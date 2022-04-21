Fast & Furious 10 will be called Fast X, franchise star and producer Vin Diesel announced Wednesday in an Instagram post.

The first half of the Fast & Furious franchise's final chapter has begun production and is slated to be released on May 19, 2023.

In his Instagram post, Diesel revealed the film's title and captioned the photo of the movie's title logo as “Day one…,” which confirms production has started on the franchise's tenth instalment.

The film is being directed and produced by long-time franchise director Justin Lin.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is the latest to join the cast of the star-studded film, that also includes Jason Momoa as a new entrant.

The original movie series will wrap with the two-part finale but the Fast universe, a profitable title for the studio, is expected to continue with a series of spin-offs.