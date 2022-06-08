Technology News
Ms. Marvel: Farhan Akhtar to Appear in Episode 4, Episode 5, or Both

Akhtar won’t make his MCU debut before June 29 at the least.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 June 2022 12:10 IST
Ms. Marvel: Farhan Akhtar to Appear in Episode 4, Episode 5, or Both

Photo Credit: Reliance Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar makes Hollywood debut too with Ms. Marvel

Highlights
  • Ms. Marvel episode 1 out now on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar
  • Akhtar worked with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, he reveals
  • Obaid-Chinoy has directed both Ms. Marvel episode 4 and episode 5

Farhan Akhtar will be seen in Ms. Marvel episode 4 and/ or episode 5, the 48-year-old actor-director has revealed. Akhtar's presence on the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series — which also marks his Hollywood debut — was already known, but now we have a better idea of when we can expect to see him. On Tuesday, Akhtar revealed that he worked with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on Ms. Marvel. Given Obaid-Chinoy is helming Ms. Marvel episode 4 and episode 5 — set to air June 29 and July 6, respectively, on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar — it's only natural to deduce that Akhtar is part of one or more of those episodes. Akhtar has an undisclosed guest role on Ms. Marvel.

“This post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms. Marvel what it is,” Akhtar wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it. It is in appreciation of Marvel. I'm proud to be part of their conscious inclusiveness. This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of (sic) self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent. And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and effortlessly charmed by her.”

Ms. Marvel Review: Refreshing, Self-Assured, and a Thorough Delight

Akhtar isn't the only actor based in India or Pakistan to feature on Ms. Marvel. Mohan Kapur — who has previously voiced Doctor Strange in the Hindi dubs of MCU movies — plays Yusuf Khan, the father of the titular protagonist Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Fawad Khan (Kapoor & Sons) has a role as Hasan, while the veteran Samina Ahmad plays Sana. No word on who these characters yet. Ms. Marvel also has undisclosed roles for Mehwish Hayat (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), Alyy Khan (A Mighty Heart), and Nimra Bucha (2015's Manto). And of course, a majority of the cast is filled with actors of South Asian origin, given the new MCU series is set in New Jersey's Pakistani-Muslim community.

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. You can catch Akhtar in Ms. Marvel episode 4 on June 29, and/or Ms. Marvel episode 5 on July 6. Akhtar's casting was first revealed in early May.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Ms. Marvel Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
Read Review

Ms. Marvel

  • Release Date 8 June 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Alysia Reiner, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Aramis Knight, Fawad Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Adaku Ononogbo, Alyy Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Anjali Bhimani, Asfandyar Khan, Ali Alsaleh, Samina Ahmad, Vardah Aziz, Jordan Firstman
  • Director
    Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
  • Music Laura Karpman
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Sana Amanat, Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Bisha K. Ali, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Further reading: Ms Marvel, Ms Marvel episode 4, Ms Marvel episode 5, Farhan Akhtar, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
