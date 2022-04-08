Technology News
loading

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Leaked on Torrents as Harry Potter Spin-Off Movie Releases in India

Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne-led Fantastic Beasts movie cast a spell on IMAX screens in India on Thursday.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 April 2022 16:34 IST
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Leaked on Torrents as Harry Potter Spin-Off Movie Releases in India

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Highlights
  • Fantastic Beasts 3 release date is April 8 in India, April 15 in the US
  • Multiple cam-recorded Fantastic Beasts 3 versions leaked on torrents
  • All Fantastic Beasts 3 torrents are of terrible quality, contain ads

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore — the new Harry Potter spin-off movie, part of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World — has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size (from 847MB to 2.46GB). While most copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, some are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses and malware onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. But even with those genuine cases, the illegal copies of Fantastic Beasts 3 are of staggeringly poor quality, filled with advertisements, and appear weirdly cropped. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Review: Better Than the First Two, But Is That Enough?

The first legitimate leaked version of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore showed up on multiple torrent sites around 1am IST on Friday, April 8, with the label “CAM” suggesting it was filmed with a video camera in cinemas. Fantastic Beasts 3 released Wednesday in the Netherlands, Thursday in Australia, Germany, New Zealand, and IMAX in India, and Friday in all cinemas in India, China, the UK, Ireland, Japan, and Spain. According to publicly available comments and screenshots, the illegal Fantastic Beasts 3 rips feature ads for an online gambling and betting website. These have been inserted digitally into the film. There are no hardcoded subtitles going by the screenshots, as we have seen with other big Hollywood releases that were leaked.

Thankfully for Warner Bros. and The Secrets of Dumbledore cast and crew, the quality of the cam-recorded illegal Wizarding World movie rips is downright terrible — to an extent that it's simply unwatchable. Per publicly available screenshots, Gadgets 360 can tell that it's hard to decipher facial expressions and cues, and virtually impossible to see anything in dimly lit shots. As always with CAM rips, there are severe issues with sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, angle, and/ or colour. We won't be posting any screenshots out of not wanting to spoil any part of the film. Gadgets 360 has not been able to verify audio quality, though user comments suggest that it's echo-y, muffled, and hard to hear. The Fantastic Beasts 3 full movie leaks only reinforce the fact that you should check out the movie in theatres.

Directed by Harry Potter veteran David Yates, off a screenplay by Rowling and fellow veteran Steve Kloves, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore stars Eddie Redmayne as self-proclaimed magizoologist Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Hogwarts DADA teacher Albus Dumbledore, Ezra Miller as the disturbed and abused Credence Barebone/ Aurelius Dumbledore, Dan Fogler as Newt's non-magical bakery owner friend Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Jacob's telepathic love interest Queenie Goldstein, Callum Turner as Newt's older Auror brother Theseus Scamander, Jessica Williams as Ilvermorny teacher Lally Hicks, Katherine Waterston as Newt's Auror love interest and Queenie's sister Tina Goldstein, and Mads Mikkelsen as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

The new Harry Potter spin-off movie also has roles for William Nadylam as Newt's French-Senegalese wizard ally Yusuf Kama, Victoria Yeates as Newt's assistant Bunty Broadacre, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Grindelwald's right-hand follower Vinda Rosier who is capable of Occlumency, Fiona Glascott as Hogwarts teacher Minerva McGonagall, Richard Coyle as Albus' younger brother and Hog's Head owner Aberforth Dumbledore, Maria Fernanda Cândido as Minister of Magic for Brazil Vicência Santos, Oliver Masucci as Supreme Head of the International Confederation of Wizards and Minister of Magic for Germany Anton Vogel, and Dave Wong as Minister of Magic for China Liu Tao.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore released Friday, April 8 in India, the UK, and several other markets. It will open Friday, April 15 in the US, Canada, and around the world. In India, Fantastic Beasts 3 is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Book Your Tickets

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

  • Release Date 8 April 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Mads Mikkelsen, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Victoria Yeates, Richard Coyle, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Oliver Masucci
  • Director David Yates
  • Music James Newton Howard
  • Producer David Heyman, J. K. Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis
  • Production Heyday Films
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fantastic Beasts 3, Fantastic Beasts 3 full movie download, Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore full movie download, Torrents, Piracy, Fantastic Beasts, Wizarding World, Harry Potter, JK Rowling, Warner Bros, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Realme GT 2 India Launch Confirmed, Realme GT Neo 3 Also Coming Soon

Related Stories

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Leaked on Torrents as Harry Potter Spin-Off Movie Releases in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Moto G22 First Impressions: A Good Mix of Features
  3. Chennai Techie Briefly Turned Zomato Delivery Worker Explains Key Challenges
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  5. Ola S1 Pro Suddenly Turns Into Reverse Mode, User Complains
  6. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Remote Work Revolution’: Coinbase Pitches Flexibility, Inclusivity to Get Indian Software Talent Onboard
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Colour Variant Launched in India
  3. Google Removes 6 Apps Posing as Antivirus Apps, Used to Infect Phones With Sharkbot Malware
  4. Mivi Fort S60, S100 Soundbars With 2.2 Channel Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Smartwatch With Special Design, Features Launched
  6. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  8. Mercedes-Benz Accelerates In-House Software Push With New Tech Centre
  9. CBDC Launch Needs a Nuanced, Calibrated Approach: RBI Deputy Governor
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Launch Date Set for April 12, Official Images Revealed Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.