Furiosa, a prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, has officially begun filming as announced by Chris Hemsworth on Thursday. This movie delves into the past of Furiosa before her fated encounter with Max. Fury Road starred Tom Hardy as the titular character of Max and introduced audiences to the character of Furiosa played by Charlize Theron. The character garnered rave reviews from critics and fans alike which prompted director George Miller to develop plans for a prequel in 2020.

Chris Hemsworth has shared a BTS image from the set of Furiosa confirming the start of its filming. The movie will feature Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead as a younger imperator Furiosa. She is renowned for her performances as Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit and her film debut as Thomasin in The Witch. The plot of this movie and character details are currently under wraps. However, Hemsworth is reportedly going to play the main antagonist of the film. His character is tipped to have never been featured before in the Mad Max franchise. Emmy winner Abdul-Mateen II was also a part of the cast, but had to drop out due to conflicts with his schedule.

When the cast was initially revealed back in 2020, Furiosa was expected to hit the theatres in 2021. However, after numerous delays and scheduling conflicts, the movie's filming is finally underway. This announcement comes almost two years before its release date of May 24, 2024.

Furiosa starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth is set to hit the theatres on May 24, 2024.