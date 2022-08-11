Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will return for its second season on September 2, Netflix India announced Thursday, alongside a first poster for the sophomore run. Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are back with “hot flushes, new crushes, and more rushes of drama”, claiming Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 to be the “perfect escape.” Netflix India promises that the new season of the behind-the-scenes reality TV series will be “larger, louder and luxe galore.” Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 is a production of Karan Johar's Dharma.

Johar is also an executive producer on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, alongside Dharma's Apoorva Mehta and Dharmatic's Aneesha Baig. Dharmatic is the digital-focused label of Dharma Productions. Uttam Domale returns as the series director from the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which aired in late 2020 and played to a captive stuck-at-home audience thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Vrishali Kemkar (Street Eats “Asia”) serves as series producer. Manu Maharshi is the creative director on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, with Naomi Datta (Blazing Bajirao) set as creative producer.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was renewed for a second season in March last year as part of Netflix's “See What's Next India” event. It went into production the following November. The first look at Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 was revealed in mid-July, alongside looks at fellow second seasons of the crime drama Jamtara, the Shefali Shah-led police drama Delhi Crime, the Prajakta Koli-led rom-com Mismatched, and the comedy-drama Masaba Masaba with Masaba and Neena Gupta.

The season 2 release date announcement follows new looks at Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives revealed earlier this week, alongside first looks at fellow Indian reality TV series, the influencer-driven Social Currency and dating series IRL – In Real Love.

Here's the official synopsis for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, via Netflix:

This season, the four ladies have to deal with a new (almost) post-pandemic world and are desperate to make up for lost time. Be it dealing with impending menopause, reigniting old passions or letting go of the ghosts of the past, the squad has their hands full. They are set to embrace new adventures — together as well as individually. And re-examine everything in their lives without fear or judgment. Even if this means a long hard look at their friendships, marriages, or partners.

Before the return of Panday, Kapoor, Kothari Soni, and Kiran Sajdeh, Netflix India has the aforementioned Delhi Crime season 2 on August 26.

All episodes of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 drop September 2 on Netflix.