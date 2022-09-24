Technology News
loading

Enola Holmes 2 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Heads Her First Official Case at Tudum 2022

Enola Holmes 2 releases November 4, exclusively on Netflix.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Richa Sharma |  Updated: 24 September 2022 22:38 IST
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Heads Her First Official Case at Tudum 2022

Photo Credit: Netflix

Harry Bradbeer returns to direct Enola Holmes 2

Highlights
  • Enola Holmes 2 follows a missing person case
  • Henry Cavill reprises his role as Sherlock Holmes
  • David Thewlis, Sharon Duncan-Brewster are new joinees to the cast

Enola Holmes 2 trailer is here. On Saturday, at its online-only event Tudum 2022, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the Millie Bobby Brown-led mystery sequel, ahead of its release on November 4. Based on the eponymous young-adult novel series, this next chapter sees the teen detective return to tackle her first official case. Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham-Carter reprise their roles as elder brother Sherlock Holmes and matriarch Eudoria, respectively. Harry Bradbeer returns to direct from a script penned by Jack Thorne.

The Enola Holmes 2 trailer begins with our young detective (Brown) getting chased by local police officers — presumably over some misunderstanding. Fashioned in a fourth-wall-breaking format, where Enola explains the premise of the sequel. “My name is Enola Holmes. I started a detective agency,” she says proudly — only to realise that life as a female detective-for-hire is not as easy as it seems. Sunken in the shadow of her older, more established brother Sherlock (Cavill), one day, luck catches up to her, in the form of a penniless matchstick girl.

Tudum Netflix 2022 — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements

“My sister. She disappeared a week ago,” the unnamed girl says, which is instantly met with a yes. “At last, I would be a detective in my own right, worthy of the Holmes name,” a confident Enola says. The Enola Holmes 2 trailer also hints at romance, as we are introduced to Viscount Tewkesbury (Louise Partridge), the runaway heir to the late Marquess of Basilwether. As clues unravel themselves, our heroine crosses paths with her brother, who reveals that their cases are related — causing them to team up once again, albeit reluctantly. You know, the classic sibling rivalry.

Enola Holmes 2 also stars Susan Wokoma, who reprises her role as Edith, the historical British martial artist who taught Eudoriamartial arts. New joinees to the cast include David Thewlis (Wonder Woman), who is portrayed in the trailer as a rich connoisseur of sorts, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune).

Enola Holmes 2 drops November 4, exclusively on Netflix worldwide.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2

  • Release Date 4 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Gabriel Tierney, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Serranna Su-Ling Bliss
  • Director
    Harry Bradbeer
  • Music Daniel Pemberton
  • Producer
    Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown, Paige Brown
  • Production
    Legendary Entertainment, Netflix, PCMA Productions
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: enola holmes 2, enola holmes 2 trailer, enola holmes 2 release date, enola holmes 2 cast, henry cavill, helena bonham carter, louise partridge, tudum netflix, tudum 2022, hollywood, millie bobby brown
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
3 Body Problem Netflix Release Set for 2023. Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes Peek From Tudum 2022
The Crown Season 5 Release Date Set for November 9 on Netflix — Tudum 2022

Related Stories

Enola Holmes 2 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Heads Her First Official Case at Tudum 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone Lockdown Mode Can Be Detected by Proof of Concept Website
  2. Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse
  3. Google Pixel 7 Series India Launch Confirmed by Google India
  4. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: What’s the Difference?
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Review
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
#Latest Stories
  1. The Witcher Season 3 Netflix Release Set for Summer 2023, Teaser Art Revealed — Tudum 2022
  2. The Witcher: Blood Origin Sets December 25 Release Date at Netflix Tudum 2022
  3. 3 Body Problem Netflix Release Set for 2023. Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes Peek From Tudum 2022
  4. Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer: Netflix Sets December 21 Release Date at Tudum 2022
  5. The Crown Season 5 Release Date Set for November 9 on Netflix — Tudum 2022
  6. Heart of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot Tease Their Netflix Action Thriller at Tudum 2022
  7. Enola Holmes 2 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Heads Her First Official Case at Tudum 2022
  8. Elon Musk Deploys Starlink Service in Iran Amid Country-Wide Internet Restrictions
  9. Oppo Find X6 Series Tipped to Include 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Come With SpO2 Tracking
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.