into the past of Furiosa before her fated encounter with Max. Fury Road starred Tom Hardy as the titular character of Max and introduced audiences to the character of Furiosa played by Charlize Theron. The character garnered rave reviews from critics and fans alike which prompted director George Miller to develop plans for a prequel in 2020.

Chris Hemsworth has shared a BTS image from the set of Furiosa confirming the start of its filming. The movie will feature Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead as a younger imperator Furiosa. She is renowned for her performances as Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit and her film debut as Thomasin in The Witch. The plot of this movie and character details are currently under wraps. However, Hemsworth is reportedly going to play the main antagonist of the film. His character is tipped to have never been featured before in the Mad Max franchise. Emmy winner Abdul-Mateen II was also a part of the cast, but had to drop out due to conflicts with his schedule.

When the cast was initially revealed back in 2020, Furiosa was expected to hit the theatres in 2021. However, after numerous delays and scheduling conflicts, the movie's filming is finally underway. This announcement comes almost two years before its release date of May 24, 2024.

Furiosa starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth is set to hit the theatres on May 24, 2024.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mad Max, Mad Max Fury Road, Mad Max Furiosa, Furiosa, Chris Hemsworth, Warner Bros, Anya Taylor Joy
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Apple's App Store Blocked Fraud Transactions Worth $1.5 Billion, Stopped Over 1.6 Million Risky Apps in 2021

Related Stories

Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Begins Filming, BTS Image Shared by Chris Hemsworth
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  4. Oppo A77 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Goes Official
  5. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online: Details
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Review: A Minor Upgrade
  7. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  8. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  9. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  10. Chromecast With Google TV to Debut in India and Other Markets: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Begins Filming, BTS Image Shared by Chris Hemsworth
  2. Apple's App Store Blocked Fraud Transactions Worth $1.5 Billion, Stopped Over 1.6 Million Risky Apps in 2021
  3. Diablo Immortal Released on Android, iOS Before Official Launch Date; PC Beta Still on Its Way
  4. Phones Powered by Unisoc SoCs Vulnerable to Remote Hacker Attacks: Check Point Research
  5. UPI, Non-Cash Payments to Constitute 65 Percent of All Transactions by 2026: Report
  6. Facebook Messenger Gets a Dedicated Calls Tab in New Design Update
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leads Foldable Smartphone Segment in Q1 2022: DSCC
  8. MakeMyTrip Partners With Climes to Introduce Carbon Neutralisation Options on Flight Booking
  9. Concrete Urban Buildings, Neighbourhoods Can Heat Up Microclimates in Cities: Here's How
  10. Indian-Origin Engineer’s Team Create E-Skin That Can Feel Pain, Might Help to Develop New Generation Robots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.