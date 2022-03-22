Fast & Furious 10 cast is expanding. Portuguese actress and model Daniela Melchior, best known for her recent role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, has signed on to join the cast of Fast & Furious 10.

As per Deadline, she will be joining Fast & Furious franchise stars that include Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang.

Justin Lin is directing the latest movie, after previously directing F9 / Fast & Furious 9, Fast & Furious 6, Fast Five, Fast & Furious, and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Diesel and Lin are also returning as producers for the upcoming instalment.

Melchior has signed on to play an undisclosed character in Fast & Furious 10, which is slated to release on May 19, 2023. The actor is joined by fellow fresh cast addition, Jason Momoa, who was announced as a cast member earlier this year.

Plot details about the upcoming action-packed film are being kept under wraps. The most recent movie in the franchise, F9, which released last summer, grossed more than $720 million (about Rs. 5,490 crore) at the global box office, making it one of the biggest films of the year.

Melchior is coming off playing Ratcatcher 2 in The Suicide Squad opposite Idris Elba and Margot Robbie.

She will next be seen in the action film, Assassin Club, with Henry Golding and Noomi Rapace. Additionally, the actor is also set to appear alongside Liam Neeson in the 1950s set noir thriller, 'Marlowe', based on the novel, 'The Black-Eyed Blonde', by Raymond Chandler.

Fast & Furious 10 has been split into two parts — Part 1 is due May 19, 2023 with Part 2 following in February 2024.