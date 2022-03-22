Technology News
loading

Fast & Furious 10 Casts The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior: Report

Melchior is the second new addition following Jason Momoa.

By ANI | Updated: 22 March 2022 16:25 IST
Fast & Furious 10 Casts The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior: Report

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @danielamelchior

Daniela Melchior (pictured) played Ratcatcher 2 in The Suicide Squad

Highlights
  • Fast & Furious 10 will be directed by Justin Lin
  • The cast also features Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, and Michelle Rodriguez
  • Daniela Melchior will be seen next in Assassin Club with Henry Golding

Fast & Furious 10 cast is expanding. Portuguese actress and model Daniela Melchior, best known for her recent role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, has signed on to join the cast of Fast & Furious 10.

As per Deadline, she will be joining Fast & Furious franchise stars that include Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang.

Justin Lin is directing the latest movie, after previously directing F9 / Fast & Furious 9, Fast & Furious 6, Fast Five, Fast & Furious, and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Diesel and Lin are also returning as producers for the upcoming instalment.

Melchior has signed on to play an undisclosed character in Fast & Furious 10, which is slated to release on May 19, 2023. The actor is joined by fellow fresh cast addition, Jason Momoa, who was announced as a cast member earlier this year.

Plot details about the upcoming action-packed film are being kept under wraps. The most recent movie in the franchise, F9, which released last summer, grossed more than $720 million (about Rs. 5,490 crore) at the global box office, making it one of the biggest films of the year.

Melchior is coming off playing Ratcatcher 2 in The Suicide Squad opposite Idris Elba and Margot Robbie.

She will next be seen in the action film, Assassin Club, with Henry Golding and Noomi Rapace. Additionally, the actor is also set to appear alongside Liam Neeson in the 1950s set noir thriller, 'Marlowe', based on the novel, 'The Black-Eyed Blonde', by Raymond Chandler.

Fast & Furious 10 has been split into two parts — Part 1 is due May 19, 2023 with Part 2 following in February 2024.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fast and Furious, Fast and Furious 10, Daniela Melchior, Universal Pictures, Hollywood
Cryptoverse: Remember When Bitcoin Was 'Anonymous'?
iPhone 14 Series Screen Sizes Tipped; No iPhone 14 mini, Smaller iPhone 14 Max

Related Stories

Fast & Furious 10 Casts The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  3. Realme GT Neo 3 With Industry-First 150W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  4. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Get OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  5. iPhone SE (2022) First Impressions: A Mix of Old and New
  6. Microsoft Reduces Xbox Game Pass Tariffs in India: See New Prices
  7. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  8. iQoo Z6 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: See Launch Offers
  9. Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Unisoc T612 SoC Launched: Details
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Today: How to Watch Live
#Latest Stories
  1. Money Heist Creator Álex Pina Developing Pandemic-Inspired Series for Netflix
  2. FTX Ropes in Tennis Star Naomi Osaka as Brand Ambassador to Bring More Women to Crypto
  3. Hackers Loot Nearly $600,000 From Li Finance Blockchain Protocol Users; Polygon, USD Coin Among Stolen Assets
  4. iPhone 14 Series Screen Sizes Tipped; No iPhone 14 mini, Smaller iPhone 14 Max
  5. Fast & Furious 10 Casts The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior: Report
  6. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24
  7. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Getting Live Caption Feature, Bug Fixes, More With March Update
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Get New OxygenOS 12 Update in India With March 2022 Android Security Patch
  10. David Beckham Hands Over Instagram Account to Ukrainian Doctor: Here’s Why
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.