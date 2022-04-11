Technology News
Fast & Furious 10 is being split into two parts.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 April 2022 12:23 IST
Brie Larson Added to Fast & Furious 10 Cast, Vin Diesel Announces

Photo Credit: Instagram/ Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to announce Brie Larson's casting

  • Vin Diesel will be returning as Dom Toretto
  • Fast & Furious veteran Justin Lin is directing Fast & Furious 10
  • Fast & Furious 10 is being split into two parts

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has boarded the cast of the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious movie series, franchise star and producer Vin Diesel announced on Sunday.

"Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘That's Captain Marvel,'" Diesel took to Instagram to announce Larson's casting.

"Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology.

"Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

Fast & Furious veteran Justin Lin is directing Fast & Furious 10, which is scheduled to be released in May next year.

Diesel will be returning as Dom Toretto, along with series stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron, who has played the villain Cypher since The Fate of the Furious.

The project, announced earlier this year, also features Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior.

Fast & Furious 10 is being split into two parts and will be the final films in the Fast Saga.

Further reading: Brie Larson, Fast and Furious, Fast and Furious 10, Fast 10, Vin Diesel, Universal Pictures
