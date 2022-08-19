Technology News
loading

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Trailer Is Out, Releasing September 2 on Netflix

Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are back with a new chapter in their lives.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 19 August 2022 14:32 IST
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Trailer Is Out, Releasing September 2 on Netflix

Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix India promises that the new season will be “larger, louder and luxe galore”

Highlights
  • The first season of the show was out in November 2020
  • The show was subject to backlash on social media
  • It is also expected to feature guest cameos from a range of Bolly

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 trailer has dropped. Netflix is back with a new chapter of the unscripted, behind-the-scenes reality TV series, focused on the star housewives who support each other through the challenges in the public eye. The Karan Johar-produced show brings back Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh for a drama-filled, candid appearance for the Indian household. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 drops September 2, exclusively on Netflix.

Uttam Domale returns as the series director, promising “hot flushes, new crushes, and more rushes of drama.” From star-studded cameos and drool-worthy vacations to groundbreaking fights and truckloads of hot gossip, the women are ready for season 2. Tackling lies, love and life beyond 40, these friends who have stuck together for 25 years are ready to enter a new phase in their lives with The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Apart from the leads, the show is also expected to feature guest cameos from a range of Bollywood actors. Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Pandey, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, rapper Badshah and Karan Johar are expected in the upcoming season.

“The success of Season 1 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives spanned regions - this kind of unfiltered realness has not been done in a while and it's what contributed to the show being loved,” Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharmatic Entertainment said. “We at Dharmatic Entertainment knew right away that if the show would come back, it would be bigger and more evolved, and that's exactly what Season 2 is.”

Netflix India promises that the new season will be “larger, louder and luxe galore,” as we see the four ladies deal with a new (almost) post-pandemic world. Menopause, lost passion, regrets, and letting go of ghosts of the past are some of the themes audiences can expect. Real-life friendships, marriages, and partner relationships will be put to the test and translated onto the camera.

The first season of the show was out in November 2020 and was subject to backlash on social media. Meanwhile, fans have been waiting for the second season of the show for a very long time.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 is out September 2, exclusively on Netflix.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni
  • Director
    Uttam Domale
  • Producer
    Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig
  • Production
    Dharma Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, Netflix India
The Sandbox Metaverse to Soon Host ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ by Michelin-Starred Chef Gordon Ramsay

Related Stories

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Trailer Is Out, Releasing September 2 on Netflix
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  6. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  7. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  8. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  9. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband With Over 100 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details
  2. Redmi A1+ Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database: All the Details
  3. Gemini Offers Support for Staking Ahead of Ethereum Network's September 15 Merge Event
  4. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Trailer Is Out, Releasing September 2 on Netflix
  5. The Sandbox Metaverse to Soon Host ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ by Michelin-Starred Chef Gordon Ramsay
  6. Mumbai to Get First of 200 New Electric Double-Decker Buses in December, Developed by Switch Mobility
  7. iOS Still Has Unpatched VPN-Related Issue 2 Years After Disclosure; iPhone Users' Data at Risk: Researcher
  8. Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch
  9. Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo V25 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Set to Launch on August 25: All the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.