Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 trailer has dropped. Netflix is back with a new chapter of the unscripted, behind-the-scenes reality TV series, focused on the star housewives who support each other through the challenges in the public eye. The Karan Johar-produced show brings back Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh for a drama-filled, candid appearance for the Indian household. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 drops September 2, exclusively on Netflix.

Uttam Domale returns as the series director, promising “hot flushes, new crushes, and more rushes of drama.” From star-studded cameos and drool-worthy vacations to groundbreaking fights and truckloads of hot gossip, the women are ready for season 2. Tackling lies, love and life beyond 40, these friends who have stuck together for 25 years are ready to enter a new phase in their lives with The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Apart from the leads, the show is also expected to feature guest cameos from a range of Bollywood actors. Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Pandey, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, rapper Badshah and Karan Johar are expected in the upcoming season.

“The success of Season 1 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives spanned regions - this kind of unfiltered realness has not been done in a while and it's what contributed to the show being loved,” Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharmatic Entertainment said. “We at Dharmatic Entertainment knew right away that if the show would come back, it would be bigger and more evolved, and that's exactly what Season 2 is.”

Netflix India promises that the new season will be “larger, louder and luxe galore,” as we see the four ladies deal with a new (almost) post-pandemic world. Menopause, lost passion, regrets, and letting go of ghosts of the past are some of the themes audiences can expect. Real-life friendships, marriages, and partner relationships will be put to the test and translated onto the camera.

The first season of the show was out in November 2020 and was subject to backlash on social media. Meanwhile, fans have been waiting for the second season of the show for a very long time.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 is out September 2, exclusively on Netflix.