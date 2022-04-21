Technology News
Fast X: Fast & Furious 10 Title Revealed, First Chapter of Two-Part Finale Begins Filming

Vin Diesel announced it on Instagram.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 April 2022 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @UniversalIND

The first half of the Fast & Furious franchise's final chapter is slated to be released on May 19, 2023

  • The film is being directed and produced by Justin Lin
  • The first half of the Fast & Furious franchise's final chapter has begun
  • Brie Larson recently joined the cast of the Fast X

Fast & Furious 10 will be called Fast X, franchise star and producer Vin Diesel announced Wednesday in an Instagram post.

The first half of the Fast & Furious franchise's final chapter has begun production and is slated to be released on May 19, 2023.

In his Instagram post, Diesel revealed the film's title and captioned the photo of the movie's title logo as “Day one…,” which confirms production has started on the franchise's tenth instalment.

The film is being directed and produced by long-time franchise director Justin Lin.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is the latest to join the cast of the star-studded film, that also includes Jason Momoa as a new entrant.

The original movie series will wrap with the two-part finale but the Fast universe, a profitable title for the studio, is expected to continue with a series of spin-offs.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Fast X

  • Release Date 19 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson
  • Director Justin Lin
  • Producer Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, Samantha Vincent
  • Production Original Film, One Race Films, Roth/Kirschenbaum Perfect Storm Entertainment, Chris Morgan Productions
Further reading: Fast and Furious 10, Fast and Furious, Fast X, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Universal Pictures
