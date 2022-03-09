Technology News
Dune 2: Florence Pugh said to be in talks to join cast as Princess Irulan Corrino

Dune 2 set to begin filming later in 2022.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 March 2022 16:58 IST
Dune 2: Florence Pugh said to be in talks to join cast as Princess Irulan Corrino

Photo Credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios

Part two of Dune has a release date of October 20, 2023

  • Dune was released in October 2021
  • Pugh and Timothée Chalamet had earlier worked together for Little Women
  • Pugh will next be seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Florence Pugh is reportedly in negotiations to join the second part of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Widow star is being eyed for the role of Princess Irulan Corrino, a key character in author Frank Herbert's classic novel "Dune".

If finalised, the sequel would reunite Pugh with actor Timothée Chalamet, who plays the lead role of Paul Atreides in Dune. The two stars had earlier worked together for Greta Gerwig's acclaimed 2019 movie Little Women.

Dune, which was released in October 2021, followed the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

Part two of Dune is expected to start production later this year and has a release date of October 20, 2023.

The sequel will also bring back original cast members, including Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. Pugh most recently reprised her role as Yelena Belova for Marvel series Hawkeye.

The actor will next be seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling and Sebastian Lelio's The Wonder.

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two

  • Release Date 20 October 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem
  • Director Denis Villeneuve
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Denis Villeneuve
  • Production Legendary Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Further reading: Dune 2, Dune Part 2, Dune Part Two, Florence Pugh, Frank Herbert, Denis Villeneuve, Warner Bros, Legendary Pictures, Hollywood
