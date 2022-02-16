Drive to Survive is back very soon. Formula 1 and Netflix have announced that Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 will be released on Friday, March 11. The fourth season of the popular docu-series on the world's top motorsport will cover the dramatic 2021 season that saw Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen win his first ever World Driver's Championship in controversial fashion at the death. The 10-episode fourth season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive will be released nine days before the 2022 season-opening Grand Prix in Bahrain. The behind-the-scenes drama showcased in Formula 1: Drive to Survive has helped the motorsport gain more new followers in an age where F1's lack of competitiveness has dragged on the sport's popularity.

Netflix and Formula 1 announced the March release date for the fourth season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Wednesday on the F1 website. As mentioned, the latest season of the docu-series on the world's top motorsport will cover its 2021 season. Max Verstappen won his maiden World Drivers' Championship title, while Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team won its eighth consecutive World Constructors' Championship title.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 will cover the nail-biting championship battle between seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Many agree that the 2021 season is arguably one of the best seasons of F1 in recent memory. McLaren's F1 Team bagged the season's sole one-two finish at the Grand Prix in Monza. The season also saw Hamilton fighting his way through the grid during the Sprint and Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. 2021 also saw the 111th Grand Prix winner as Alpine F1 Team's Esteban Ocon won his first Grand Prix at Hungary. Sorry, were some of those spoilers?

Drive to Surive is produced by Box to Box Films, with Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin as executive producers. The docu-series will be available to stream for all users with a Netflix subscription, that starts at Rs. 149 for a mobile-only plan and goes up to Rs. 649 a month for the Premium plan that supports simultaneous viewing on four screens.

